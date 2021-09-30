Hangzhou Chance Pharmaceuticals Appoints Guobao Zhao as Senior Vice President

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hangzhou Chance Pharmaceuticals (“Chance”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on discovering, developing, and commercializing transformative inhalation therapies for the world’s most debilitating diseases, today announced that it has appointed Guobao Zhao as Senior Vice President responsible for business development and corporate strategy.



Mr. Zhao has extensive experience working in senior management roles. Before joining the Company, Mr. Zhao was Senior Vice President at Delian Capital where he has led Delian’s investments in Amunix, Apexigen, and MicuRx. In addition, Mr.Zhao also represents Delian as a Board member or observer on OnKure, Hummingbird Bioscience, and Chance Pharmaceuticals. Prior to joining Delian Capital, Mr. Zhao served as an R&D Manager at CASI Pharmaceuticals, a publicly traded company listed on Nasdaq.

“Guobao is a seasoned leader with significant experience in corporate strategy and business development, which is highly valuable to us as we implement our long-term corporate strategy,” said Dr. Donghao Chen, founder and CEO of Chance Pharmaceuticals. “We believe Guobao’s extensive experience in investing in life science companies and business development skills should help Chance strengthen channel partnerships, develop strategic alliances, and expand our international sales presence.”

Mr. Zhao commented, "It has been a tremendous honor to join Chance and serve as Senior Vice President. I very much look forward to working with Chance's management team to solidify its leadership position in the inhalation therapy area. I am confident that Chance is well positioned to capture the market opportunities and achieve rapid further growth."

About Hangzhou Chance Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Chance Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on discovering, developing and commercializing transformative inhalation therapies for the world’s most debilitating diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.chancepharmaceuticals.com.

Story continues

Contact Information:

Hangzhou Chance Pharma

Guobao Zhao

Zhaoguobao@chancepharmaceuticals.com

+ 86 571-8630-9565

Solebury Trout

Bob Ai

bai@soleburytrout.com

+ 1 646-389-6658



