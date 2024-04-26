Hannover Rück (ETR:HNR1) Is Increasing Its Dividend To €7.20

Hannover Rück SE's (ETR:HNR1) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to €7.20 on 9th of May. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.2%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Hannover Rück's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. However, Hannover Rück's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 41.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 36%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Hannover Rück Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was €2.60, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €7.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Hannover Rück has grown earnings per share at 11% per year over the past five years. Hannover Rück definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Hannover Rück Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term.

