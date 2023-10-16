Hannover Rück SE's (ETR:HNR1) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Hannover Rück's (ETR:HNR1) stock up by 8.8% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Hannover Rück's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

View our latest analysis for Hannover Rück

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hannover Rück is:

16% = €1.7b ÷ €10b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each €1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made €0.16 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Hannover Rück's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

At first glance, Hannover Rück seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 10%. Probably as a result of this, Hannover Rück was able to see a decent growth of 6.3% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared Hannover Rück's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 6.3% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Hannover Rück's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Hannover Rück Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Hannover Rück has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 44% (or a retention ratio of 56%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Additionally, Hannover Rück has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 46%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Hannover Rück's future ROE will be 18% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Hannover Rück's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

