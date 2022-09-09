U.S. markets close in 2 hours 8 minutes

Hansa Biopharma: Issue and repurchase of class C shares for incentive programs

·2 min read

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) has today resolved to issue 850,769 new class C shares and to immediately thereafter repurchase such 850,769 issued class C shares, for the purpose of the long term incentive programs based on performance-based share rights adopted by the annual general meeting held on 30 June 2022 ("Share Rights Program 2022"), the long term incentive programs based on employee stock options adopted by the annual general meeting held on 30 June 2022 ("Option Program 2022") and/or previously adopted and outstanding incentive programs approved by the annual general meetings held 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 (the "Outstanding Incentive Programs"). Today's resolution by the board of directors was passed based on the authorisations granted by the annual general meeting held on 30 June 2022.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) will subscribe for all issued class C shares at a subscription price of SEK one (1) per share. All 850,769 issued class C shares will be repurchased by Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) at a purchase price of SEK one (1) per share. Following the share issue, the share capital will increase by SEK 850,769. The class C shares do not entitle to dividends and each share entitles to 1/10 voting right.

The purpose of the share issue and repurchase is to ensure delivery of shares to participants in, as well as to secure potential social contributions arising as a result of, the Share Rights Program 2022, the Option Program 2022 and/or the Outstanding Incentive Programs. The class C shares will be converted to ordinary shares before delivery to the participants in the programs.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) currently holds 1,747,243 class C shares and will, following the repurchase of the new 850,769 issued class C shares, hold all 2,598,012 class C shares in the company.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Klaus Sindahl, Head of Investor Relations
Hansa Biopharma 
Mobile: +46 (0) 709-298 269
E-mail: klaus.sindahl@hansabiopharma.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hansa-biopharma-ab/r/hansa-biopharma--issue-and-repurchase-of-class-c-shares-for-incentive-programs,c3628937

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1219/3628937/1625228.pdf

20220909 HNSA - PR Issue and repurchase of C-shares FINAL ENG

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hansa-biopharma-issue-and-repurchase-of-class-c-shares-for-incentive-programs-301621338.html

SOURCE Hansa Biopharma AB

