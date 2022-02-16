Hanwei Announces Resignation of Director and Appointment of CEO

Hanwei Energy Services Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (TSX: HE) (“Hanwei” or the “Company”), today announced that Mr. Fulai Lang has resigned as a Director, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective February 15, 2022. The Company wishes to sincerely thank Mr. Lang for his contributions to the Company over the last fifteen years.



The Company also announced effective today the Company has appointed Ms. Joanne Yan, the Company’s independent director, as the Chairman of the Board and Ms. Mary Ma (CPA, CGA), the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, as its Chief Executive Officer.

About Hanwei Energy Services Corp.

Hanwei’s principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses for future merger and acquisition after the sale of its oil & gas business and FRP pipe business.

For more information, please contact:

Mary Ma

Chief Financial Officer

604-685-2239

mma@hanweienergy.com

