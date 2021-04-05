Hankook Tire Debuts its First Trailer Tire, the Vantra Trailer
- Engineered to deliver exceptional durability and stability in heavy duty conditions.
- Launch of Vantra Trailer in line with Hankook's strategic expansion of its product offerings.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global tire maker Hankook Tire announces that it has entered the Trailer Tire Segment by adding trailer offerings to its lineup of innovative products. Hankook will now offer the Vantra Trailer that will fit most popular trailer applications.
The Vantra Trailer will be released in nine sizes, while the Vantra Trailer for high loads (TH31) will be released in three sizes. The products are built to perform on vehicles such as campers, fifth wheel trailers, travel trailers, flatbed/hauling trailers, boat trailers and horse trailers, and are engineered to deliver exceptional durability and stability under heavy-duty conditions.
The Vantra Trailer features a high stiffness pattern block and decoupling grooves optimized for heavy-duty performance. Its structure is built for enhanced durability and stability as well as improved traction in all road conditions.
The Vantra Trailer for high loads (TH31) is designed with a main zig-zag groove that provides excellent traction and water drainage under various road conditions, as well as asymmetric grooves that helps eject stones. The tire also features an all-steel radial structure for maximum durability as well as a new compound mixing system called Innovation Mixing System (IMS) that minimizes disconnection of polymer chains and oxidation for enhanced durability.
"We're committed to offering tire products that enable consumers to enjoy the freedom of the open road – and the adventure of the great outdoors. Ideal for boat, cargo, RV and other types of trailers, the Vantra Trailer products offer outdoor enthusiasts the same high level of quality and performance as our passenger, SUV and light truck tires," said Curtis Brison, Vice President of PCLT Sales. "We are eager to enter this segment and look forward to serving the market with our new and innovative Vantra Trailer products."
"As our first-ever products in the Trailer Tire segment, we wanted to develop tires that would deliver exceptional performance and stability in heavy duty conditions," said Kijong Kil, Vice President of RE Development. "Both products are designed to withstand heavy loads and perform on a variety of road conditions, which are essential for trailer applications."
The Vantra Trailer tires are now available as of April 1, 2021.
Available Vantra Trailer Sizes:
Pattern
M Code
Size
Vantra Trailer
2021432
ST175/80R13
Vantra Trailer
2021433
ST185/80R13
Vantra Trailer
2021434
ST205/75R14
Vantra Trailer
2021435
ST215/75R14
Vantra Trailer
2021436
ST205/75R15
Vantra Trailer
2021437
ST225/75R15
Vantra Trailer
2021438
ST235/80R16
Vantra Trailer
2021439
ST235/85R16
Vantra Trailer
2021440
ST255/85R16
Vantra Trailer (TH31)
3003734
ST235/85R16
Vantra Trailer (TH31)
3003760
ST235/80R16
Vantra Trailer (TH31)
3003761
ST225/90R16
About Hankook Tire America Corp.
Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.
