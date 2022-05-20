U.S. markets closed

Hanna Announces Grant of Options

TORONTO, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanna Capital Corp. (the “Corporation”), a publicly traded company focused on base metals specializing in Copper, announces the grant of an aggregate of 5,000,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees, and consultants. These stock options are granted in accordance with the terms of the stock option plan of the Corporation. Each option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.05 per common share for a period of three (3) years from May 17, 2022.

The Corporation also announces that it did not proceed with the proposed issuance of an aggregate 5,000,000 options as set out in the Corporation’s press release dated March 31, 2022.

Corporation contact:

John Gould
Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 416.945.6630
info@hannacapitalcorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


