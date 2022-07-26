Hanmi Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC, or “Hanmi”), the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2022.
Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $25.1 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, up 21.0% from $20.7 million, or $0.68 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2022. The sequential quarter increase in net income reflects growth in net interest income and noninterest income, carefully managed noninterest expenses and a modest credit loss expense. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the second quarter of 2022 were 1.45% and 14.92%, respectively.
CEO Commentary
“We delivered another quarter of solid results,” said Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hanmi Financial Corporation. “Our strong earnings were supported by record loan production, an increased net interest margin, and excellent asset quality, while we continued to exercise disciplined expense management. This outstanding performance for the quarter has made the first half of 2022 one of Hanmi’s strongest starts to a year.”
“During the quarter, we built strong momentum across our diverse business lines, which fueled our stellar loan production, driving 6.0% sequential growth in our loans. We generated record loan production in our residential mortgage platform, equipment finance and SBA group, validating the investments we have made in these key business lines. In addition, our deposit-gathering initiatives, designed to build and expand business banking relationships, continue to bear fruit. Deposits increased by 3.4% in the quarter, primarily driven by noninterest-bearing demand deposits, which grew by 3.9% in the quarter and 8.1% year-to-date. These core deposits now comprise 46.5% of total deposits and continue to help hold down our cost of deposits.”
“Our team remains focused on execution in both the pursuit of new customers and expanding our existing relationships. The strategic investments we made over the past several quarters in new talent and technology continue to fuel our strategic initiatives to grow and diversify our business. With a well-defined strategic plan in place and our ongoing focus on execution, we are well positioned to continue to deliver disciplined growth and attractive returns for our shareholders.”
Second Quarter 2022 Highlights:
Second quarter net income increased 21.0% to $25.1 million, or $0.82 per diluted share from $20.7 million, or $0.68 per share for the first quarter of 2022.
Loans receivable grew to $5.66 billion at June 30, 2022, up 6.0% sequentially from the end of the first quarter and 9.8% from year-end on record loan production of $642.2 million for the second quarter.
Deposits were $5.98 billion at June 30, 2022, up 3.4% sequentially from the end of the first quarter and 3.3% from year-end; noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased 3.9% sequentially and were 46.5% of the deposit portfolio.
Net interest income was $59.0 million for the second quarter, up 15.9% from the first quarter.
Net interest margin (taxable-equivalent) increased to 3.55% for the second quarter, up 45 basis points from the first quarter; the yield on loans increased 13 basis points sequentially while the cost of interest-bearing deposits rose five basis points.
Credit loss expense was $1.6 million for the second quarter and the allowance for credit losses was $73.1 million at June 30, 2022, up from $71.5 million at March 31, 2022; the ratio of the allowance to loans however declined to 1.29% on higher loan balances.
Nonaccrual loans improved 3.7% to $11.0 million and nonperforming assets were 0.17% of total assets at June 30, 2022.
Noninterest income increased 9.3% to $9.3 million for second quarter from the first quarter on higher SBA gain on sale income as well as on higher overall service charges, fees and other income.
Noninterest expense was $31.5 million for the second quarter, down 0.7% from the first quarter; the efficiency ratio for the second quarter improved to 46.05% from 53.29% for the first quarter.
Hanmi’s tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.74% at the end of the second quarter and it had a Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.07% and a Total capital ratio of 14.32%.
For more information about Hanmi, please see the Q2 2022 Investor Update (and Supplemental Financial Information). Also, please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" herein for further details of the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures.
Quarterly Results
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of or for the Three Months Ended
Amount Change
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Q2-22
Q2-22
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
vs. Q1-22
vs. Q2-21
Net income
$
25,050
$
20,695
$
33,331
$
26,565
$
22,122
$
4,355
$
2,928
Net income per diluted common share
$
0.82
$
0.68
$
1.09
$
0.86
$
0.72
$
0.14
$
0.10
Assets
$
6,955,968
$
6,737,052
$
6,858,587
$
6,776,533
$
6,578,856
$
218,916
$
377,112
Loans receivable
$
5,655,403
$
5,337,500
$
5,151,541
$
4,858,865
$
4,820,092
$
317,903
$
835,311
Deposits
$
5,979,390
$
5,783,170
$
5,786,269
$
5,729,536
$
5,629,830
$
196,220
$
349,560
Return on average assets
1.45
%
1.22
%
1.93
%
1.58
%
1.38
%
0.23
0.07
Return on average stockholders' equity
14.92
%
12.74
%
20.89
%
17.13
%
14.91
%
2.18
0.01
Net interest margin
3.55
%
3.10
%
2.96
%
3.07
%
3.19
%
0.45
0.36
Efficiency ratio(1)
46.05
%
53.29
%
53.81
%
52.01
%
52.66
%
-7.24
-6.61
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(2)
8.74
%
9.07
%
9.23
%
8.98
%
9.01
%
-0.33
-0.27
Tangible common equity per common share(2)
$
19.91
$
20.02
$
20.79
$
19.96
$
19.27
$
(0.11
)
$
0.64
(1)Noninterest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income.
(2 )Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further details.
Results of Operations
Net interest income was $59.0 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared with $51.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. Second quarter interest and fees on loans receivable increased 11.0%, or $5.9 million, from the preceding quarter primarily due to a 6.5% increase in the average balance of loans receivable and a 13 basis point increase in average loan yields. Interest on securities in the second quarter increased $0.4 million from the first quarter primarily due to a $14.8 million increase in the average balance and a 16 basis point increase in the average yield. Second quarter loan prepayment penalties were $0.5 million compared with $0.4 million for the first quarter. Total interest expense for the second quarter decreased $1.8 million from the preceding quarter primarily due to the first quarter redemption of the 5.45% 2027 Subordinated Notes due March 30, 2027 (the “2027 Subordinated Notes”) and the related charge for unamortized debt issuance costs, partially offset by a five basis point increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits.
As of or For the Three Months Ended(in thousands)
Percentage Change
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Q2-22
Q2-22
Net Interest Income
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
vs. Q1-22
vs. Q2-21
Interest and fees on loans receivable(1)
$
59,855
$
53,924
$
52,240
$
52,961
$
52,785
11.0
%
13.4
%
Interest on securities
2,930
2,516
1,821
1,865
1,404
16.5
%
108.7
%
Dividends on FHLB stock
242
248
248
245
242
-2.4
%
0.0
%
Interest on deposits in other banks
193
216
302
329
176
-10.6
%
9.7
%
Total interest and dividend income
$
63,220
$
56,904
$
54,611
$
55,400
$
54,607
11.1
%
15.8
%
Interest on deposits
2,457
2,013
2,236
2,466
3,003
22.1
%
-18.2
%
Interest on borrowings
370
337
364
409
447
9.8
%
-17.2
%
Interest on subordinated debentures
1,349
3,598
2,515
2,545
1,585
-62.5
%
-14.9
%
Total interest expense
4,176
5,948
5,115
5,420
5,035
-29.8
%
-17.1
%
Net interest income
$
59,044
$
50,956
$
49,496
$
49,980
$
49,572
15.9
%
19.1
%
Net interest margin (taxable-equivalent) was 3.55% for the second quarter, up 45 basis points from the first quarter. The improvement was due to a combination of factors including lower subordinated debt costs, an increase in loan yields due to a shift in the composition of average loans together with a generally higher level of interest rates, and a significant decline in lower-yielding interest-bearing deposits held at other banks.
The yield on loans for the second quarter of 2022 increased 13 basis points to 4.31% from 4.18% for the first quarter of 2022 as average loans for the quarter increased 6.5% and average commercial and industrial loans grew to 12.7% of the average loan portfolio from 11.1%. Average interest-earning assets for the second quarter remained relatively unchanged sequentially at $6.67 billion: however, average interest-bearing deposits in other banks fell 72.4% quarter-over-quarter to $136.5 million from $494.9 million.
The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased five basis points to 0.31% for the second quarter compared with 0.26% for the previous quarter. Interest expense on subordinated debentures fell to $1.3 million for the second quarter from $3.6 million for the first quarter primarily due to the redemption of the 2027 Subordinated Notes and the related $1.1 million charge for unamortized debt issuance costs.
For the Three Months Ended(in thousands)
Percentage Change
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Q2-22
Q2-22
Average Earning Assets and Interest-bearing Liabilities
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
vs. Q1-22
vs. Q2-21
Loans receivable(1)
$
5,572,504
$
5,231,672
$
4,896,952
$
4,684,570
$
4,753,297
6.5
%
17.2
%
Securities(2)
945,291
930,505
914,148
878,866
812,805
1.6
%
16.3
%
FHLB stock
16,385
16,385
16,385
16,385
16,385
0.0
%
0.0
%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
136,473
494,887
802,901
872,783
659,934
-72.4
%
-79.3
%
Average interest-earning assets
$
6,670,653
$
6,673,449
$
6,630,386
$
6,452,604
$
6,242,421
-0.0
%
6.9
%
Demand: interest-bearing
$
122,771
$
124,892
$
122,602
$
115,233
$
112,252
-1.7
%
9.4
%
Money market and savings
2,139,488
2,106,008
2,078,659
2,033,876
2,032,102
1.6
%
5.3
%
Time deposits
894,345
937,044
1,013,681
1,061,359
1,136,903
-4.6
%
-21.3
%
Average interest-bearing deposits
3,156,604
3,167,944
3,214,942
3,210,468
3,281,257
-0.4
%
-3.8
%
Borrowings
140,245
130,556
137,500
143,750
150,091
7.4
%
-6.6
%
Subordinated debentures
129,029
213,171
214,899
163,340
119,170
-39.5
%
8.3
%
Average interest-bearing liabilities
$
3,425,878
$
3,511,671
$
3,567,341
$
3,517,558
$
3,550,518
-2.4
%
-3.5
%
Average Noninterest Bearing Deposits
Demand deposits - noninterest bearing
$
2,716,297
$
2,634,398
$
2,561,297
$
2,444,759
$
2,223,172
3.1
%
22.2
%
(1) Includes loans held for sale.
(2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.
For the Three Months Ended
Amount Change
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Q2-22
Q2-22
Average Yields and Rates
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
vs. Q1-22
vs. Q2-21
Loans receivable(1)
4.31
%
4.18
%
4.23
%
4.49
%
4.45
%
0.13
-0.14
Securities (2)
1.27
%
1.11
%
0.83
%
0.87
%
0.69
%
0.16
0.58
FHLB stock
5.93
%
6.14
%
6.00
%
5.93
%
5.93
%
-0.21
0.00
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
0.57
%
0.18
%
0.15
%
0.15
%
0.11
%
0.39
0.46
Interest-earning assets
3.80
%
3.46
%
3.27
%
3.41
%
3.51
%
0.34
0.29
Interest-bearing deposits
0.31
%
0.26
%
0.28
%
0.30
%
0.37
%
0.05
-0.06
Borrowings
1.10
%
1.05
%
1.05
%
1.13
%
1.19
%
0.05
-0.09
Subordinated debentures
4.14
%
6.75
%
4.68
%
6.23
%
5.32
%
-2.61
-1.18
Interest-bearing liabilities
0.49
%
0.69
%
0.57
%
0.61
%
0.57
%
-0.20
-0.08
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis)
3.55
%
3.10
%
2.96
%
3.07
%
3.19
%
0.45
0.36
Cost of deposits
0.17
%
0.14
%
0.15
%
0.17
%
0.22
%
0.03
-0.05
(1) Includes loans held for sale.
(2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.
For the second quarter of 2022, Hanmi recorded a $1.6 million credit loss expense comprised of a $1.6 million provision for loan losses and a $45,000 negative provision for off-balance sheet items. For the first quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a $1.4 million recovery of credit loss expense comprised of a $1.1 million negative provision for loan losses and a $0.3 million negative provision for off-balance sheet items.
Second quarter 2022 noninterest income increased to $9.3 million from $8.5 million for the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to a $0.3 million increase in gains on the sale of SBA 7(a) loans, a $0.3 million increase in trade finance and other service charges and fees, and a $0.3 million increase in other operating income. The volume of SBA loans sold in the second quarter increased 41.5% to $41.9 million from $29.6 million in the first quarter while trade premiums declined to 7.97% for the second quarter from 9.85% for the first quarter.
For the Three Months Ended(in thousands)
Percentage Change
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Q2-22
Q2-22
Noninterest Income
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
vs. Q1-22
vs. Q2-21
Service charges on deposit accounts
$
2,875
$
2,875
$
3,007
$
3,437
$
2,344
0.0
%
22.7
%
Trade finance and other service charges and fees
1,416
1,142
1,160
1,188
1,259
24.0
%
12.5
%
Servicing income
663
734
666
768
540
-9.7
%
22.8
%
Bank-owned life insurance income
246
244
252
251
252
0.8
%
-2.4
%
All other operating income
1,336
1,004
1,017
978
908
33.1
%
47.1
%
Service charges, fees & other
6,536
5,999
6,102
6,622
5,303
9.0
%
23.3
%
Gain on sale of SBA loans
2,774
2,521
3,791
5,842
3,508
10.0
%
-20.9
%
Net gain (loss) on sales of securities
-
-
(598
)
-
-
0.0
%
0.0
%
Gain (loss) on sale of bank premises
-
-
-
45
-
0.0
%
0.0
%
Legal settlement
-
-
-
-
75
0.0
%
-100.0
%
Total noninterest income
$
9,310
$
8,520
$
9,295
$
12,509
$
8,886
9.3
%
4.8
%
Noninterest expense decreased slightly to $31.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 from $31.7 million for the first quarter. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $1.1 million reflecting annual merit increases and higher estimated incentive compensation for 2022 loan production. Offsetting this effect was a $0.2 million decline in professional fees, a $0.2 million decline in advertising and promotion expense, and a $0.7 million decrease in other operating expenses. The efficiency ratio improved to 46.05% for the second quarter from 53.29% for the prior quarter.
For the Three Months Ended(in thousands)
Percentage Change
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Q2-22
Q2-22
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
vs. Q1-22
vs. Q2-21
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
$
18,779
$
17,717
$
18,644
$
18,795
$
18,302
6.0
%
2.6
%
Occupancy and equipment
4,597
4,646
4,840
5,037
4,602
-1.1
%
-0.1
%
Data processing
3,114
3,236
3,228
2,934
2,915
-3.8
%
6.8
%
Professional fees
1,231
1,430
1,443
1,263
1,413
-13.9
%
-12.9
%
Supplies and communication
581
665
795
741
733
-12.6
%
-20.7
%
Advertising and promotion
660
817
964
953
374
-19.2
%
76.5
%
All other operating expenses
2,463
3,186
1,980
2,906
2,607
-22.7
%
-5.5
%
Subtotal
31,425
31,697
31,894
32,629
30,946
-0.9
%
1.5
%
Other real estate owned expense (income)
50
12
-
23
(47
)
-316.7
%
206.4
%
Repossessed personal property expense (income)
-
(17
)
(258
)
(150
)
(116
)
100.0
%
100.0
%
Total noninterest expense
$
31,475
$
31,692
$
31,636
$
32,502
$
30,783
-0.7
%
2.2
%
Hanmi recorded a provision for income taxes of $10.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, representing an effective tax rate of 29.0%, compared with $8.5 million, also representing an effective tax rate of 29.0% for the first quarter.
Financial Position
Total assets at June 30, 2022 increased 3.2%, or $218.9 million, to $6.96 billion from $6.74 billion at March 31, 2022. The increase reflects the 3.4%, or $196.6 million, growth in deposits as well as the $20.0 million increase in borrowings.
Loans receivable, before the allowance for credit losses, were $5.66 billion at June 30, 2022, up 6.0% from $5.34 billion at March 31, 2022. Loans held for sale, representing the guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) loans, were $18.5 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022 compared with $15.6 million at the end of the first quarter.
As of (in thousands)
Percentage Change
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Q2-22
Q2-22
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
vs. Q1-22
vs. Q2-21
Loan Portfolio
Commercial real estate loans
$
3,829,656
$
3,771,453
$
3,701,864
$
3,528,506
$
3,452,014
1.5
%
10.9
%
Residential/consumer loans
521,576
432,805
400,548
354,860
348,730
20.5
%
49.6
%
Commercial and industrial loans
766,813
633,107
561,830
516,357
587,729
21.1
%
30.5
%
Leases
537,358
500,135
487,299
459,142
431,619
7.4
%
24.5
%
Loans receivable
5,655,403
5,337,500
5,151,541
4,858,865
4,820,092
6.0
%
17.3
%
Loans held for sale
18,528
15,617
13,342
17,881
36,030
18.6
%
-48.6
%
Total
$
5,673,931
$
5,353,117
$
5,164,883
$
4,876,746
$
4,856,122
6.0
%
16.8
%
As of
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Composition of Loan Portfolio
Commercial real estate loans
67.5
%
70.5
%
71.6
%
72.3
%
71.1
%
Residential/consumer loans
9.2
%
8.1
%
7.8
%
7.3
%
7.2
%
Commercial and industrial loans
13.5
%
11.8
%
10.9
%
10.6
%
12.1
%
Leases
9.5
%
9.3
%
9.4
%
9.4
%
8.9
%
Loans receivable
99.7
%
99.7
%
99.7
%
99.6
%
99.3
%
Loans held for sale
0.3
%
0.3
%
0.3
%
0.4
%
0.7
%
Total
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
New loan production was a record $642.2 million for the second quarter at an average rate of 4.35% while $230.5 million of loans paid-off during the quarter at an average rate of 4.43%.
Commercial real estate loan production for the second quarter was $271.0 million. Commercial and industrial loan production was $96.2 million, SBA loan production was $67.9 million, equipment finance lease production was $95.4 million and residential mortgage loan production was $111.8 million. The strong loan growth for the second quarter was supported by the increase in core deposits, a reduction in excess liquidity (cash and due from banks), and to a lesser extent an increase in borrowings.
For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
New Loan Production
Commercial real estate loans
$
271,006
$
233,295
$
291,543
$
214,380
$
186,136
Commercial and industrial loans
96,187
98,432
116,365
114,263
99,429
SBA loans
67,900
42,632
47,397
46,264
42,560
Leases receivable
95,371
71,487
83,813
83,642
70,923
Residential/consumer loans
111,766
61,023
85,966
41,497
66,581
subtotal
642,230
506,869
625,084
500,046
465,629
Payoffs
(230,536
)
(181,026
)
(152,134
)
(291,686
)
(264,822
)
Amortization
(94,543
)
(96,852
)
(90,358
)
(63,435
)
(90,348
)
Loan sales
(41,937
)
(29,577
)
(41,274
)
(65,253
)
(35,760
)
Net line utilization
43,295
(12,620
)
(48,203
)
(39,941
)
(70,287
)
Charge-offs & OREO
(606
)
(835
)
(439
)
(958
)
(1,471
)
Loans receivable-beginning balance
5,337,500
5,151,541
4,858,865
4,820,092
4,817,151
Loans receivable-ending balance
$
5,655,403
$
5,337,500
$
5,151,541
$
4,858,865
$
4,820,092
Deposits were $5.98 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022, up $196.2 million, or 3.4%, from $5.78 billion at the end of the preceding quarter. The change was primarily driven by a $104.0 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, a $21.2 million increase in money market and savings deposits and a $74.3 million increase in time deposits. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 46.5% of total deposits at June 30, 2022 and the loan-to-deposit ratio was 94.6%.
As of(in thousands)
Percentage Change
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Q2-22
Q2-22
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
vs. Q1-22
vs. Q2-21
Deposit Portfolio
Demand: noninterest-bearing
$
2,782,737
$
2,678,726
$
2,574,517
$
2,548,591
$
2,354,671
3.9
%
18.2
%
Demand: interest-bearing
123,614
126,907
125,183
118,334
113,892
-2.6
%
8.5
%
Money market and savings
2,102,161
2,080,969
2,099,381
2,033,000
2,045,143
1.0
%
2.8
%
Time deposits
970,878
896,568
987,188
1,029,611
1,116,124
8.3
%
-13.0
%
Total deposits
$
5,979,390
$
5,783,170
$
5,786,269
$
5,729,536
$
5,629,830
3.4
%
6.2
%
As of
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Composition of Deposit Portfolio
Demand: noninterest-bearing
46.5
%
46.3
%
44.4
%
44.4
%
41.9
%
Demand: interest-bearing
2.1
%
2.2
%
2.2
%
2.1
%
2.0
%
Money market and savings
35.2
%
36.0
%
36.3
%
35.5
%
36.3
%
Time deposits
16.2
%
15.5
%
17.1
%
18.0
%
19.8
%
Total deposits
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2022 was $618.3 million, compared with $621.5 million at March 31, 2022. The sequential decline was primarily due to the $21.7 million unrealized after-tax loss because of changes in the value of the securities portfolio resulting from increases in interest rates during the quarter which outpaced the $18.3 million contribution of second quarter net income less dividends. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $607.0 million, or 8.74% of tangible assets, at June 30, 2022, compared with $610.1 million, or 9.07% of tangible assets at the end of the first quarter. Tangible book value per share decreased to $19.91 at June 30, 2022 from $20.02 at the end of the prior quarter.
Hanmi and the Bank exceeded the minimum regulatory capital requirements and the Bank continues to exceed the minimum for the “well capitalized” category. At June 30, 2022, Hanmi’s preliminary Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.07% and its Total risk-based capital ratio was 14.32% compared with 11.34% and 14.73%, respectively, at the end of the first quarter of 2022.
As of
Amount Change
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Q2-22
Q2-22
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
vs. Q1-22
vs. Q2-21
Regulatory Capital ratios(1)
Hanmi Financial
Total risk-based capital
14.32
%
14.73
%
16.57
%
17.18
%
15.53
%
-0.41
-1.21
Tier 1 risk-based capital
11.42
%
11.71
%
11.93
%
12.18
%
12.30
%
-0.29
-0.88
Common equity tier 1 capital
11.07
%
11.34
%
11.55
%
11.78
%
11.88
%
-0.27
-0.81
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
9.94
%
9.70
%
9.63
%
9.50
%
9.57
%
0.24
0.37
Hanmi Bank
Total risk-based capital
13.70
%
14.19
%
14.70
%
15.17
%
15.25
%
-0.49
-1.55
Tier 1 risk-based capital
12.64
%
13.09
%
13.59
%
13.91
%
13.99
%
-0.45
-1.35
Common equity tier 1 capital
12.64
%
13.09
%
13.59
%
13.91
%
13.99
%
-0.45
-1.35
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
11.00
%
10.84
%
10.96
%
10.86
%
10.89
%
0.16
0.11
(1)Preliminary ratios for June 30, 2022
Asset Quality
Loans and leases 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing were 0.07% of loans and leases at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared with 0.10% at the end of the prior quarter.
Special mention loans were $80.5 million at the end of the second quarter, down from $141.0 million at March 31, 2022. The quarter-over-quarter change included increases from downgrades of pass loans of $1.9 million and upgrades from classified loans of $0.7 million. Reductions included upgrades to pass of $57.7 million, payoffs and paydowns of $5.3 million and $0.1 million of downgrades to classified.
Classified loans were $53.0 million at June 30, 2022, down from $57.4 million at the end of the first quarter.
Nonperforming loans were $11.0 million at June 30, 2022, or 0.20% of loans, down from $11.5 million at the end of the first quarter, or 0.21% of the portfolio.
Nonperforming assets were $11.7 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022, or 0.17% of total assets, down from $12.1 million, or 0.18% of assets, at the end of the prior quarter.
Gross charge-offs for the second quarter of 2022 were $0.6 million, compared with $0.8 million for the preceding quarter. Recoveries of previously charged-off loans for the second quarter of 2022 were $0.5 million, compared with $0.9 million for the preceding quarter. As a result, there were net charge-offs of $0.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with net recoveries of $0.1 million for the prior quarter. For the second quarter of 2022, net charge-offs represented 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared with net recoveries of 0.01% of average loans for the first quarter on an annualized basis.
The allowance for credit losses was $73.1 million at June 30, 2022, up $1.6 million from $71.5 million at March 31, 2022. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans however declined to 1.29% at the end of the second quarter on essentially higher loan balances. Specific allowances for loans declined $0.2 million while quantitative and qualitative allowances increased $1.8 million principally on higher loan balances. Qualitative loss factors remained essentially unchanged; however, they now begin to reflect the uncertainties of future economic conditions in a rising interest rate environment.
As of or for the Three Months Ended(in thousands)
Amount Change
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Q2-22
Q2-22
2022
2022