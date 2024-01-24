Hangers to Hems opens new dry cleaner shop in Rochester

Jan. 24—ROCHESTER — A regional name in dry cleaning — Hangers to Hems — has added a Rochester location to its portfolio.

Hangers to Hems, which has shops in Winona plus two Wisconsin ones in Onalaska and LaCrosse, opened the doors of a new Rochester store on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.

It is located in the

Miracle Mile shopping center

at 158 17th Ave. NW between

Coulee Cards & Gaming

and Gibbons Optical, near the entrance of HOM Furniture. It opened with a team of employees on staff.

Manager Ashley Foust said the owners of Hangers to Hems believe they can bring something new to Rochester and add more choices for local dry cleaning customers.

"Rochester is its own market. We will hopefully be a breath of fresh air. The biggest thing that people will notice right away is Hangers to Hems' pricing," said Foust. "Everyone likes a bargain."

Hangers to Hems offers a full array of dry cleaning and laundry services with handling everyday clothes, wedding gowns, household items like curtains and more. Foust added that the new shop uses up-to-date, environmentally friendly cleaning processes and materials.

The new shop brings more variety to Rochester's dry cleaning options, which are led by four Med City locations.