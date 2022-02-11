U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,418.64
    -85.44 (-1.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,738.06
    -503.53 (-1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,791.15
    -394.49 (-2.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.15
    -21.02 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.90
    +4.02 (+4.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.60
    +23.20 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    -0.0080 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    -0.0760 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4100
    -0.6200 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,359.80
    -1,571.89 (-3.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.62
    -23.33 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Hanwei Energy Services Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial and Operational Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hanwei Energy Services Corp.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HNWEF
Hanwei Energy Services Corp.
Hanwei Energy Services Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (TSX: HE) (“Hanwei” or the “Company”), today reported its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021 (“Q3 2022” and “YTD”). All amounts are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Financial and Operating Update

Prior to the sale of its oil & gas business and FRP pipe business, Hanwei's principal business operations are in two segments of the oil and gas industry as an operator and developer of its oil and gas assets in Canada and as a specialized pipe supplier internationally.

Q3 2022

No revenues were recorded for Q3 2022 due to the divestment of its FRP pipe business as of October 1, 2021 and divestment of its oil and gas business as of August 1, 2021, compared to $3.21 million for the same quarter of the prior year.

In January 2022, the Company completed the sale of its FRP pipe business with October 1, 2021 as the transaction effective date; therefore, no revenues, gross profit and expenses related were recognized in Q3 2022. The Company recognized a gain of $80,000 and cumulative foreign exchange gain of $13.51 million on the sale of its FRP pipe business.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2022 was negative $102,000 as a result of Adjusted EBITDA attributable to FRP pipe business and oil & gas business were excluded, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of negative $109,000 for the same quarter in the prior year.

The Company made a profit of $13.42 million in Q3 2022 as compared to a net income of $0.18 million in the quarter of the prior year. The substantial difference was mainly due to the gain of $80,000 and the reclassification of cumulative translation exchange gain of $13.51 million as finance income on sale of the Company’s FRP pipe business.

Nine months ended December 31, 2021

YTD total revenues were $3.21 million, a 40% decrease from prior year’s revenues of $5.32 million.

  • YTD FRP pipe sales totalled $2.55 million versus $4.56 million for the same period of the prior year. The decrease of $2.01 million was mainly because of the divestment of FRP pipe business as mentioned before and the timing of sales orders.

  • YTD oil & gas business revenue totaled $0.66 million as compared to $0.76 million for the same period in the prior year and the decrease was because only 4 months’ revenue was included in this period, the effect of which was partially offset by the improved monthly production volumes and higher commodity prices.

YTD Adjusted EBITDA was negative $0.54 million, an improvement of $0.67 million from negative $1.21 million for the same period of the prior year mainly because YTD Adjusted EBITDA from oil and gas business had an improvement of $0.78 million as compared to the same period in the prior year.

YTD net income was $13.32 million as compared to a loss of $1.70 million for the same period of the prior year. The significant difference was mainly due to the gain of $1.65 million on sale of the Company’s subsidiaries and the reclassification of cumulative translation exchange gain of $13.51 million as finance income as previously stated.

At the end of December 2021, the Company’s current ratio (current assets divided by current liabilities) was 1.07.

About Hanwei Energy Services Corp.

Hanwei’s principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses for future merger and acquisition after the sale of its oil & gas business and FRP pipe business.

For more information, please contact:

Mary Ma
Chief Financial Officer
604-685-2239
mma@hanweienergy.com

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

Certain information in this press release is forward-looking within the meaning of certain securities laws, and is subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions a description of which is set out in the risk factors section of the Company’s Annual Information Form dated June 24, 2021, and Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended March 31, 2021, both of which are filed with Canadian securities regulators and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information in this press release describes the Company’s expectations as of the date of this press release.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE PRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, THE COMPANY DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME, EXCEPT AS REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION.



Recommended Stories

  • Analysts Are Betting On Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) With A Big Upgrade This Week

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Crashed 10% Friday

    Shares of steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) -- once best known for iron and coal mining but now the proud owner of the U.S. steelmaking operations that used to belong to AK Steel and ArcelorMittal -- plummeted in Friday trading after the company announced fourth-quarter sales and earnings results that fell well short of expectations. As of 3:25 p.m. ET, Cleveland-Cliffs shares were down 10.1%. Analysts had predicted that Cleveland-Cliffs would earn $2.12 per share on sales of more than $5.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Slipped Early Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the semiconductors giant, slipped somewhat again in early trading on the Nasdaq today. Investors, it seems, may be getting a case of the nerves as Nvidia's fourth-quarter earnings report approaches and new disruptions are reported in the semiconductors supply chain. As The Wall Street Journal reported this morning, a possible "contamination" of flash memory chips, produced at two fabrication plants in Japan operated by Kioxia Holdings in partnership with Western Digital, has forced a halt in production there.

  • Why Confluent Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    The company had solid fourth-quarter results, but investors might be latching on to an analyst's comments.

  • Another Reminder of Why I'll Never Buy Energy Transfer

    Energy Transfer just increased its distribution by 15% and is planning for more hikes in the future. But I'm still stuck on the past here.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis Stock Is Popping Today

    Shares of leading marijuana stock Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) jumped in afternoon trading Friday, after the company beat analyst targets for fiscal second-quarter 2022 revenue and predicted it will achieve "adjusted EBITDA profitability" in the first half of next year. Aurora's good news is even lifting the shares of its fellow travelers in cannabis, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC). As of 12:05 p.m. ET, Aurora Cannabis shares are up 3.5% -- but Tilray is up a respectable 2.9%, too, and Canopy Growth is actually surging most of all, up 7%!

  • Oil surges, stocks fall on heightened concerns of further Russia invasion of Ukraine

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down the oil sector as it is believed that Russia has invaded Ukraine.

  • Diabetes device maker lands crucial FDA approval after a year of Covid delays

    The approval comes after regulators spent a year prioritizing work directly related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Here's Why Block (Square) Is Rising on Friday

    The stock market had a muted open on Friday, with all three major averages hovering near the flatline shortly after the opening bell. Block is rising today thanks to not one but two major analyst upgrades. First, an analyst with Bank of America upgraded Block from neutral to buy and placed a $185 price target on the stock.

  • A bullish stock market story is quietly unfolding

    Since the beginning of the year, business news has been riddled with stories about historic market volatility, decades-high inflation rates, and an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve. Amid this backdrop, a bullish story has been emerging.

  • Why Chemours Stock Dropped 14.5% at the Open Today

    Shares of the specialty chemicals company didn't react well to its earnings update, though the numbers weren't exactly terrible.

  • Here's Why Bloom Energy Stock Popped More Than 10% Friday

    The fuel cell company told investors it expects to generate positive cash flow from operations in 2022.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Tech stocks ‘in for tumultuous times’ similar to March of 2000, Lux Capital founder says

    Lux Capital Founder & Managing Director Josh Wolfe joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss venture capital (VC) investing trends and the outlook for tech stocks.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 70% (or More)

    What to make of the markets this year? 2022 started with a sharp drop, and we’re still seeing increased volatility, with large intraday swings in the main indexes. But where January was noted for showing four weeks in a row of net losses, February hasn’t been so hard on investors. Looking at the situation from Goldman Sachs, global chief equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer notes several points. First, that January's jobs report was far better than expected, indicating economic strength, and seco

  • Analysts Warn 8 Falling Stocks Still Have Lots To Lose

    Buying the dip with S&P 500 and smaller stocks is a risky move. And now, normally bullish analysts are waving you off from trying it.

  • 7 Energy Stocks That Shorts Are Betting Against

    It could be a good time to go short, because the consensus wisdom is that oil prices will stay high all year. Evidence to the contrary could slam the stocks.

  • Buy SoFi Stock, Analyst Says. The Fintech Is Set to Deliver Strong Revenue Growth.

    SoFi Technologies stock is a buy because the company will deliver strong revenue growth thanks to its member growth and vertically integrated platform, BofA said Friday. Analyst Mihir Bhatia initiated coverage on the financial services platform on Friday with a Buy rating and a price target of $17. The stock (ticker: SOFI) rose 6.3% to $13.17 on the news in recent trading.

  • Why Cloudflare Shares Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), a cloud platform company, were tumbling today after the company reported its fourth-quarter results late yesterday. Despite delivering quarterly earnings that were on par with analysts' consensus estimate and revenue that beat Wall Street's expectations, the tech stock took a nosedive today. Cloudflare's stock was down by as much as 10.6% today and had fallen 9.5% at the end of the trading day.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end sharply lower as Russia-Ukraine concerns compound with inflation woes

    Stocks added to Thursday's losses as jitters over a swift tightening of financial conditions increased on the heels of a multi-decade high print on inflation.