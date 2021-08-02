Hantec Financial Unlocks Global Trading Opportunities for Vietnamese Market

HONG KONG, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hantec Financial, a world-leading financial services provider under Hantec Group, has officially announced its long-anticipated entry into Vietnam. Hantec Financial will offer its cutting-edge financial services to clients across the country, opening up the doorway to new global trading opportunities.

A co-brand of financial entities under Hantec Group, a multinational corporation with over 30 years of experience, Hantec uses advanced analytical software to offer quality financial services to both corporate and individual investors. Its product offering in Vietnam draws upon the Group's expertise in different aspects, including banking, securities, capital markets, bullion trading, commodity futures and wealth management.

"As one of the fastest-growing economies in South-East Asia, Vietnam has seen a rising demand for investment products. Hantec Financial has the expertise and the experience to make high-quality marketing investment services accessible to all people in Vietnam, from beginners to active traders and corporate investors. In tandem, expanding our footprint into Vietnam and the rest of South-East Asia enables us to offer more international trading opportunities for our valued clients," said Freddy, CEO of Hantec Group.

A credible brand with top-notch security for secure trading

A trusted provider with an outstanding track record since 1990, Hantec Financial is authorized with 12 regulatory licenses and boasts a global presence in 19 cities across 14 countries. It was the first trader in Hong Kong to operate an online billion-transaction platform that was fully developed in-house, and strongly believes in the power of technology to protect customer assets and improve service levels.

Hantec Financial continuously optimizes its platform by keeping up with changes in the market, adapt to investor preferences, and improve the software and hardware supporting its offering. At the same time, it actively strives to elevate its service levels in order to deliver truly personalized professional financial management.

The team has obtained the ISO 27001 and ISO 20000 international certifications and harnessed the advantages of its global financial technology business to offer a smoother, stable and safe trading experience for investors in Vietnam and beyond.

Hantec Financial strives to offer diversified global financial services for all

Hantec Financial's entry into the Vietnamese market marks the latest milestone in the company's global expansion, as it seeks to extend its footprint from Greater China to key global markets. The provider has already brought its industry-leading platform to investors in the UK, Japan, Thailand, Australia, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Furthermore, Hantec Financial has expanded its offering to gold, forex, CFDs and broadened its securities and asset management businesses - all with the vision of offering diversified global financial services.

Looking ahead, Hantec Financial has its sights set on further expansion into South-East Asian and African markets. The company will focus on better serving investors by drawing up a highly localized and tailored approach through cultivating local teams, integrating local culture into their operations, and adopting the concept of truly global citizenship.

About Hantec Financial

Hantec Financial is a co-brand shared by a group of entities under Hantec Group. Established in 1990, Hantec Group is a multinational corporation based in Hong Kong with a focus on providing professional financial services. Hantec is authorized with 12 regulatory licenses and is constantly exploring opportunities to expand its business to new markets. The group is now present in 19 cities across 14 countries worldwide, covering Greater China, Thailand, Japan, Australia, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

