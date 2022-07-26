Hanmi Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Hanmi Bank

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC, or “Hanmi”), the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2022.



Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $25.1 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, up 21.0% from $20.7 million, or $0.68 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2022. The sequential quarter increase in net income reflects growth in net interest income and noninterest income, carefully managed noninterest expenses and a modest credit loss expense. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the second quarter of 2022 were 1.45% and 14.92%, respectively.

CEO Commentary

“We delivered another quarter of solid results,” said Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hanmi Financial Corporation. “Our strong earnings were supported by record loan production, an increased net interest margin, and excellent asset quality, while we continued to exercise disciplined expense management. This outstanding performance for the quarter has made the first half of 2022 one of Hanmi’s strongest starts to a year.”

“During the quarter, we built strong momentum across our diverse business lines, which fueled our stellar loan production, driving 6.0% sequential growth in our loans. We generated record loan production in our residential mortgage platform, equipment finance and SBA group, validating the investments we have made in these key business lines. In addition, our deposit-gathering initiatives, designed to build and expand business banking relationships, continue to bear fruit. Deposits increased by 3.4% in the quarter, primarily driven by noninterest-bearing demand deposits, which grew by 3.9% in the quarter and 8.1% year-to-date. These core deposits now comprise 46.5% of total deposits and continue to help hold down our cost of deposits.”

“Our team remains focused on execution in both the pursuit of new customers and expanding our existing relationships. The strategic investments we made over the past several quarters in new talent and technology continue to fuel our strategic initiatives to grow and diversify our business. With a well-defined strategic plan in place and our ongoing focus on execution, we are well positioned to continue to deliver disciplined growth and attractive returns for our shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Second quarter net income increased 21.0% to $25.1 million, or $0.82 per diluted share from $20.7 million, or $0.68 per share for the first quarter of 2022.

Loans receivable grew to $5.66 billion at June 30, 2022, up 6.0% sequentially from the end of the first quarter and 9.8% from year-end on record loan production of $642.2 million for the second quarter.

Deposits were $5.98 billion at June 30, 2022, up 3.4% sequentially from the end of the first quarter and 3.3% from year-end; noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased 3.9% sequentially and were 46.5% of the deposit portfolio.

Net interest income was $59.0 million for the second quarter, up 15.9% from the first quarter.

Net interest margin (taxable-equivalent) increased to 3.55% for the second quarter, up 45 basis points from the first quarter; the yield on loans increased 13 basis points sequentially while the cost of interest-bearing deposits rose five basis points.

Credit loss expense was $1.6 million for the second quarter and the allowance for credit losses was $73.1 million at June 30, 2022, up from $71.5 million at March 31, 2022; the ratio of the allowance to loans however declined to 1.29% on higher loan balances.

Nonaccrual loans improved 3.7% to $11.0 million and nonperforming assets were 0.17% of total assets at June 30, 2022.

Noninterest income increased 9.3% to $9.3 million for second quarter from the first quarter on higher SBA gain on sale income as well as on higher overall service charges, fees and other income.

Noninterest expense was $31.5 million for the second quarter, down 0.7% from the first quarter; the efficiency ratio for the second quarter improved to 46.05% from 53.29% for the first quarter.

Hanmi’s tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.74% at the end of the second quarter and it had a Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.07% and a Total capital ratio of 14.32%.

For more information about Hanmi, please see the Q2 2022 Investor Update (and Supplemental Financial Information), which is available on the Bank’s website at www.hanmi.com and via a current report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. Also, please refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” herein for further details of the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures.

Quarterly Results (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Three Months Ended Amount Change June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Q2-22 Q2-22 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 vs. Q1-22 vs. Q2-21 Net income $ 25,050 $ 20,695 $ 33,331 $ 26,565 $ 22,122 $ 4,355 $ 2,928 Net income per diluted common share $ 0.82 $ 0.68 $ 1.09 $ 0.86 $ 0.72 $ 0.14 $ 0.10 Assets $ 6,955,968 $ 6,737,052 $ 6,858,587 $ 6,776,533 $ 6,578,856 $ 218,916 $ 377,112 Loans receivable $ 5,655,403 $ 5,337,500 $ 5,151,541 $ 4,858,865 $ 4,820,092 $ 317,903 $ 835,311 Deposits $ 5,979,390 $ 5,783,170 $ 5,786,269 $ 5,729,536 $ 5,629,830 $ 196,220 $ 349,560 Return on average assets 1.45 % 1.22 % 1.93 % 1.58 % 1.38 % 0.23 0.07 Return on average stockholders' equity 14.92 % 12.74 % 20.89 % 17.13 % 14.91 % 2.18 0.01 Net interest margin 3.55 % 3.10 % 2.96 % 3.07 % 3.19 % 0.45 0.36 Efficiency ratio(1) 46.05 % 53.29 % 53.81 % 52.01 % 52.66 % -7.24 -6.61 Tangible common equity to tangible assets(2) 8.74 % 9.07 % 9.23 % 8.98 % 9.01 % -0.33 -0.27 Tangible common equity per common share(2) $ 19.91 $ 20.02 $ 20.79 $ 19.96 $ 19.27 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.64 (1)Noninterest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income. (2 )Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further details.

Results of Operations

Net interest income was $59.0 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared with $51.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. Second quarter interest and fees on loans receivable increased 11.0%, or $5.9 million, from the preceding quarter primarily due to a 6.5% increase in the average balance of loans receivable and a 13 basis point increase in average loan yields. Interest on securities in the second quarter increased $0.4 million from the first quarter primarily due to a $14.8 million increase in the average balance and a 16 basis point increase in the average yield. Second quarter loan prepayment penalties were $0.5 million compared with $0.4 million for the first quarter. Total interest expense for the second quarter decreased $1.8 million from the preceding quarter primarily due to the first quarter redemption of the 5.45% 2027 Subordinated Notes due March 30, 2027 (the “2027 Subordinated Notes”) and the related charge for unamortized debt issuance costs, partially offset by a five basis point increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits.

As of or For the Three Months Ended(in thousands) Percentage Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-22 Q2-22 Net Interest Income 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 vs. Q1-22 vs. Q2-21 Interest and fees on loans receivable(1) $ 59,855 $ 53,924 $ 52,240 $ 52,961 $ 52,785 11.0 % 13.4 % Interest on securities 2,930 2,516 1,821 1,865 1,404 16.5 % 108.7 % Dividends on FHLB stock 242 248 248 245 242 -2.4 % 0.0 % Interest on deposits in other banks 193 216 302 329 176 -10.6 % 9.7 % Total interest and dividend income $ 63,220 $ 56,904 $ 54,611 $ 55,400 $ 54,607 11.1 % 15.8 % Interest on deposits 2,457 2,013 2,236 2,466 3,003 22.1 % -18.2 % Interest on borrowings 370 337 364 409 447 9.8 % -17.2 % Interest on subordinated debentures 1,349 3,598 2,515 2,545 1,585 -62.5 % -14.9 % Total interest expense 4,176 5,948 5,115 5,420 5,035 -29.8 % -17.1 % Net interest income $ 59,044 $ 50,956 $ 49,496 $ 49,980 $ 49,572 15.9 % 19.1 %

Net interest margin (taxable-equivalent) was 3.55% for the second quarter, up 45 basis points from the first quarter. The improvement was due to a combination of factors including lower subordinated debt costs, an increase in loan yields due to a shift in the composition of average loans together with a generally higher level of interest rates, and a significant decline in lower-yielding interest-bearing deposits held at other banks.

The yield on loans for the second quarter of 2022 increased 13 basis points to 4.31% from 4.18% for the first quarter of 2022 as average loans for the quarter increased 6.5% and average commercial and industrial loans grew to 12.7% of the average loan portfolio from 11.1%. Average interest-earning assets for the second quarter remained relatively unchanged sequentially at $6.67 billion: however, average interest-bearing deposits in other banks fell 72.4% quarter-over-quarter to $136.5 million from $494.9 million.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased five basis points to 0.31% for the second quarter compared with 0.26% for the previous quarter. Interest expense on subordinated debentures fell to $1.3 million for the second quarter from $3.6 million for the first quarter primarily due to the redemption of the 2027 Subordinated Notes and the related $1.1 million charge for unamortized debt issuance costs.

For the Three Months Ended(in thousands) Percentage Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-22 Q2-22 Average Earning Assets and Interest-bearing Liabilities 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 vs. Q1-22 vs. Q2-21 Loans receivable(1) $ 5,572,504 $ 5,231,672 $ 4,896,952 $ 4,684,570 $ 4,753,297 6.5 % 17.2 % Securities(2) 945,291 930,505 914,148 878,866 812,805 1.6 % 16.3 % FHLB stock 16,385 16,385 16,385 16,385 16,385 0.0 % 0.0 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 136,473 494,887 802,901 872,783 659,934 -72.4 % -79.3 % Average interest-earning assets $ 6,670,653 $ 6,673,449 $ 6,630,386 $ 6,452,604 $ 6,242,421 -0.0 % 6.9 % Demand: interest-bearing $ 122,771 $ 124,892 $ 122,602 $ 115,233 $ 112,252 -1.7 % 9.4 % Money market and savings 2,139,488 2,106,008 2,078,659 2,033,876 2,032,102 1.6 % 5.3 % Time deposits 894,345 937,044 1,013,681 1,061,359 1,136,903 -4.6 % -21.3 % Average interest-bearing deposits 3,156,604 3,167,944 3,214,942 3,210,468 3,281,257 -0.4 % -3.8 % Borrowings 140,245 130,556 137,500 143,750 150,091 7.4 % -6.6 % Subordinated debentures 129,029 213,171 214,899 163,340 119,170 -39.5 % 8.3 % Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,425,878 $ 3,511,671 $ 3,567,341 $ 3,517,558 $ 3,550,518 -2.4 % -3.5 % Average Noninterest Bearing Deposits Demand deposits - noninterest bearing $ 2,716,297 $ 2,634,398 $ 2,561,297 $ 2,444,759 $ 2,223,172 3.1 % 22.2 % (1) Includes loans held for sale. (2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.





For the Three Months Ended Amount Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-22 Q2-22 Average Yields and Rates 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 vs. Q1-22 vs. Q2-21 Loans receivable(1) 4.31 % 4.18 % 4.23 % 4.49 % 4.45 % 0.13 -0.14 Securities (2) 1.27 % 1.11 % 0.83 % 0.87 % 0.69 % 0.16 0.58 FHLB stock 5.93 % 6.14 % 6.00 % 5.93 % 5.93 % -0.21 0.00 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 0.57 % 0.18 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.11 % 0.39 0.46 Interest-earning assets 3.80 % 3.46 % 3.27 % 3.41 % 3.51 % 0.34 0.29 Interest-bearing deposits 0.31 % 0.26 % 0.28 % 0.30 % 0.37 % 0.05 -0.06 Borrowings 1.10 % 1.05 % 1.05 % 1.13 % 1.19 % 0.05 -0.09 Subordinated debentures 4.14 % 6.75 % 4.68 % 6.23 % 5.32 % -2.61 -1.18 Interest-bearing liabilities 0.49 % 0.69 % 0.57 % 0.61 % 0.57 % -0.20 -0.08 Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.55 % 3.10 % 2.96 % 3.07 % 3.19 % 0.45 0.36 Cost of deposits 0.17 % 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.22 % 0.03 -0.05 (1) Includes loans held for sale. (2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.

For the second quarter of 2022, Hanmi recorded a $1.6 million credit loss expense comprised of a $1.6 million provision for loan losses and a $45,000 negative provision for off-balance sheet items. For the first quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a $1.4 million recovery of credit loss expense comprised of a $1.1 million negative provision for loan losses and a $0.3 million negative provision for off-balance sheet items.

Second quarter 2022 noninterest income increased to $9.3 million from $8.5 million for the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to a $0.3 million increase in gains on the sale of SBA 7(a) loans, a $0.3 million increase in trade finance and other service charges and fees, and a $0.3 million increase in other operating income. The volume of SBA loans sold in the second quarter increased 41.5% to $41.9 million from $29.6 million in the first quarter while trade premiums declined to 7.97% for the second quarter from 9.85% for the first quarter.

For the Three Months Ended(in thousands) Percentage Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-22 Q2-22 Noninterest Income 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 vs. Q1-22 vs. Q2-21 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 2,875 $ 2,875 $ 3,007 $ 3,437 $ 2,344 0.0 % 22.7 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 1,416 1,142 1,160 1,188 1,259 24.0 % 12.5 % Servicing income 663 734 666 768 540 -9.7 % 22.8 % Bank-owned life insurance income 246 244 252 251 252 0.8 % -2.4 % All other operating income 1,336 1,004 1,017 978 908 33.1 % 47.1 % Service charges, fees & other 6,536 5,999 6,102 6,622 5,303 9.0 % 23.3 % Gain on sale of SBA loans 2,774 2,521 3,791 5,842 3,508 10.0 % -20.9 % Net gain (loss) on sales of securities - - (598 ) - - 0.0 % 0.0 % Gain (loss) on sale of bank premises - - - 45 - 0.0 % 0.0 % Legal settlement - - - - 75 0.0 % -100.0 % Total noninterest income $ 9,310 $ 8,520 $ 9,295 $ 12,509 $ 8,886 9.3 % 4.8 %

Noninterest expense decreased slightly to $31.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 from $31.7 million for the first quarter. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $1.1 million reflecting annual merit increases and higher estimated incentive compensation for 2022 loan production. Offsetting this effect was a $0.2 million decline in professional fees, a $0.2 million decline in advertising and promotion expense, and a $0.7 million decrease in other operating expenses. The efficiency ratio improved to 46.05% for the second quarter from 53.29% for the prior quarter.

For the Three Months Ended(in thousands) Percentage Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-22 Q2-22 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 vs. Q1-22 vs. Q2-21 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 18,779 $ 17,717 $ 18,644 $ 18,795 $ 18,302 6.0 % 2.6 % Occupancy and equipment 4,597 4,646 4,840 5,037 4,602 -1.1 % -0.1 % Data processing 3,114 3,236 3,228 2,934 2,915 -3.8 % 6.8 % Professional fees 1,231 1,430 1,443 1,263 1,413 -13.9 % -12.9 % Supplies and communication 581 665 795 741 733 -12.6 % -20.7 % Advertising and promotion 660 817 964 953 374 -19.2 % 76.5 % All other operating expenses 2,463 3,186 1,980 2,906 2,607 -22.7 % -5.5 % Subtotal 31,425 31,697 31,894 32,629 30,946 -0.9 % 1.5 % Other real estate owned expense (income) 50 12 - 23 (47 ) -316.7 % 206.4 % Repossessed personal property expense (income) - (17 ) (258 ) (150 ) (116 ) 100.0 % 100.0 % Total noninterest expense $ 31,475 $ 31,692 $ 31,636 $ 32,502 $ 30,783 -0.7 % 2.2 %

Hanmi recorded a provision for income taxes of $10.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, representing an effective tax rate of 29.0%, compared with $8.5 million, also representing an effective tax rate of 29.0% for the first quarter.

Financial Position

Total assets at June 30, 2022 increased 3.2%, or $218.9 million, to $6.96 billion from $6.74 billion at March 31, 2022. The increase reflects the 3.4%, or $196.6 million, growth in deposits as well as the $20.0 million increase in borrowings.

Loans receivable, before the allowance for credit losses, were $5.66 billion at June 30, 2022, up 6.0% from $5.34 billion at March 31, 2022. Loans held for sale, representing the guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) loans, were $18.5 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022 compared with $15.6 million at the end of the first quarter.

As of (in thousands) Percentage Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-22 Q2-22 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 vs. Q1-22 vs. Q2-21 Loan Portfolio Commercial real estate loans $ 3,829,656 $ 3,771,453 $ 3,701,864 $ 3,528,506 $ 3,452,014 1.5 % 10.9 % Residential/consumer loans 521,576 432,805 400,548 354,860 348,730 20.5 % 49.6 % Commercial and industrial loans 766,813 633,107 561,830 516,357 587,729 21.1 % 30.5 % Leases 537,358 500,135 487,299 459,142 431,619 7.4 % 24.5 % Loans receivable 5,655,403 5,337,500 5,151,541 4,858,865 4,820,092 6.0 % 17.3 % Loans held for sale 18,528 15,617 13,342 17,881 36,030 18.6 % -48.6 % Total $ 5,673,931 $ 5,353,117 $ 5,164,883 $ 4,876,746 $ 4,856,122 6.0 % 16.8 % As of Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Composition of Loan Portfolio Commercial real estate loans 67.5 % 70.5 % 71.6 % 72.3 % 71.1 % Residential/consumer loans 9.2 % 8.1 % 7.8 % 7.3 % 7.2 % Commercial and industrial loans 13.5 % 11.8 % 10.9 % 10.6 % 12.1 % Leases 9.5 % 9.3 % 9.4 % 9.4 % 8.9 % Loans receivable 99.7 % 99.7 % 99.7 % 99.6 % 99.3 % Loans held for sale 0.3 % 0.3 % 0.3 % 0.4 % 0.7 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

New loan production was a record $642.2 million for the second quarter at an average rate of 4.35% while $230.5 million of loans paid-off during the quarter at an average rate of 4.43%.



Commercial real estate loan production for the second quarter was $271.0 million. Commercial and industrial loan production was $96.2 million, SBA loan production was $67.9 million, equipment finance lease production was $95.4 million and residential mortgage loan production was $111.8 million. The strong loan growth for the second quarter was supported by the increase in core deposits, a reduction in excess liquidity (cash and due from banks), and to a lesser extent an increase in borrowings.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 New Loan Production Commercial real estate loans $ 271,006 $ 233,295 $ 291,543 $ 214,380 $ 186,136 Commercial and industrial loans 96,187 98,432 116,365 114,263 99,429 SBA loans 67,900 42,632 47,397 46,264 42,560 Leases receivable 95,371 71,487 83,813 83,642 70,923 Residential/consumer loans 111,766 61,023 85,966 41,497 66,581 subtotal 642,230 506,869 625,084 500,046 465,629 Payoffs (230,536 ) (181,026 ) (152,134 ) (291,686 ) (264,822 ) Amortization (94,543 ) (96,852 ) (90,358 ) (63,435 ) (90,348 ) Loan sales (41,937 ) (29,577 ) (41,274 ) (65,253 ) (35,760 ) Net line utilization 43,295 (12,620 ) (48,203 ) (39,941 ) (70,287 ) Charge-offs & OREO (606 ) (835 ) (439 ) (958 ) (1,471 ) Loans receivable-beginning balance 5,337,500 5,151,541 4,858,865 4,820,092 4,817,151 Loans receivable-ending balance $ 5,655,403 $ 5,337,500 $ 5,151,541 $ 4,858,865 $ 4,820,092

Deposits were $5.98 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022, up $196.2 million, or 3.4%, from $5.78 billion at the end of the preceding quarter. The change was primarily driven by a $104.0 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, a $21.2 million increase in money market and savings deposits and a $74.3 million increase in time deposits. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 46.5% of total deposits at June 30, 2022 and the loan-to-deposit ratio was 94.6%.



As of(in thousands) Percentage Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-22 Q2-22 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 vs. Q1-22 vs. Q2-21 Deposit Portfolio Demand: noninterest-bearing $ 2,782,737 $ 2,678,726 $ 2,574,517 $ 2,548,591 $ 2,354,671 3.9 % 18.2 % Demand: interest-bearing 123,614 126,907 125,183 118,334 113,892 -2.6 % 8.5 % Money market and savings 2,102,161 2,080,969 2,099,381 2,033,000 2,045,143 1.0 % 2.8 % Time deposits 970,878 896,568 987,188 1,029,611 1,116,124 8.3 % -13.0 % Total deposits $ 5,979,390 $ 5,783,170 $ 5,786,269 $ 5,729,536 $ 5,629,830 3.4 % 6.2 % As of Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Composition of Deposit Portfolio Demand: noninterest-bearing 46.5 % 46.3 % 44.4 % 44.4 % 41.9 % Demand: interest-bearing 2.1 % 2.2 % 2.2 % 2.1 % 2.0 % Money market and savings 35.2 % 36.0 % 36.3 % 35.5 % 36.3 % Time deposits 16.2 % 15.5 % 17.1 % 18.0 % 19.8 % Total deposits 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

Stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2022 was $618.3 million, compared with $621.5 million at March 31, 2022. The sequential decline was primarily due to the $21.7 million unrealized after-tax loss because of changes in the value of the securities portfolio resulting from increases in interest rates during the quarter which outpaced the $18.3 million contribution of second quarter net income less dividends. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $607.0 million, or 8.74% of tangible assets, at June 30, 2022, compared with $610.1 million, or 9.07% of tangible assets at the end of the first quarter. Tangible book value per share decreased to $19.91 at June 30, 2022 from $20.02 at the end of the prior quarter.

Hanmi and the Bank exceeded the minimum regulatory capital requirements and the Bank continues to exceed the minimum for the “well capitalized” category. At June 30, 2022, Hanmi’s preliminary Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.07% and its Total risk-based capital ratio was 14.32% compared with 11.34% and 14.73%, respectively, at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

As of Amount Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-22 Q2-22 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 vs. Q1-22 vs. Q2-21 Regulatory Capital ratios(1) Hanmi Financial Total risk-based capital 14.32 % 14.73 % 16.57 % 17.18 % 15.53 % -0.41 -1.21 Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.42 % 11.71 % 11.93 % 12.18 % 12.30 % -0.29 -0.88 Common equity tier 1 capital 11.07 % 11.34 % 11.55 % 11.78 % 11.88 % -0.27 -0.81 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.94 % 9.70 % 9.63 % 9.50 % 9.57 % 0.24 0.37 Hanmi Bank Total risk-based capital 13.70 % 14.19 % 14.70 % 15.17 % 15.25 % -0.49 -1.55 Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.64 % 13.09 % 13.59 % 13.91 % 13.99 % -0.45 -1.35 Common equity tier 1 capital 12.64 % 13.09 % 13.59 % 13.91 % 13.99 % -0.45 -1.35 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.00 % 10.84 % 10.96 % 10.86 % 10.89 % 0.16 0.11 (1)Preliminary ratios for June 30, 2022

Asset Quality

Loans and leases 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing were 0.07% of loans and leases at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared with 0.10% at the end of the prior quarter.

Special mention loans were $80.5 million at the end of the second quarter, down from $141.0 million at March 31, 2022. The quarter-over-quarter change included increases from downgrades of pass loans of $1.9 million and upgrades from classified loans of $0.7 million. Reductions included upgrades to pass of $57.7 million, payoffs and paydowns of $5.3 million and $0.1 million of downgrades to classified.

Classified loans were $53.0 million at June 30, 2022, down from $57.4 million at the end of the first quarter.

Nonperforming loans were $11.0 million at June 30, 2022, or 0.20% of loans, down from $11.5 million at the end of the first quarter, or 0.21% of the portfolio.

Nonperforming assets were $11.7 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022, or 0.17% of total assets, down from $12.1 million, or 0.18% of assets, at the end of the prior quarter.

Gross charge-offs for the second quarter of 2022 were $0.6 million, compared with $0.8 million for the preceding quarter. Recoveries of previously charged-off loans for the second quarter of 2022 were $0.5 million, compared with $0.9 million for the preceding quarter. As a result, there were net charge-offs of $0.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with net recoveries of $0.1 million for the prior quarter. For the second quarter of 2022, net charge-offs represented 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared with net recoveries of 0.01% of average loans for the first quarter on an annualized basis.

The allowance for credit losses was $73.1 million at June 30, 2022, up $1.6 million from $71.5 million at March 31, 2022. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans however declined to 1.29% at the end of the second quarter on essentially higher loan balances. Specific allowances for loans declined $0.2 million while quantitative and qualitative allowances increased $1.8 million principally on higher loan balances. Qualitative loss factors remained essentially unchanged; however, they now begin to reflect the uncertainties of future economic conditions in a rising interest rate environment.