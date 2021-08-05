Hanzo Announces New CEO, Julien Masanès

Masanès brings operational acumen and strategic leadership as Hanzo scales to support risk mitigation and discovery insights for digital-first workplaces.

New York, NY, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanzo, a technology pioneer in preserving, collecting, reviewing, and exporting complex collaboration and dynamic web-based data sources, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Julien Masanès as Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Keith Laska, who will continue to contribute to the company from a position on the Board.





“During this time of global change, where people have shifted to working remotely for the foreseeable future, we are seeing a massive shift in how businesses communicate and this presents Hanzo a once-in-a-generation opportunity to help enterprises manage the risk associated with this new reality,” said Kevin Gibson, Executive Chairman of Hanzo. “Julien is a founder of the company and most recently held the role of COO. He combines a deep background in the technology of digital preservation for legal, compliance, and other applications with strong operational leadership skills to provide the balance between short-term delivery and strategic insights that build the business for tomorrow.”





Previously, Masanès was CEO of Internet Memory Research and served as CEO for the Internet Memory Foundation. He has been a founder and strategic advisor to several other technology and media companies. Masanès was instrumental in helping Hanzo realize its strategic initiatives of developing innovative technology that augments Hanzo’s dynamic web archiving capabilities to help enterprises solve the unique discovery and information governance challenges collaboration data sources like Slack and Google Workspace present enterprises. Going forward Hanzo remains committed to a unified cloud platform of end-to-end data intelligence and risk management to support digital-first organizations.





“I am thrilled to be leading Hanzo during a time when there is so much opportunity in the market. We are passionate about delighting our customers with unique solutions that solve the emerging challenges collaboration applications present legal and compliance teams and I look forward to accelerating our innovation to be the preeminent leader in enterprise information governance and discovery solutions,” said Masanès.





Hanzo is used by forward-thinking organizations looking for solutions that overlay best practices for the matter management, identification, targeted collection, early case assessment, and surgical exporting of critical data to industry-standard data review systems. Hanzo brings simplicity and control to legal and compliance teams over their dynamic and complex data sources such as Slack, Google Workspace, Confluence, Jira, Trello, among others.





About Hanzo

Hanzo brings context and a greater understanding of enterprise data to corporate legal and compliance teams by providing in-house control over dynamic and collaborative data sources. This control allows organizations to reduce millions of dollars in risk, litigation, and compliance costs and elevate their corporate legal and regulatory compliance responses. Hanzo's software empowers defensible preservation, targeted collection, and efficient review of dynamic content from enterprise collaboration applications and complex websites. Hanzo is SOC 2® Type 2 certified, demonstrating its commitment to data security and serves large corporations worldwide. Learn more at hanzo.co and follow updates on Twitter: @gethanzo or on LinkedIn.

