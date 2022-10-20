U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

Hansei Solutions Earns 2022-2023 Great Place to Work Certification™

·2 min read

An award that recognizes Hansei's workplace culture and employee experience exceeding the national average

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansei Solutions, a full-service revenue cycle management solution for healthcare providers, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the 2022 - 2023 year.

The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Hansei. This year, 100% of employees said it's a great place to work – 43% higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"For Hansei to fulfill its vision and continue delivering superior services to our partners, we must be a superior employer," said Erin Burke, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Hansei Solutions. "This certification allows us to continue to grow together in developing a culture of trust, encourage diversity of thought, and foster leadership on all levels of the company."

Hansei strongly emphasizes its core values of provider and patient advocacy, honesty, and inclusion company-wide. In addition, 86% of employees are women, and the outcomes of this survey have affirmed Hansei as a place of opportunity and women empowerment.

"By keeping these values at the center of our mission, our people can bring Hansei's vision to life," said Gayle Hanson, Vice President of Human Resources. "In doing so, we will continue to be a place that our people and customers value."

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Hansei Solutions is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

About Hansei Solutions

"Hansei" means to reflect on the past, learn from mistakes, and commit to doing better in the future. To stop Hansei is to stop learning. Hansei Solutions helps non-hospital healthcare facilities nationwide do it better, combining full-service revenue cycle management technology with a personal touch to forge lasting and strategic partnerships. Simply put, Hansei enables providers to collect more, save more, remain compliant, and make more informed decisions impacting their growth and bottom line.

Learn more at hanseisolutions.com and on LinkedIn.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hansei-solutions-earns-2022-2023-great-place-to-work-certification-301655250.html

SOURCE Hansei Solutions

