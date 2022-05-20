Hanna Announces Grant of Options

Hanna Capital Corp.

TORONTO, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanna Capital Corp. (the “Corporation”), a publicly traded company focused on base metals specializing in Copper, announces the grant of an aggregate of 5,000,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees, and consultants. These stock options are granted in accordance with the terms of the stock option plan of the Corporation. Each option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.05 per common share for a period of three (3) years from May 17, 2022.

The Corporation also announces that it did not proceed with the proposed issuance of an aggregate 5,000,000 options as set out in the Corporation’s press release dated March 31, 2022.

