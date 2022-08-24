U.S. markets open in 4 hours 28 minutes

Hantec Markets signs sponsorship agreement with Haas F1 Team through 2023 F1 season

·3 min read

STAVELOT, Belgium, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hantec Markets has announced a new partnership to be the official online trading partner with Haas F1 Team before this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

Hantec Markets’ brand logo will adorn the Haas race car on the nose of the car, and include full branding in the Haas team garage. The Hantec logo will also be featured on the uniforms of Haas drivers Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen.


Hantec Markets operates a trading platform for CFDs, including margin trading across forex, bullion, indices, commodities and stocks. The multi-million pound contract runs through the 2023 F1 season.

Haas F1 Team currently holds seventh place in the Constructors' Championship with 34 points.



Earlier this month, Hantec Markets unveiled a global rebrand campaign that included a new website (https://hmarkets.com/) and a renewed growth strategy to direct the next phase of its dynamic development. The Hantec team has introduced the #TimeToStrike hashtag to signify this time of growth at Hantec Markets.

"We're delighted to welcome Hantec Markets and we look forward to a productive working partnership for the rest of the 2022 F1 season and beyond," said Guenther Steiner, Haas' team principal. "Hantec Markets provides innovation for people in emerging economic markets so that they are able to unlock their full financial potential. It's similar to the type of collaboration that goes on in our garage. We want to provide our drivers with that type of innovation so that they can unlock the fastest car on the track."

"Hantec Markets and Haas are both global brands that strive for speed and perfection in some of the most competitive environments," said Nader Nurmohamed, Chief Operating Officer of Hantec Markets. "The integrity, passion and family feel of the Haas F1 Team has been the driving force behind their achievement and future goals. Hantec Markets shares this ethos and has embroidered the same in tailoring our services to our client's needs. We strive to provide an unrivaled trading experience to our customers, with the same attention to detail and service that Guenther, and Haas brings to each race."

About Hantec Markets
Hantec Markets offers leveraged trading on global currencies, bullion, equities and commodities, through the multi-asset MT4 and MT5 platforms. The firm's 32 years of experience and unmatched expertise enables it to provide deep liquidity, bespoke client commission structures, customizable trading conditions and forward-thinking, adaptive innovation in an ever-changing marketplace. Hantec Markets is a subsidiary of the award-winning Hantec Group, and provides services across five different continents in seven jurisdictions. Regulated in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Hong Kong, Jordan and Mauritius and winner of the 2021 Global Forex Award for Most Transparent Forex Broker, it is Hantec's mission to empower financial freedom, be a partner that clients can trust and create unparalleled opportunities to audiences across the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1884036/Haas_F1_Team_car_with_Hantec_Markets.jpg

 

SOURCE Hantec Markets

