HANetf co-founder expects uranium market to keep tightening
HANetf co-founder and co-CEO Hector McNeil gives Proactive his take on the state of play in the increasingly prominent global uranium market. McNeil expects the market to tighten further as increasing demand outstrips the rise in supply, describing himself as bullish on uranium prices for 2023. He also reveals where he sees certain "question marks" over the demand outlook.
