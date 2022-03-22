U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.25
    +13.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,594.00
    +158.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,390.75
    +20.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,069.60
    +6.80 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.82
    +0.70 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.20
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.13
    -0.18 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1027
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3350
    +0.0200 (+0.86%)
     

  • Vix

    23.09
    -0.78 (-3.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3245
    +0.0077 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.5380
    +1.0700 (+0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,914.88
    +1,660.48 (+4.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    982.32
    +51.28 (+5.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,475.48
    +33.09 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

Hankook Tire Launches High-Performance All-Season Ventus S1 AS

·3 min read

Hankook expands all-season segment with premium sport tire

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading tire company Hankook Tire announced it has launched the Ultra High-Performance (UHP) all-season Ventus S1 AS tire. Ideal for drivers seeking high-performance across all weather conditions year-round, the new Ventus S1 AS is optimized for sport driving on dry, wet and snow-covered roads. Available in 75 sizes, the Ventus S1 AS supports rim diameters of 16 to 22 inches and tread sections up to 305 millimeters. The UHP tire also offers a Y-speed rating on select models, making it ideal for performance cars, sports sedans and luxury cars, as well as popular CUVs and SUVs.

Hankook Tire has launched their Ultra High-Performance all-season Ventus S1 AS tire. Ideal for drivers seeking high-performance across all weather conditions year-round, the new Ventus S1 AS is optimized for sport driving on dry, wet and snow-covered roads.
Hankook Tire has launched their Ultra High-Performance all-season Ventus S1 AS tire. Ideal for drivers seeking high-performance across all weather conditions year-round, the new Ventus S1 AS is optimized for sport driving on dry, wet and snow-covered roads.

Engineered with a higher silica concentration and maximized material dispersion, the new four-season high-performance compound in the Ventus S1 AS tire delivers enhanced grip force on all surface conditions. Along with its flexible compound structure, new convex tread block designs provide enhanced drainage in wet conditions when compared to conventional concave designs.

"The ultra-high-performance all-season segment is becoming one of the most innovative and exciting markets in the industry," said Curtis Brison, President, Hankook Tire America. "The Ventus S1 AS showcases the level at which Hankook can engineer a single tire to perform across a variety of seasonal road conditions and satisfy high-performance driving benchmarks. Once more, we're extremely proud to produce this innovative tire almost exclusively at our Clarksville, Tennessee plant."

The UHP all-season Ventus S1 AS features an asymmetric tread pattern to support driving performance in every season. The interior section features a lateral groove pattern that is 3 percent larger than conventional products, which improves both water evacuation as well as snow traction. With an increased sipe density, the inside pattern also has more biting edges, creating additional points for traction in the snow. A wider and stiffer tread block arrangement at the outside section of the tire increases dry handing performance, lateral stability, and steering response. To offset the possible deformation of block edges, applied shoulder chamber technology maintains uniform grounding in dry conditions and increases dry surface traction.

"The Ventus S1 AS was thoughtfully developed for the performance-loving consumer that wants to maximize their driving experience in any weather, year-round," said Kijong Kil, Vice President of RE Development. "By way of new raw material applications and mixing technology, the innovative four-season high-performance compound delivers outstanding results when combined with our asymmetric tread pattern in this new Ventus product. Engineered to accommodate a variety of high-performance platforms and fitments, the Ventus S1 AS delivers an exciting new option packed with cutting-edge tire technology."

As part of Hankook Tire's growing performance portfolio and successor to the award-winning Ventus S1 noble 2, the Ventus S1 AS tire joins the Ventus V12 evo2 and Ventus V2 concept2 products designed with sport driving in mind. The Ventus S1 AS comes with a 50,000-mile limited warranty, a Uniform Tire Quality Grading (UTQG) of 560, and the highest available traction designation of AA. The Ventus S1 AS is now available.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

Hankook Tire logo
Hankook Tire logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hankook-tire-launches-high-performance-all-season-ventus-s1-as-301507310.html

SOURCE Hankook Tire America Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing 737-800 crash: ‘It’s very hard to tell what happened,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Cai von Rumohr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Boeing jetliner that crashed in southern China, China's decision to ground all Boeing 737 planes, and consumer perceptions of the tragedy.

  • Fertilizer prices just hit a record high sparking fears of global starvation and the worst food insecurity level since World War II

    The price of fertilizer is up more than 40% in the last month. This will hit the Middle East especially hard, while war rages in Ukraine. It's a tinderbox.

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk may become the first trillionaire

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at studies reporting Tesla CEO Elon Musk is projected to potentially become the first ever trillionaire.

  • Oil Erases Gain With Volatile Market Focused on Next EU Moves

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil erased an earlier gain in choppy trading as the European Union weighs a possible ban on Russian crude imports, though some key members remain opposed to such a move for now.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardHong Kong Signals Covid Shift b

  • South Korea's Posco to invest $4 billion in lithium project in Argentina

    South Korean steelmaker Posco said on Monday it will invest $4 billion in a new lithium mining project in Argentina, as the company seeks to tap into soaring demand for the key rechargeable battery metal. The announcement came right after the company met with local government officials. The funds will be invested in a project at a salt flat called Salar de Hombre Muerto, located in the border between the northern Salta and Catamarca provinces.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets about ambitious ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subamanian joins the Live show to discuss the outlook for Tesla as the company's CEO Elon Musk tweeted about 'Master Plan Part 3'.

  • U.S. company devises method to use coal waste to power crypto

    Stronghold Digital Mining uses waste left behind by decades-old coal power plants to generate electricity that powers hundreds of supercomputers working to mine bitcoin. "The bitcoin mining network itself is the largest decentralized computer network in the world, and it's power hungry, so co-locating bitcoin mining and a power plant makes a lot of sense," said Greg Beard, chief executive officer of Stronghold. Coal ash, the byproduct left over from burning coal to produce electricity, can leach into groundwater and pollute waterways, and contains heavy metals considered to be carcinogens.

  • USD/CAD Moves Below 1.2590 As WTI Oil Tests The $110 Level

    USD/CAD managed to get back below 1.2600 and is testing the support level at 1.2590.

  • Shell reconsiders decision on key oilfield near Shetland Islands

    Shell has not yet sold its interest in the Cambo North Sea project, and still holds a 30% stake. This could produce more than 170 million barrels of oil equivalent.

  • Finland's Nokian Tyres defends move to retain control of Russian factory

    HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland's Nokian Tyres PLC said on Tuesday it would continue production in Russia to retain control of its local factory, at a time when many companies are halting operations in protest at Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Before the Ukraine war, Nokian produced about 80% of the 20 million tyres it makes a year in Russia. It makes passenger car tyres in Russia, while tyres for heavier vehicles are made in Finland or elsewhere.

  • China's chip champion SMIC appoints new chairman amid intensifying US scrutiny

    Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), seen as China's best chance to achieve self-sufficiency in chips, has appointed a new chairman as it faces greater scrutiny from Washington and calls by some US lawmakers for tighter trade sanctions. SMIC, listed on both the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges, appointed its chief financial officer Gao Yonggang as the new chairman of the board. Gao, who has been SMIC's CFO since 2014, was named acting chairman last September after Zhou Zi

  • New Week New Limit Down On LME, Benchmark Nickel Price Down 15%: CNBC

    Nickel prices continued their decline on Monday, with the benchmark three-month contract falling 15% to hit another new trading limit, reported CNBC. The price hit $31,380 a metric ton as it opened for trade on the London Metal Exchange, the report cited Refinitiv data. On Friday, the price had hit $36,915 a metric ton. Related: Nickel Hits Limit Down Again On London Metal Exchange, Falls 12%: CNBC. The London Metal Exchange's unusual couple of weeks of nickel trading continued with price surges

  • Electric vehicles: Cadillac kicks of Lyriq production in Tennessee

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details productions on the Cadillac Lyriq EV beginning in the vehicle manufacturer's Tennessee plants, General Motors' summer delivery date, the production figures GM is expecting, and GM's stake in Cruise Automations.

  • BP boss Bernard Looney sees pay nearly double to £4.5 million

    The bumper pay out comes amid soaring oil and gas prices but BP insists the increased reward is not linked

  • Wendy’s breakfast gains market share, McDonald’s to bring Szechuan sauce back March 31

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma details Wendy's breakfast sales forecasted to increase in 2022, in addition to McDonald's decision to bring back its Szechuan sauce.

  • Oil Surges On Growing Supply Fears as EU Considers Russian Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose for a third day as the war in Ukraine neared the one-month mark without a conclusion in sight, exacerbating supply concerns over the loss of Russian crude.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.Hong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Fli

  • Oil prices soar on Saudi, Russian supply fears

    Oil prices soared Monday as a weekend attack on Saudi facilities and discussions among European Union members over banning Russian crude raised concerns about global supplies.

  • Crude settles up more than 7% as EU mulls Russian oil ban

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices settled up more than 7% on Monday, with global benchmark Brent climbing above $115 a barrel, as European Union nations disagreed on whether to join the United States in a Russian oil embargo after an attack on Saudi oil facilities. European Union governments will consider whether to impose an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine as they gather this week with U.S. President Joe Biden for a series of summits designed to harden the West's response to Moscow. The EU and allies have already imposed a panoply of measures against Russia, including freezing its central bank's assets.