Hang Seng Index’s Worst Slump in 15 Months Has a Silver Lining
(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong stocks may be poised for a near-term rebound after the aggressive selloff on Wednesday, if history is a guide.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Stocks Drop as Solid Data Fuel Fed-Pivot Repricing: Markets Wrap
Apple to Sell Watches Without Oxygen Feature After Legal Setback
Milei’s Younger Sister Is Also ‘The Boss’ Directing His Mission
The Hang Seng Index slumped 3.7% — the most in nearly 15 months — with all of its 82 members ending lower. That has pushed the gauge into oversold territory for the first time since August.
In previous such selloffs, the index has gained an average of 3.7% and 5.3% over the following 10 and 20 days, respectively, according to Bloomberg-compiled data going back a decade. Such instances have occurred 19 times during that period.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Japan’s Market Roars Back to Life—With Old-Timers Leading the Way
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.