HANZA: Year-end report 2022

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HANZA AB reports that sales in quarter 4 reached SEK 1 billion, the first time ever in a single quarter and that the organic growth remained at a high level, 29.3%. Operating profit was also all time high in a single quarter, SEK 63.3 million (43.1), and earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.06 (0.70) in Q4. HANZA further describes that the company has a record high order book and that it sees continued strong development for the future. The Board of Directors proposes to increase the dividend to SEK 0.75 per share (0.50).

Fourth quarter 2022

Net sales increased by 40% to SEK 1,001 million (717). Adjusted for acquisitions and currency, growth amounted to 29.3%.

Operating profit (EBITA) increased to SEK 63.3 million (43.1), which corresponds to an operating margin of 6.3% (6.0). The margin was negatively affected by increased costs of energy and certain material, which have been forwarded to the customer with no added margin.

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 39.8 million (25.2), which corresponds to SEK 1.06 (0.70) per share before dilution and SEK 1.04 (0.70) after dilution.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 19.5 million (59.9).

Full year 2022

Net sales increased by 41% to SEK 3,549 million (2,515). Adjusted for acquisitions and currency, growth amounted to 27.6%.

Operating profit (EBITA) increased to SEK 212,0 million (143,4), which corresponds to an operating margin of 6.0% (5.8).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 121.3 million (80.2), which corresponds to SEK 3.35 (2.26) per share before dilution and SEK 3.30 (2.26) after dilution.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 145.1 million (126.1).

The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 0.75 (0.50) per share for 2022.

CEO Erik Stenfors comments the report:

"The fourth quarter brought a strong end to a successful year. Our sales reached SEK 1 billion for the first time in a single quarter, bringing our annual sales to over SEK 3.5 billion, an increase of a full SEK 1 billion compared to 2021."

Story continues

"We see no slowdown in demand and enter 2023 with a record high order book. One reason is our customer base, which consists of stable companies in industries not directly affected by a consumer downturn, such as energy companies, security products, reverse vending machines, defense, mining industry, etc."

"In November, we completed an ownership expansion through a new issue of SEK 147 million to selected institutional investors in Germany, Finland, Norway and Sweden. The issue, together with our strong financial position, set the stage for a kick-start of our HANZA 2025 strategy. At the end of 2022, we decided on additional machine investments of approximately SEK 100 million and started an expansion of our sheet metal plant in Estonia."

