U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,972.89
    +14.34 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,981.55
    -85.41 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,246.87
    +201.48 (+1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,220.52
    +24.72 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.59
    +0.43 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.90
    -5.70 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.50
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1730
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    +0.0200 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3784
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7520
    +0.0570 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,052.11
    +137.91 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,197.10
    +13.57 (+1.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,713.63
    -58.49 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,178.80
    -253.90 (-0.86%)
     

For Hans Tung, the personal becomes public in a growing campaign to 'stop Asian hate'

Connie Loizos
·5 min read

Longtime venture capitalist Hans Tung is a big guy. His size might just be lifesaving.

A first-generation Taiwanese-American who came to the U.S. and to L.A. specifically in 1984, it was a fraught time for the then 14-year-old. Two years earlier, a 27-year-old, Chinese-American draftsman named Vincent Chin was beaten to death in Detroit by a Chrysler plant supervisor and his stepson, a laid-off autoworker, who reportedly believed that Chin was of Japanese descent and were angry over the growing success of Japan's auto industry. He was killed the night of his own bachelor party.

Anti-Asian sentiment may have seemed to lessen over the following decades, but it has still remained constant, and Tung as been on the receiving end of it, he says. "Growing up, I faced my share of taunts, of racial epithets, whether it was in California or Boston or New York. I'm fortunate that I'm over 6'4" tall and weigh more than 200 pounds," or he might be physically harassed at some point, too.

Tung has never been more mindful of his size than now, with anti-Asian sentiment abruptly worsening last year based on political rhetoric about the coronavirus. "As COVID broke out in China, we knew that Asian Americans would be blamed," says Tung, who flies back and forth to China routinely for work as a managing director with the cross-border investment firm GGV Capital. "We saw this with SARS, too, but it wasn't as big a pandemic, so people were being harassed and not killed."

Anecdotally, Tung believes life is more dangerous right now for Asians in the U.S. based on conversations with friends and family members and the worrisome headlines to emerge of elderly individuals in particular being beaten on the streets of San Francisco and Oakland and on New York subways and outside of Times Square, as happened on Monday when a 65-year-old woman was viscously attacked in a scene that was filmed by an onlooker and has provoked national outrage.

The numbers back him up. From 2019 to 2020, overall hate crime rate declined while hate crimes targeting Asians increased, as first reported by NBC based on analysis released by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino. Overall, its examination revealed that while such crimes decreased overall by 7 percent last year, those targeting Asian people rose by nearly 150 percent, with the biggest surge in New York, where anti-Asian hate crimes rose from three in 2019 to 28 last year, a 833% increase.

With those numbers seemingly continuing to climb in 2021, Tung and his partners at GGV Capital decided to take action two weeks ago, quickly settling on what they do best, which is to respond to the rising violence with their financial muscle and network. A first step was publicly offering to match $100,000 in donations to organizations that support the AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) communities. GGV's move was almost immediately matched by other investors and founders eager to help, including Jeremy Liew of Lightspeed Venture Partners and Eric Kim and Chi-Hua Chien of Goodwater Capital, who are also matching up to $100,000 in donations.

Fast forward and Tung says that 11 days into GGV's de facto Twitter campaign, roughly $5 million in donations have now been made by more than 175 founders (including Jen Rubio, Stewart Butterfield, and Eric Yuan) and members of more than 30 venture firms in a kind of partnership that is "rare to see in the VC community," Tung notes.

It's a great start, says Tung, who is among the 15% of Asian-Pacific Islanders who are partners at U.S. venture firms, according to National Venture Capital Association figures.

At the same time, he notes that the problem is ongoing and that more resources -- which everyone is sending on an individual basis to a variety of Asian-American community groups that are dealing with a spiking racism and its implications -- are needed. Indeed, to help funnel donor interest in the right direction, GGV is recommending at least five organizations whose work it believes to be making an impact. These include Asian Americans Advancing Justice, Red Canary Song, GoFundMe Support the AAPI Community, Stop AAPI Hate, and Compassion in Oakland.

Tung takes pains to note that GGV has been active in other campaigns, including AllRaise, the organization that's bringing more gender equality to investment firms and to the board room. He says that his partners were also highly moved by the Black Lives Matter movement last spring, donating to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the Southern Poverty Law Center, among other organizations.

He says that earlier movements -- including an effort by investor Ryan Sarver of Redpoint last year to help both front-line workers and restaurant workers by devising a way for donors to “buy” chef-made meals for hospital staff -- have been experiences from which he has learned.

One of those lessons is that when something is close enough to one's heart, it's worth the risk of being perceived as a "VC who is showing off" if it moves the needle.

In this case, says Tung, "so many of these crimes are treated as individual incidents and not as hate crimes," which come with more severe penalties, he is determined to raise awareness and visibility into the matter, even if it means making himself more vulnerable about his own experience than he might be fully comfortable.

"When it comes to Asian hate, it's such a personal matter," he says.

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon Mobil signals better first-quarter earnings as oil prices climb

    It slashed operating expenses last year and could post a per share profit of 50 cents for the quarter ended March 31, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The filing, detailing factors that affected the business, showed higher oil prices sequentially lift its oil and gas operating results by between $1.6 billion and $2 billion over the fourth quarter. Exxon's chemicals business is seen recording an up to $600 million boost over fourth quarter results in its chemicals business from better margins.

  • Democrat Rita Hart ends election challenge to Iowa congressional seat

    FOX News Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram has the details from Capitol Hill on 'Special Report'

  • Olivia Munn, Daniel Dae Kim on challenges Asian Americans are facing

    Olivia Munn, Russell Jeung, Daniel Dae Kim, Melissa King and Amanda Nguyen discuss the impact and rise in anti-Asian bias attacks.

  • Sharp Decline in Flu and Colds Has Experts Wondering if Masks Will Stick Around After Pandemic Ends

    A recent study found that respiratory illnesses in children are down 62%, and just one child has died from the flu this year, well below the typical 100 to 200 deaths

  • Sounds like a deal: The best 5 headphones for $28 or less at Amazon

    Time for an audio upgrade — save up to 50 percent on these already wallet-friendly headphones.

  • Brazil: Political crisis and Covid surge rock Bolsonaro

    President Bolsonaro is left reeling after record deaths and the resignation of military chiefs.

  • City leaders demand action over vicious NY attack

    A vicious attack on an Asian American woman near New York City’s Times Square has drawn widespread condemnation and raised alarms about the failure of bystanders to intervene amid a rash of anti-Asian violence across the U.S. (March 30)

  • Breaking Down China’s Economy

    Mar.30 -- Jian Chang, Asia Pacific chief China economist at Barclays Plc., discusses China’s March Manufacturing PMI data and what it means for the economy. She speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • NYPD announce charges in Asian American attack

    A parolee convicted of killing his mother nearly two decades ago was arrested on assault and hate crime charges in an attack on an Asian American woman in New York City. (March 31)

  • Attack on Asian-American woman seen on CCTV footage released by NYPD

    The New York City Police Department has released surveillance footage of an attack on a 65-year-old Asian-American woman, asking for the public's assistance in identifying the individual who kicked the woman to the ground and who the NYPD says made anti-Asian statements toward her.

  • Tens of thousands feared displaced in deadly attack on Mozambique gas town

    MAPUTO (Reuters) -Tens of thousands of people are feared to have been displaced following a deadly attack by Islamic State-linked insurgents on a gas hub town in northern Mozambique, aid agencies said, as rescuers searched for survivors on Tuesday. Many of those fleeing were believed to have scattered into dense forest or to have attempted to escape by boat when Palma came under attack on Wednesday, aid workers told Reuters. Mozambique's government has confirmed dozens of deaths, including at least seven killed when militants ambushed a convoy of vehicles trying to escape a besieged hotel on Friday.

  • Report: Learning Loss Data Shows 40,000 Los Angeles High School Students Off Track to Graduate

    Forty thousand high school students in the Los Angeles Unified School District are at risk of not graduating — including 6,000 this year — according to a new analysis that tracks the effects of school closures on students in the nation’s second largest district. In middle school, about a third of students in the district […]

  • Luke Rockhold hits out at UFC’s ‘mafioso-type’ negotiation tactics, urges fighters to ‘know your worth’

    Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has spoken out about the UFC's negotiating tactics, likening their approach to the mafia.

  • Letters to the Editor: The utter bankruptcy of Derek Chauvin's defense is on full display

    Unable to deny Chauvin's responsibility for George Floyd's death, the only strategy left is to blame the onlookers.

  • Warren Urges Increased Banking Oversight After Archegos Blowup

    (Bloomberg) -- Senator Elizabeth Warren is calling for more transparency and oversight in the financial system after the forced selloff of holdings linked to Bill Hwang’s private investment firm.The unwinding of Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management after banks forced it to sell billions of dollars in investments accumulated through highly leveraged bets has roiled global markets. Calls for increased oversight have come about due to Archegos’ never having disclosed its positions in the publicly-traded companies.“Archegos’ meltdown had all the makings of a dangerous situation -- largely unregulated hedge fund, opaque derivatives, trading in private dark pools, high leverage, and a trader who wriggled out of the SEC’s enforcement,” Warren said in an email. “Regulators need to rely on more than luck to fend off risks to the financial system: we need transparency and strong oversight to ensure that the next hedge fund blowup doesn’t take the economy down with it.”The Securities and Exchange Commission held meetings with banks on Monday to discuss what led to the forced sale. Archegos’s prime brokers included Nomura Holdings Inc., Credit Suisse Group AG, Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley.Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat and member of the Senate Banking Committee, is a proponent for increased regulation and oversight of banks. She asked the SEC in January to review its securities rules and enforcement capabilities after the Reddit-induced frenzy in the shares prices of Gamestop Corp. and other stocks caused a hedge-fund short squeeze.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street Banks Summoned by Regulators Over Hwang’s Blowup

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street banks grappling with the implosion of Bill Hwang’s investment firm spent Monday briefing U.S. regulators as Washington starts to dig into one of the biggest fund blowups in years.The Securities and Exchange Commission summoned the banks for hasty meetings on what triggered the forced sale of more than $20 billion of stocks linked to Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, said people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be named in discussing private conversations. The calls also involved the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, with officials quizzing brokerages about any impacts on their operations, potential credit risks and other threats, said one of the people.Hwang’s brokers included Credit Suisse Group AG, Nomura Holdings Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley. The speed at which Archegos ran into trouble and Wall Street’s swiftness in liquidating its positions shocked traders, while prompting a race at U.S. agencies to keep up with events.“We have been monitoring the situation and communicating with market participants since last week,” an SEC spokesperson said in emailed statement. A Finra spokesman declined to comment.The banks either declined to comment or didn’t immediately respond to messages.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”Credit Suisse and Nomura warned investors earlier Monday that they may face “significant” losses after an unnamed U.S. hedge fund client defaulted on margin calls. Goldman told investors and clients that any impact from Archegos is likely to be immaterial, a person familiar with the matter said.Oversight QuestionsThe blowup has prompted questions about oversight, particularly because Archegos amassed tens of billions of dollars in stock bets without disclosing its positions to other market participants.Hwang’s family office did so by entering into derivative transactions with banks that gave him exposure to companies without buying actual shares. He also maximized his wagers by borrowing significants amount of money from his brokers, increasing risks to banks. Among stocks sold starting March 26 were GSX Techedu Inc. and Discovery Inc.The episode has rekindled fears of earlier hedge fund failures that blew holes in lenders’ balance sheets. Still, the industry is arguably much better equipped to handle such meltdowns because of rules implemented after the 2008 financial crisis that forced banks to hold significantly more capital as a buffer against losses.Administration MonitoringThe fallout reached the highest corridors of power in Washington, with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki telling reporters that the Biden administration was monitoring the situation. She referred specific questions to the SEC.Hwang is no stranger to the Wall Street regulator, which joined prosecutors in accusing him and his former hedge fund, Tiger Asia Management, of insider trading in 2012. In resolving the case, the firm pleaded guilty and paid more than $60 million in penalties. Hwang started Archegos after the SEC barred him from managing money on behalf of clients as part of the settlement.(Updates with comment from Archegos in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Elliott’s Former Hong Kong Head Preps London Hedge Fund Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- James Smith, the former head of Elliott Management Corp.’s operations in Hong Kong, is preparing to start his own hedge fund as he stages a comeback into the industry.Smith is setting up his multi-strategy investment firm Palliser Capital in London, according to an investor document seen by Bloomberg. Similar to Elliott, one of the most-feared activist investors in the world, Palliser will seek changes at companies, bet on mergers and acquisitions and also invest in distressed securities and market dislocation.Palliser is expected to start with about $750 million in initial capital at launch, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Smith is starting the firm with three other former Elliott colleagues, the person said asking not to be identified because the information is private. They are Paul Reid, who will head trading at the new fund, as well as Armenio Keusseyan and Jason Chang.A spokesperson for Palliser declined to comment.Hedge fund startups are showing signs of revival following a year of stellar gains for some of the biggest names in the industry last year. Launches in the fourth quarter of 2020 rose to their highest level in three years and exceeded the estimated quarterly liquidations, according to data compiled by Hedge Fund Research Inc.Hyundai, BHPSmith, who led Elliott’s high-profile investments in Hyundai Motor Group and BHP Group Ltd., left the firm last year after nearly two decades. He moved back to London from Hong Kong in 2016 and had been running the Hong Kong operations from Elliott’s headquarters in the U.K.Former colleague Franck Tuil is also planning to start his own hedge fund. Tuil is setting up actvist investment firm Sparta Capital Management, which will invest in public and private companies around the globe.Palliser, which is expected to launch in the second quarter, will run a portfolio of up to 35 names but its core holdings will be spread over five to 10 bets, the document shows. The fund will invest globally but with a focus on Asia and Europe.The pandemic has sparked price dislocation in Europe, creating a fertile hunting ground for activists who agitate for change at companies to lift their share prices. Several high-profile European companies have been targeted by investors in recent years, including French yogurt maker Danone SA, which said earlier this month it would separate its chairman and chief executive officer roles after pressure from investors.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • H&M’s Xinjiang Setback Has Tiny, Loss-Making China Peers Surging

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of some tiny Chinese apparel companies are among the top performers in the country’s stock market over the last three days, as several of their foreign peers face a backlash over their stance on using cotton sourced from the contentious Xinjiang region.Shanghai Metersbonwe Fashion & Accessories Co. and Ribo Fashion Group Co. each surged 33% since Wednesday’s close to feature among the biggest gainers in about 4,000 Chinese A-shares during the period. The stocks jumped after Chinese social-media users last week called for a boycott of Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB, having found an undated company statement about accusations of forced labor in Xinjiang. Those calls quickly spread to other foreign brands including Nike Inc. and Burberry Group Plc.The operating performance of the two Chinese companies speaks to the speculative nature of the recent rally in their stocks.Shanghai Metersbonwe said in October that it will post a loss as much as 820 million yuan ($125 million) for 2020. That would mark a second year of losses, which could trigger a delisting-risk warning from the stock exchange. Ribo Fashion issued a profit warning in January, citing lower sales due to the pandemic and one-off losses from a unit.“It’s easier for short-term investors to trade these two stocks with poor earnings and few institutional investors,” said Zhang Gang, an analyst at Southwest Securities Co. “The speculative buying on nationalist sentiment is irrational and would be unsustainable.”Further, it would be “hard to shake the consumption habits” of customers of foreign brands, he said.Meanwhile, shares of Shanghai Metersbonwe continued their rally on Tuesday, surging by the daily limit. Ribo Fashion climbed as much as 7.7% before paring the bulk of its gains.Cotton producer Xinjiang Sailimu Modern Agriculture Co. has emerged as another big beneficiary as foreign brands grapple with the backlash. Its stock also jumped 10% on Tuesday, adding to a 33% surge in the previous three sessions.Luxury Companies at Risk of New Tensions With China: Bernstein(Updates prices throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Slides With Lockdowns Spreading Ahead of OPEC+ Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell the most in roughly a week after France announced it will start a month-long lockdown, while OPEC+ voiced its concerns about the strength of oil demand ahead of an expected decision this week on output.Futures in New York fell 2.3% on Wednesday to the lowest in nearly a week, with French President Emmanuel Macron saying the pandemic is more dangerous than it was in the fall in his address to the nation. The deteriorating near-term demand picture in Europe offset a surprise oil supply draw in the U.S. and other bullish signals pointing toward rising demand as more Americans are vaccinated.“The news out of France is very troubling for the petroleum complex,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC. “The Covid situation worsening, particularly in Europe, represents a demand hit again, and it’s weighing on prices.”Meanwhile, an OPEC+ panel meeting ended without a policy recommendation ahead of Thursday’s talks where the producer group will decide on production going forward. The OPEC+ alliance is debating whether to revive part of the 8 million barrels of daily output -- about 8% of global supply -- they’re withholding. OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo pointed to the oil market’s recent volatility as “a reminder of the fragility facing economies and oil demand.”“The balance of risks suggests OPEC will steer toward the cautious outcome, delivering sharp deficits and continue to tighten energy markets at a fast clip,” TD Securities commodity strategists led by Bart Melek said in a note.Figures from the Energy Information Administration paint the U.S. as a bright spot for demand recovery. U.S. refineries are processing crude at the highest rate in a year. In other parts of the world, the trajectory for fuel consumption remains muddled as evidenced by France’s renewed nationwide lockdown.The demand numbers in the U.S. “were huge and we continue to see improvements there,” said Matt Sallee, portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly $8 billion in energy-related assets. “It’s pretty consensus to think that gasoline will be strong and jet fuel will be the laggard,” but there’s been positive signs “even on the jet fuel side.”See also: U.S. Oil Demand Is Picking Up as Americans Get Ready to TravelSeparately, Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil giant, is expected to raise its Arab Light official selling price for May supplies by 30 cents a barrel, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of refiners and traders. That’s despite continued flows of Iranian crude into China, and challenging conditions for many Asian refiners.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why April is a big month for your finances

    Lots of changes to household bills, tax and other elements of finances take place in the course of a week.