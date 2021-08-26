Hankook Tire Partners with Second Harvest Food Bank to Fight Hunger in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global tire maker Hankook Tire is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to fight hunger by sponsoring a truck and providing new tires, as well as other activities to support the area. The Hankook truck will play a critical role in assisting Second Harvest's fleet to drive 650,000 miles and deliver 36 million meals annually to those in need throughout West and Middle Tennessee.

Hankook Tire employees volunteer with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee

In addition to sponsoring the Hankook truck and donating tires, Hankook will partner with Second Harvest to hold three Mobile Pantries in the Nashville and Clarksville areas that will provide 60,000 pounds of food for 750 families. Hankook will also work with Second Harvest to provide food boxes for local veterans and their families. Additionally, Hankook will sponsor Second Harvest's annual Feeding Hope media campaign to raise awareness for hunger insecurity and raise funds to feed hungry children, families and seniors during the holiday season.

"One in eight people, including one in seven children, currently struggles with food insecurity," said Nancy Keil, President & CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. "As hunger is such a prevalent issue throughout Middle Tennessee and the entire country, our organization is constantly working to further hunger solutions in our community. We are grateful for Hankook's partnership in helping us achieve that mission and serve those in need throughout Middle Tennessee."

"Hankook Tire is proud to partner with Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee to fight hunger and feed our neighbors in need," said Sooil Lee, President of Hankook Tire America Corp. "As many rural areas are affected by food insecurity, we knew that it was not only important to donate to this cause, but to also provide mobility solutions to help deliver meals to the areas that need it most through Second Harvest's Mobile Pantry initiative. Through this partnership, we hope to help drive out hunger in Middle and West Tennessee."

About Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee

For more than 40 years, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee has followed its mission of feeding hungry people and finding innovative ways to solve hunger issues in our communities. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Second Harvest distributes food and other products to approximately 460 nonprofit partner agencies in 46 counties in Middle and West Tennessee. Our partners include food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, childcare facilities, senior centers, group homes, and youth enrichment programs. For more information about Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, its mission and programs, please visit secondharvestmidtn.org.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America is a subsidiary of Hankook & Company Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

