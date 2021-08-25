Hansa Biopharma achieves Great Place to Work certification for second consecutive year

- Award granted by internationally recognized Great Place to Work institute

- Based on company-wide survey completed by all Hansa employees and review of company HR policies

- Metrics reflective of trust in the company, such as credibility, pride and fairness, were among those most highly rated by employees

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma AB, "Hansa" (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA), the pioneer in enzyme technology for rare immunological conditions, today announced its certification as a Great Places to Work 2021. The accolade was awarded by the independent and globally recognized authority on workplace culture, the Great Place to Work® institute.

This marks the second consecutive year Hansa has been awarded the certification based on a company-wide employee survey and a review of Hansa's HR policies by the Great Place to Work institute. Metrics indicating the level of trust in the company were ranked particularly highly, with some of the highest scores in areas such as respect, pride in work, company credibility, camaraderie and fairness.

The survey results, which represented a full spectrum of views from across the company, were based on a questionnaire completed by 100% of Hansa employees.

"We are very pleased to be officially designated a Great Place to Work for the second consecutive year. As a pioneering biopharma company on a mission to develop and commercialize innovative, lifesaving, and life-altering medicines for patients with rare immunological conditions, it is critically important for us to be able to attract and retain the best and most dedicated people in the industry. The certification as a Great Place to Work reflects our constant and successful efforts over the past years to not only build and maintain a high performance team, but also create a rewarding and stimulating workplace for our employees" said Søren Tulstrup, President and CEO of Hansa Biopharma.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those insights to define what makes a great workplace. Their benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified companies and the Best Workplaces in more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For and World's Best list published annually in Fortune.

Story continues

--- ENDS ---

For more information:

Klaus Sindahl, Head of Investor Relations

M: +46 (0) 709 298 269

E: klaus.sindahl@hansabiopharma.com

Katja Margell, Head of Corporate Communications

M: +46 (0) 768 198 326

E: katja.margell@hansabiopharma.com

About Hansa Biopharma

Hansa Biopharma is a pioneering commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop and commercialize innovative, lifesaving and life-altering treatments for patients with rare immunological conditions. Hansa has developed a first-in-class immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody-cleaving enzyme therapy, which has been shown to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients. Hansa has a rich and expanding research and development program based on the Company's proprietary IgG-cleaving enzyme technology platform, to address serious unmet medical needs in transplantation, autoimmune diseases, gene therapy and cancer. Hansa Biopharma is based in Lund, Sweden, and has operations in Europe and the U.S. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HNSA. Find out more at https://hansabiopharma.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hansa-biopharma-ab/r/hansa-biopharma-achieves-great-place-to-work-certification-for-second-consecutive-year,c3402632

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1219/3402632/1458525.pdf Press release (PDF)

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hansa-biopharma-achieves-great-place-to-work-certification-for-second-consecutive-year-301362370.html

SOURCE Hansa Biopharma AB