The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Issue Third Quarter Financial Results on November 1

·1 min read

WORCESTER, Mass., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) expects to issue its third quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1. The company expects to webcast a discussion of its results on Wednesday, November 2, at 10:00 a.m. ET, through its website at hanover.com.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/The Hanover Insurance Group, In)
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/The Hanover Insurance Group, In)

About The Hanover
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

Contacts:




Investors:                                           

Media:

Oksana Lukasheva                            

Emily P. Trevallion

(508) 525-6081                                  

(508) 855-3263

Email: olukasheva@hanover.com    

Email: etrevallion@hanover.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hanover-insurance-group-inc-to-issue-third-quarter-financial-results-on-november-1-301633241.html

SOURCE The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.

