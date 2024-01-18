Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,768.75
    -2.50 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,443.00
    -15.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,853.50
    -16.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,925.40
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.83
    +0.27 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    2,013.00
    +6.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0899
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1060
    +0.0400 (+0.98%)
     

  • Vix

    14.79
    +0.95 (+6.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2689
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.0080
    -0.0970 (-0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,555.29
    -421.92 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,446.29
    -112.05 (-1.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    35,574.93
    +97.18 (+0.27%)
     

Hang Seng Index’s Worst Slump in 15 Months Has a Silver Lining

Akshay Chinchalkar
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong stocks may be poised for a near-term rebound after the aggressive selloff on Wednesday, if history is a guide.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Hang Seng Index slumped 3.7% — the most in nearly 15 months — with all of its 82 members ending lower. That has pushed the gauge into oversold territory for the first time since August.

In previous such selloffs, the index has gained an average of 3.7% and 5.3% over the following 10 and 20 days, respectively, according to Bloomberg-compiled data going back a decade. Such instances have occurred 19 times during that period.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement