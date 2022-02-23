U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,225.50
    -79.26 (-1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,131.76
    -464.85 (-1.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,037.49
    -344.03 (-2.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,944.66
    -35.51 (-1.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.25
    +0.34 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.00
    +3.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.61
    +0.30 (+1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1308
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    +0.0290 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    -0.0038 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9830
    -0.0570 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,698.98
    -303.54 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    862.75
    -7.63 (-0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Files Form S-1 Registration Statement and Applies for Nasdaq Listing

Hanover Bancorp
·3 min read
Hanover Bancorp
Hanover Bancorp

MINEOLA, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (“Hanover” or “the Company”), the holding company for Hanover Community Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to its proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Hanover expects to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "HNVR" upon satisfaction of all applicable listing requirements and completion of the offering.

Stephens Inc. and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from:

  • Stephens Inc., 111 Center Street, Little Rock, AR 72201, Prospectus Department, or by calling (501) 377-2131, or by emailing prospectus@stephens.com; or

  • Piper Sandler & Co., 1251 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10020, or by calling (800) 747-3924, or by emailing prospectus@psc.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance of the timing to complete or the actual size of the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Hanover Community Bank and Hanover Bancorp, Inc.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc., is a locally owned and operated privately held stock bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, a community commercial bank focusing on highly personalized and efficient services and products responsive to local needs. Management and the Board of Directors are comprised of a select group of successful local businessmen and women who are committed to the success of the Bank by knowing and understanding the metro-New York area’s financial needs and opportunities. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, Hanover offers a full range of financial services. Hanover employs a complete suite of consumer and commercial banking products and services, including multi-family and commercial mortgages, residential loans, business loans and lines of credit. Hanover also offers its customers access to surcharge-free 24-hour ATM service, free checking with interest, telephone banking, advanced technologies in mobile and internet banking for our consumer, municipal and business customers, safe deposit boxes and much more. The Company’s corporate administrative office is located in Mineola, New York where it also operates a full-service branch office along with additional branch locations in Garden City Park, Forest Hills, Flushing, Sunset Park, Rockefeller Center and Chinatown, New York.

Hanover Community Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For further information, call (516) 548-8500 or visit the Bank’s website at www.hanoverbank.com.

Investor Contact:
Brian K. Finneran
President
(516) 548-8500

Press Contact:
Brandy Bergman/Nicholas Leasure
Reevemark
(212) 433-4600


Recommended Stories

  • The Midlands is getting a new Taco Bell. Check out where it will be

    The restaurant got a key governmental approval for a new location on Tuesday night.

  • N. America's old pipelines seek new life moving carbon in climate push

    North American oil and gas pipeline companies are gearing up to compete for a budding market moving greenhouse gases to carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects - by building new pipelines to transport carbon dioxide or giving new life to old, under-used ones. Utilities, chemical makers and oil refiners are counting on CCS to allow them to reduce atmospheric carbon emissions by burying them underground, to help them meet climate change goals. Few existing pipelines move carbon dioxide, and those that do mostly ship the gas to oilfields where it flushes out crude oil.

  • Why Nio Stock Just Dropped

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) dropped 2.5% as of 12:15 p.m. ET today on some rather curious news. As DigiTimes Asia reports, the Chinese electric car powerhouse is now looking into making ... cellphones. If true, that sounds like a strange move for Nio, but as DigiTimes explains, it kind of makes sense in an odd way, because Nio "reportedly plans to make its own phones designed specifically to interact with its cars."

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had a bit of a tailwind to start Wednesday, jumping as much as 3.3%. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya painted a compelling picture for Nvidia's future prospects, reminding investors there's still robust demand for the company's graphics processing units (GPUs), as plenty of gamers have yet to adopt the latest version of its high-end processors. The analyst noted that the graphics chip market is "still early in [the] upgrade cycle," which could result in stronger demand in the second half of 2022 as supply chain issues abate and the mix of processors improves.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Why Is Upstart -- a High-Growth Fintech -- Already Repurchasing Shares?

    Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the lender using artificial intelligence in its decision-making on loans, delivered strong results for the fourth quarter of 2021, sending its stock price soaring last week. The share buyback news came as a bit of a surprise because Upstart only went public at the end of 2020 and has been in growth mode ever since. Let's take a look at why Upstart chose to repurchase shares and what it might mean for investors.

  • Stocks drop after Russia starts invasion of Ukraine. Here's how to manage your stocks during the crisis.

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggers a stock market drop. But investors shouldn't make any sudden moves.

  • Why Monday.com Tanked 23% Today

    Shares of Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) were down 23% today as of 11:45 a.m. ET. The high-flying software stock has been unwinding in recent months, but this latest drop sends it below where it made its debut in public trading following the IPO in June 2021. The big single-day drop can be chalked up to the fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report.

  • Why Lemonade, Fastly, and Block Are Falling Today

    The share prices of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), and Block (NYSE: SQ) are falling again today in sympathy with the broader market as investors continue to process the news about the potential for conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Additionally, some Block investors may be selling shares because an analyst lowered his price target for the stock. Lemonade was down by 1.5%, Fastly had slid 3.2%, and Block was down by 1.8% as of 12:11 p.m. ET.

  • Apollo Global Management to acquire manufacturer Tenneco

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss news that private equity firm Apollo Global Management is taking auto-parts manufacturer Tenneco private at a big premium. (Apollo is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Time to Consider Selling Your Paysafe (PSFE) Position?

    Third Point Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio return of -5.3% was delivered by the flagship Offshore Fund for the final quarter of 2021, bringing its year-to-date returns to 22.7%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 […]

  • 8 Stocks To Sell According To Billionaire Louis Bacon

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell according to billionaire Louis Bacon. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks To Sell According To Billionaire Louis Bacon. Louis Bacon is an American investor and hedge fund manager who founded Moore Global Investments in 1989, which […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Alibaba earnings to come amid macro pressures on Chinese e-commerce

    As Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. works through a flurry of challenges, it will once again look to restore investor confidence in its long-term vision when it reports earnings Thursday.

  • Is it Worth it to Invest in ROKU?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan Mid Cap Fund’ fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -0.72% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTMX, -0.68% by its Advisor Class: APDMX, and -0.66% by its Institutional Class: APHMX, in the fourth […]

  • Why Hecla Mining Stock Soared as the Dow Went Red

    Stock markets turned red on Tuesday as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine and Western nations began to announce economic sanctions against Russia. One stock defying the downturn, however, was Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL). America's biggest silver miner (and a big miner of gold, too) benefited not just from being in the business of producing some of the world's hardest currency in a time of economic uncertainty but from its own impressive earnings performance in 2021.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Surged on Wednesday

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) bucked the broader market downturn and charged sharply higher on Wednesday, surging as much as 12.2%. For the fourth quarter, MercadoLibre generated revenue of $2.1 billion, which climbed 74% year over year in local currencies. The results were driven by commerce revenue that grew 67%, while fintech revenue surged 81%.

  • Russian oligarchs lose £23.5bn as Ukraine crisis deepens

    UK to shut President Putin out of London market as sanctions mount Ofcom fires warning shot at Russia Today over impartiality FTSE 100 flattens as markets weigh Russia sanctions Jeremy Warner: The fall of the Berlin Wall was meant to be the West's final triumph. It was no such thing Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter