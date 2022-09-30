U.S. markets open in 6 hours

Hansa Biopharma achieves Great Place to Work® certification for the third consecutive year

·2 min read

  • Award granted by internationally recognized Great Place to Work® institute.

  • Certification based on company-wide survey completed by 99% of Hansa employees.

  • Metrics related to trust in the company, credibility, pride and fairness, continue to be among those most highly rated by employees.

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma AB, "Hansa" (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA), the pioneer in enzyme technology for rare immunological conditions, today announced its certification as a Great Place to Work® 2022, awarded by the Great Place to Work® institute, an independent and globally recognized authority on workplace culture. This represents the third consecutive certification for Hansa.

The Great Place to Work® survey, which was completed by 99% of participants, shows consistent improvement year over year, with particularly high scores in areas relating to the pride in work being done and its impact on the community, sense of belonging and dedication, and feeling that people are treated with respect and fairness and can be themselves in the work environment.

"We are very encouraged by this third consecutive certification of Hansa as a Great Place to Work®. This achievement reflects the high level of commitment and dedication of our employees during the transformation of Hansa into a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. Every year we carefully evaluate the results and feedback we receive from this survey and based on this we implement appropriate initiatives team by team and across the entire organization. Our goal is to shape Hansa to be a uniquely inspiring and rewarding workplace and this third consecutive certification indicates how far we have come" said Anne Säfström Lanner, SVP & CHRO.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those insights to define what makes a great workplace. Their benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified companies and the Best Workplaces in more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For and World's Best list published annually in Fortune.

For further information, please contact:
Klaus Sindahl, Head of Investor Relations
Hansa Biopharma 
Mobile: +46 (0) 709-298 269
E-mail: klaus.sindahl@hansabiopharma.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hansa-biopharma-ab/r/hansa-biopharma-achieves-great-place-to-work--certification-for-the-third-consecutive-year,c3639182

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1219/3639182/9979d0da201b4067.pdf

20220930 HNSA - Great Place to Work Certification

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hansa-biopharma-achieves-great-place-to-work-certification-for-the-third-consecutive-year-301637518.html

SOURCE Hansa Biopharma AB

