Hangry, an Indonesian cloud kitchen startup with plans to become a global F&B company, closes $13M Series A

Catherine Shu
·3 min read

Hangry, an Indonesian cloud kitchen startup that wants to become a global food and beverage company, has raised a $13 million Series A. The round was led by returning investor Alpha JWC Ventures, and included participation from Atlas Pacific Capital, Salt Ventures and Heyokha Brothers. It will be used to increase the number of Hangry’s outlets in Indonesia, including launching its first dine-in restaurants, over the next two years before it enters other countries.

Along with a previous round of $3 million from Alpha JWC and Sequoia Capital’s Surge program, Hangry’s Series A brings its total funding to $16 million. It currently operates about 40 cloud kitchens in Greater Jakarta and Bandung, 34 of which launched in 2020. Hangry plans to expand its total outlets to more than 120 this year, including dine-in restaurants.

Founded in 2019 by Abraham Viktor, Robin Tan and Andreas Resha, Hangry is part of Indonesia’s burgeoning cloud kitchen industry. Tech giants Grab and Gojek both operate networks of cloud kitchens that are integrated with their food delivery services, while other startups in the space include Everplate and Yummy.

Indonesian cloud kitchen startup Yummy gets $12 million Series B led by SoftBank Ventures Asia

One of the main ways Hangry sets itself apart is by focusing on its own brands, instead of providing kitchen facilities and services to restaurants and other third-party clients. Hangry currently has four brands, including Indonesian chicken dishes (Ayam Koplo) and Japanese food (San Gyu), that cost about 15,000 to 70,000 IDR per portion (or about $1 to $6 USD). Its food can be ordered through Hangry’s own app, plus GrabFood, GoFood and ShopeeFood.

“Given that Hangry has developed an extensive cloud kitchen network across Indonesia, we naturally would have interest from other brands to leverage our networks,” chief executive officer Viktor told TechCrunch. “However, our focus is to grow our brands since our brands are rapidly growing in popularity in Indonesia and require all kitchen resources that they need to realize their full potential.”

Providing food deliveries helped Hangry grow during COVID-19 lockdowns and social distancing, but in order to become a global brand within a decade, it needs to operate in multiple channels, he added.

“We knew that we will one day have to serve customers in all channels, including dine in,” said Viktor. “We started the hard way, doing delivery-first business, where we faced the challenges surrounding making sure our food still tastes good when it reaches customers’ homes. Now we feel ready to serve our customers in our restaurant premises. Our dine-in concept is an expansion of everything we’ve done in delivery channels.”

In a press statement, Alpha JWC Ventures partner Eko Kurniadi said, “In the span of 1.5 years, [Hangry] launched multiple brands across myriad tastes and categories, and almost all of them are amongst the best sellers list with superior ratings in multiple platforms, tangible examples of product-market fit. This is only the beginning and we can already foresee their growth to be a top local F&B brand in the country.”

Spying a pivot to ghost kitchens, SoftBank’s second Vision Fund pours $120 million into Ordermark

  • Selling Apple shares was 'probably a mistake' and Munger knew it: Buffett

    Warren Buffett conceded that selling some shares of Apple in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio last year was likely a mistake, with the company an ongoing tech leader providing massive utility to users around the world.

  • Will Biden cancel $50K in student loan debt per person? Here's the latest

    Is forgiving $50,000 in debt per person still on the table? Here's the latest.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2021: Highlights and storylines

    Warren Buffett addressed investors around the world on Saturday at Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK-A, BRK-B) 2021 Annual Shareholder Meeting.

  • Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Bitcoin Is 'Disgusting And Contrary To Interests Of Civilization'

    The inevitable question came up about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) during today's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) 2021 shareholders meeting with Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. Buffett Dodges: Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, said he hates it when he sees politicians dodge questions, but that he would do so himself on the question of Bitcoin. "We had a governor one time in Nebraska, a long time ago, and he would get a tough question, you know. 'What do you think about property taxes?' or 'What should we do about schools?' and he'd look right at the person, and he'd say, 'I'm all right on that one!' and he'd walk off. Well, I'm all right on that one," Buffett said before turning it over to Vice Chairman Munger. See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin Munger Weighs In: "Those who know me well are just waving the red flag to the bull," Munger said. "Of course, I hate the Bitcoin success. I don't welcome a currency that's so useful to kidnappers and extortionists and so forth. Nor do I like just shuffling out a few extra billions and billions and billions of dollars to someone who just invented a new financial product out of thin air. I think I should say modestly that I think the whole damned development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization, and I'll leave the criticism to others." To which Buffett responded, "I'm all right on that one!" Earlier in February, Munger had said that trading cryptocurrencies is "just dementia" and that the price of Bitcoin was far too volatile to be a mainstream medium of exchange. "It's really kind of an artificial substitute for gold, and since I never buy any gold, I never buy any Bitcoin. I recommend that other people follow my practice," he said. Bitcoin reached a new record high of over $63,000 on April 13. Price Action: Bitcoin is up 96.62% year-to-date. Bitcoin is up slightly by 1.76% in the last 24 hours at $57,776. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWarren Buffett And Charlie Munger Talk Economy, Markets At Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2021Berkshire Hathaway Posts Strong First-Quarter Operating Earnings of Billion© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Warren Buffett: We are seeing substantial inflation and are raising prices

    Warren Buffett sounds the alarm bell on inflation.

  • Charlie Munger: 'Of course, I hate the bitcoin success'

    Legendary investor Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B, BRK-A), and his long-time business partner Charlie Munger dissed bitcoin once more at the annual meeting of shareholders on Saturday.

  • TSMC says can catch up with auto chip demand by end June - CBS

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) expects to be able to catch up with the "minimum requirement" of customer demand for auto chips by the end of June, its chairman told U.S. broadcaster CBS. Automakers around the world are shutting assembly lines due to the shortage of chips for the industry, which in some cases have been exacerbated by the former U.S. administration's actions against Chinese chip factories. Taiwan, home to a booming semiconductor industry, is front and centre of efforts to resolve that problem, and its chipmakers have vowed to ramp up capacity.

  • Warren Buffett predicts ‘red hot’ US inflation as economy takes off

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett is predicting a “red hot” US recovery from the Covid pandemic, but has warned the economy is being hit by rising inflation. Mr Buffett, known as the “Sage of Omaha” for his savvy stock picking, said the coronavirus crisis had sparked a highly unusual recession because so many businesses had continued to thrive. But although he expects a rapid recovery, Mr Buffett also fears that inflation will rapidly pick up in a way that America has not experienced for over a decade. He said: “This economy right now – 85pc of it is running in a super high gear. We’re seeing very substantial inflation.” Rapidly rising prices are viewed with concern by investors as they can eat into returns, drive up interest rates and potentially cause long-term damage to the economy and living standards by eroding the value of workers’ wages. Inflation has not been a challenge in the West since before the financial crisis. However, speaking as his investment firm Berkshire Hathaway announced $11.7bn in profits, 90-year-old Mr Buffett said that overall the economy is currently in good shape. He said: “Right now, business really is very good in a great many segments of the economy.” Berkshire Hathaway has significant stakes in some of the world’s biggest companies, such as Apple and Kraft Heinz. Remarks made by Mr Buffett, who boasts a net worth of $104bn, are carefully monitored by stock markets around the world for his predictions. Flanked by Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, he also joined to a growing number of critics of special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), also known as “black cheque” entities. These businesses raise cash from investors to buy a private company – typically without telling shareholders what the target is. Spacs have been publicised by the likes of tennis star Serena Williams, and it is feared a bubble has built up which could lead to massive losses for some retail investors.

  • Warren Buffett: 'Chevron's not an evil company in the least'

    Warren Buffett on Saturday rebuked environmental concerns over the company's $4.1 billion stake in oil giant Chevron (CVX), saying the company has benefitted society and criticizing advocates on either extreme of corporate sustainability as "nuts."

  • Greed, Bankers and Politics Star in Danish Negative-Rate Debacle

    (Bloomberg) -- The country with the longest history of negative interest rates just hit a milestone that may offer a glimpse of what’s to come elsewhere.In Denmark, commercial banks have had to absorb negative rates since they were first introduced by the central bank in 2012. By 2019, the industry started sharing the cost of that policy with retail depositors. Today, Danes are the world champions in bearing the burden of negative rates together with their banks, with 35% of deposits affected.Last week, the government in Copenhagen decided to step in. The minister in charge of bank legislation, Simon Kollerup, turned to social media to launch an attack on the financial sector, and the “greed” he said it represents.“Banks have recently been lowering the bar for negative rates,” he said. “And this simply has to stop.”He commented a day after Danske Bank, Denmark’s biggest lender, said it was following others in the industry and more than halving its threshold for imposing a rate of minus 0.6%. As a result, retail depositors with more than 100,000 kroner ($16,000) will pay 0.6% to park savings exceeding that amount with the bank.“My worry is that banks will continue tightening the screws on negative rates so that average Danes need to pay to keep their money in a bank,” the minister said in a written comment to Bloomberg.Kollerup, who summoned the bankers’ association to talks, says there’s no excuse for passing negative rates on to private customers, and rejects the idea that monetary policy plays a role in determining commercial bank rates.Rate PoliticsThe battle that’s now unfolding between Danish banks and the government gives a sense of where the limits of negative rates may lie, and shows that those limits might be political, not monetary.Negative rates have become the lightning rod that Kollerup has seized to wage “a confrontation with greed, income inequality and division in society,” said Helle Ib, a political commentator at Borsen, Denmark’s biggest business newspaper.The bankers’ association, Finance Denmark, has questioned the merits of Kollerup’s economic reasoning. And the central bank issued a reminder on Friday, pointing out that its negative policy rates (which are necessitated by the krone’s peg to the euro) influence deposit and lending rates throughout the broader economy. It also hinted that politicians shouldn’t interfere in the process. “Banks’ interest rates are a matter for them and their customers,” central bank Governor Lars Rohde said.The central bank’s verbal intervention prompted a member of the opposition bloc in parliament to weigh in. Alex Vanopslagh, the leader of the Liberal Alliance party, told Berlingske he’s summoned Kollerup to a hearing to explain his comments on negative rates. “I trust the minister will say that he crossed the line, and that he lacks a basic grasp of how monetary policy works,” Vanopslagh said.Carsten Egeriis, the chief executive of Danske Bank, points out that Danes also enjoy low interest rates on their mortgages, which he called “the other side of the coin.” That dynamic “most of the time far outweighs the cost of negative interest rates on the deposit side,’ he said.Denmark is two years ahead of the euro zone, which first introduced negative rates in 2014. Jesper Rangvid, a professor of finance at Copenhagen Business School, says there are some lessons to be drawn from the Danish experience for euro-zone economies.He also notes that negative bank rates aren’t the destructive force once imagined. In fact, Rangvid points out that after years of zero, and ultimately negative retail deposit rates, Danish deposits have continued to rise.“The most important takeaway is that clients haven’t been leaving banks,” he said by phone. “That was the fear in the beginning, and that has not happened.”Ib at Borsen says it’s not a given that Kollerup will actually intervene. Ultimately, it’s probably more a case of “sending a signal than a hardcore revolution of economic policy,” she said.(Updates with reference to Kollerup being summoned to parliamentary hearing)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Buffett's Berkshire rebounds from pandemic's depths, buys back more stock

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Saturday its earnings are rebounding from the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and that it has extended its aggressive stock repurchases with $6.6 billion of new buybacks. Indeed, Berkshire said many businesses are enjoying "considerably higher" earnings and revenue, while others such as the Precision Castparts aircraft parts unit still struggle. "Results were really good," said Jim Shanahan, a Edward Jones & Co analyst with a "buy" rating on Berkshire.

  • Warren Buffett dumped airline stocks to save them from a disaster

    Why Buffett dumped Berkshire airline stock holdings at a huge loss to save the companies

  • Westpac Shares Climb as Profit Rebounds on Economic Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Westpac Banking Corp.’s half-year profit climbed as a continued recovery in the nation’s economy drove a further reduction in pandemic loan-loss provisions at Australia’s second-largest lender.Cash earnings rose to A$3.5 billion ($2.7 billion) in the six months through March 31, compared with A$993 million in the same period a year earlier, the Sydney-based bank said in a statement Monday. That beat the A$3.4 billion average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The firm will pay a 58 Australian cent interim dividend.Westpac is the first bank Down Under to update investors this earnings season amid a V-shaped rebound in the economy that’s allowing lenders to wind back bad-debt provisions faster than initially expected. Chief Executive Officer Peter King is helming the firm’s sharper focus on core banking and efforts to drive down costs.“Most significantly, unemployment is falling and there are more people employed now than pre-COVID,” King said in the statement. “A strong labor market will continue to support growth in the economy.”The firm’s mortgage book for Australia grew by A$2.6 billion over the six months as an expansion in owner-occupier loans offset lower lending to investors. King warned that house-price growth will moderate as more homes come on the market for sale.Westpac will target an A$8 billion cost base by the full year of 2024, according to the statement. Meantime, the lender continued to reduce its branch network, shutting 40 in the first half of the year.These are “solid results overall,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts led by Andrew Lyons, wrote in a report. Key InsightsNet interest margin on cash basis rose to 2.09% from 2.03%Return on equity climbed to 10.2% from 2.94%Westpac expect costs to increase in full-year 2021, before starting to fall in 2022Westpac New Zealand CEO David McLean will retire after more than 20 years with the group; firm continues to assess future of its NZ unitThe firm will see a A$372 million impairment benefit after booking a A$2.24 billion charge in the earlier periodMarket Reaction The shares rose 2.9% as of 10:10 a.m. in Sydney, extending this year’s surge to 33%. What Bloomberg Intelligence Says “The dividend of 58 cents a share and 60% payout ratio is a bit disappointing,” said Matt Ingram, a Sydney-based analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “And the cost target, where they are talking about taking more than $2 billion out by 2024, is hugely ambitious.”Get MoreFor more information on the results, click here.(Adds detail on Monday shares trading, cost cutting plans from sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ontario Says Lender Misappropriated Funds and That CEO Took Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s top capital markets regulator is investigating officers and shareholders of Bridging Finance Inc., one of the country’s largest private lenders, on allegations they misappropriated investor funds.An Ontario court appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers to take control of Bridging at the request of the Ontario Securities Commission, pending the outcome of the investigation. The move was made public Saturday.Bridging, based in Toronto, was run by a husband-and-wife team, David Sharpe and Natasha Sharpe. The firm, which had about C$2 billion ($1.6 billion) in assets under management as of December, lends to small and mid-sized companies involved in everything from milling flour to delivering groceries.In court documents, the OSC alleges the firm and senior executives mismanaged funds and failed to disclose conflicts of interest.Among the alleged conflicts, Chief Executive Officer David Sharpe received C$19.5 million in undisclosed payments into his personal checking account from a company controlled by entrepreneur Sean McCoshen, the commission says in documents. During that same period, Bridging’s funds were lending more than C$100 million to McCoshen’s other companies, the documents say.Leased BentleysAccording to an affidavit sworn by OSC forensic accountant Daniel Tourangeau, much of the undisclosed money was moved into David Sharpe’s investment accounts at Bank of Montreal and Richardson GMP; at least C$1.4 million “appears to have been later transferred offshore.”About C$128,000 was paid to a unit of Tesla Inc. and almost C$100,000 to a car-leasing company, which Tourangeau believes was used to lease a 2013 Bentley GTC Mulliner and a 2018 Bentley Bentayaga, the affidavit states. About C$830,000 was used for donations, including to Ontario’s Queen’s University.Through a spokesperson, Bridging Finance, David Sharpe and Natasha Sharpe declined to comment.The company behind the proposed railway from Alberta to Alaska, which is backed McCoshen, said it was “disappointed” to learn about the allegations.“The Corporation is a client of Bridging Finance, as are many others,” Alaska to Alberta Railway Development Corp. said in a statement, adding it will be “cooperating fully with relevant authorities in their investigation of Bridging Finance.”The securities commission says it has uncovered evidence that Bridging and certain members of its senior management -- including David and Natasha Sharpe -- breached securities laws and regulations and misled investigators about transactions.‘Serious Concerns’One of the central accusations is that Bridging misappropriated about C$35 million “to complete an acquisition for its own benefit” -- a deal with investment manager Ninepoint Partners LP for an interest in an income fund the two firms had been jointly operating.An executive at Ninepoint told the OSC that Bridging had transferred C$20 million from the income fund to pay a loan and then reversed the transaction. The money came back into the jointly-managed fund through accounts related to other Bridging funds, rather than from a law firm trust account, which raised a red flag.Ninepoint then questioned Bridging about these transactions, but wasn’t satisfied with their responses and threatened the latter with litigation, according to documents. Bridging then offered to buy out Ninepoint -- which the OSC alleges was ultimately done with misappropriated money through a complex series of transactions.“The gravity of these regulatory breaches raises serious concerns about the ability of senior management to operate in Ontario’s capital markets in compliance with securities law,” the OSC said in court documents. Bridging’s investors “can no longer rely on BFI or its senior management to protect their best interests.”“Investors deserve a full investigation into the business activities of BFI and the Sharpes and to know that their investment funds are in the hands of honest, competent and responsible custodians,” the regulator added.Lack of DisclosureEntrepreneur Gary Ng, who has been accused by another Canadian investment regulator of falsifying documents and creating fake brokerage accounts to secure the money to buy one of Vancouver’s oldest investment firms, PI Financial Corp., is also mentioned in the documents.Ng bought a stake in Bridging in 2019, but the OSC alleges that more than half of the C$50 million he used for the deal came from investor funds that Bridging managed.Bridging’s funds loaned approximately C$119 million to three companies owned by Ng, without properly disclosing to investors that Ng was in negotiations to buy shares from Bridging’s main shareholders, the regulator said.The OSC also found evidence of unexplained transfers made by Ng into David Sharpe’s personal account. Ng declined to comment on the allegations.The OSC issued a temporary order halting trading of Bridging Finance funds and suspended the David Sharpe’s registration as “Ultimate Designated Person” of the company.(Adds comments from McCoshen’s company in 9th and 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Surging oil profits could actually be good for the clean energy race

    ﻿It was a fine week for the world’s top oil and gas companies, which are back in the black after one of the steepest declines ever for global oil demand and prices during the pandemic. BP, Shell, Total, Exxon, and Chevron all posted big earnings for the first quarter of 2021 buoyed by a return of the price of a barrel of oil to pre-pandemic levels around $60 per barrel since early February. US government analysts are now bullish oil demand will reach pre-pandemic levels by 2022 suggesting that these profits, along with greenhouse gas emissions, will continue to rise.

  • In energy-reliant Canada, banks and investors face dilemma in meeting emissions target

    Canadian banks' commitments to "net-zero financed emissions" by 2050 have drawn doubts from many investors, given the lack of a defined goal, details and their continued support for oil and gas companies, even if partially aimed at helping them transition to alternatives. The situation highlights the largely Canadian quandary faced by both the banks and their investors. Over the past five months, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank of Montreal, have announced plans to achieve net-zero emissions, but lacked details including a definition of that goal, interim reduction targets and plans to move away from traditional energy sources.

  • Ether Hits $3,000 as Bitcoin’s Crypto Dominance Declines

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s domination of total cryptocurrency market value is declining as its next-biggest rival Ether reaches the $3,000 milestone, suggesting room for more than one winner among digital tokens as the sector evolves.The largest digital currency now accounts for about 46% of total crypto market value of $2.3 trillion, down from roughly 70% at the start of the year, according to tracker CoinGecko. Second-ranked Ether is up to 15% and a group of others outside the top few has doubled its share over the same period to 36%.Bitcoin remains the biggest cryptocurrency but the momentum in other tokens is drawing increasing interest, such as Ether, which breached $3,000 for the first time Monday after quadrupling this year. Crypto proponents argue investors are getting more comfortable with a variety of tokens, while critics contend the sector may be in the grip of a stimulus-fueled mania.“Ethereum is rising and not much seems to be in its way,” Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda Corp., wrote in a note Friday, adding that other tokens were also seeing “fresh interest.”The current distribution of market share also reflects an April shakeout in the cryptocurrency sector. Bitcoin has yet to recover all the ground it lost after tumbling from a mid-April record of almost $64,870.Last month’s listing of crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc. in the U.S. is the latest sign of how more investors are embracing the sector despite risks from high levels of volatility and expanding regulatory scrutiny.Ether is currently occupying the limelight. An upgrade of the affiliated Ethereum blockchain as well as the network’s popularity for financial services and cryptocollectibles are among the factors cited for the rally.Evercore ISI strategist Rich Ross has set a target of $3,900 for the token. Ether rose 2.8% to $3,052 as of 1:05 p.m. in Hong Kong on Monday.Other cryptocurrencies have jumped too. The price of Binance Coin is up 3,460% over the past 12 months, according to CoinGecko. Dogecoin, a token started as a joke in 2013 but now a social-media favorite touted by the likes of Elon Musk, has surged 15,000% to a market value of around $50 billion.(Updates with markets in the eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Gets More Cautious on Stocks and Buybacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s capital-deployment machine pulled back on several fronts at the start of the year as the billionaire took a more cautious stance on stocks.Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s net stock sales in the first quarter were the second-highest in almost five years and the conglomerate, where the billionaire is chief executive officer, slowed its buyback pace, according to a regulatory filing Saturday. That helped push Berkshire’s cash pile up 5.2% from three months earlier to a near-record $145.4 billion at the end of March.Buffett has struggled in recent years to keep up with Berkshire’s ever-gushing cash flow. That’s led him to repurchase significant amounts of Berkshire stock, pulling a lever for capital deployment that he had previously avoided in favor of big acquisitions or stock purchases. He set a record in the third quarter of last year, snapping up $9 billion of stocks, but slowed that pace during the first quarter with repurchases of $6.6 billion.“If Buffett does not perceive there to be acquisitions available at fair prices and it’s evident, as a net seller of stocks, that he doesn’t see a lot of opportunities in the open market to buy publicly traded stocks, are we looking at cash growing to $175 billion over the course of the next year or so? Because that appears to be where we’re heading,” Jim Shanahan, an analyst at Edward D. Jones & Co., said in an interview. “If buybacks are going to decelerate, then what levers are left to pull?”Berkshire repurchased more stock in January and February than the company did in March, when the stock climbed nearly 5.8%, according to the filing. Buffett’s long been disciplined on the price of buybacks, noting in 2018 when the company loosened its repurchase policy that he and his longtime business partner and Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger can repurchase shares when they’re below Berkshire’s intrinsic value.Berkshire has come up short on well-priced and sizable acquisitions in recent years, one of Buffett’s more preferred ways to put cash to work. He struck a deal last year for some natural gas assets from Dominion Energy Inc. and invested in some Japanese trading companies. But he’s long been sensitive to prices, not wanting to overpay for an asset, according to Shanahan, and the competitive landscape for deals has intensified with the boom in private equity and special purpose acquisition companies.Still, Berkshire’s businesses pulled off a strong quarter, with earnings reaching the second-highest level in data going back to 2010. Operating profit of about $7.02 billion was only surpassed by the third quarter of 2019. The gains were partly fueled by the firm’s insurers and its group of manufacturers, servicing businesses and retailers.Net earnings, which reflect Berkshire’s $282 billion equity portfolio, swung to a profit of $11.7 billion in the quarter, compared to a loss of $49.7 billion a year earlier, when the pandemic started to race across the U.S. and stocks slumped.Despite buybacks that fell short of Buffett’s quarterly record, the billionaire investor has continued to go after Berkshire’s own stock since the end of March, with at least $1.25 billion of repurchases through April 22, according to the filing. And given that Berkshire has no set amount allocated for buyback plans, sizable repurchases are still a nice bit of capital deployment, according to CFRA Research analyst Cathy Seifert.“The fact that Berkshire allocated over $6 billion to buybacks this quarter is going to be positively received by investors,” Seifert said.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says“The $6.6 billion 1Q buyback was an expected drop from 4Q, but still significant. Nearly all segments showed accelerated revenue and earnings.”--Matthew Palazola, senior industry analystBerkshire Class A shares climbed almost 11% in the first quarter, outpacing the 5.8% gain in the S&P 500 during the same time.Buffett, 90, will join Munger, 97, for Berkshire’s annual meeting Saturday. The pair will field questions from investors for hours during the virtual event.Follow the TopLive blog when the meeting starts here.(Updates with analyst comments in fourth and ninth paragraph, buyback details in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ethereum breaks past $3,000 to quadruple in value in 2021

    Cryptocurrency ether broke past $3,000 on Monday to set a new record high in a dazzling rally that has outshone the bigger bitcoin, with investors betting that ether will be of ever greater use in a decentralised future financial system. Ether, the token transacted on the ethereum blockchain, rose 3% on the Bitstamp exchange to $3,144.81 in morning deals in London. It is up 325% for the year so far, easily outpacing a 95% rise in the more popular bitcoin.

  • China Huarong Seeks to Reassure Investors That It Can Repay Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- China Huarong Asset Management Co. broke its silence over the embattled company’s financial position, with a company executive telling media the firm is prepared to make its bond payments and state backing remains intact.Recent rating downgrades by international agencies “have no factual basis” and are “too pessimistic,” Xu Yongli, Huarong’s vice president and board secretary, said in an interview with the state-run Shanghai Securities News on Friday. There are no signs of change in the government’s support for the firm and there is no evidence indicating a change to its shareholding structure, he said, according to the report.The comments are the most comprehensive by the state-run asset manager on its financial health since the delay of the company’s 2020 results at the end of March triggered a record selloff in its offshore bonds. Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings downgraded the firm’s credit ratings last week amid a lack of visibility over the central government’s support. The finance ministry is China Huarong’s biggest shareholder.Moves in the company’s bonds in reaction to the comments were muted. The borrower’s 3.75% note due 2022 is indicated up 0.1 cent to 82.6 cents on the dollar, while its 4.5% perpetual bond climbed 1.8 cent to 65.7 cents, Bloomberg-compiled prices show at 11:17 a.m. in Hong Kong. Several markets in Asia were closed for holidays on Monday, including China.China Huarong is actively working with auditors to release its 2020 results as soon as possible, Xu told the Xinhua News Agency-owned newspaper. The interview was also shared by the firm’s official WeChat account.The firm is one of China’s biggest issuers of debt in the overseas market with some some $22.9 billion of outstanding offshore bonds. It needs to repay or refinance some $3.7 billion of those notes through this year. Its offshore unit has a coupon payment due May 7 for a $700 million, 4% perpetual dollar bond.The ratings firms lack a comprehensive understanding of China Huarong and the environment it’s operating in, Xu told the Shanghai Securities News. The company has made proper arrangements and adequate preparation for its future bond payments, he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.