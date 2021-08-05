U.S. markets close in 4 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,421.24
    +18.58 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,984.51
    +191.84 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,875.94
    +95.41 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.36
    +25.04 (+1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.72
    +0.57 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.00
    -9.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    -0.13 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1843
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2120
    +0.0280 (+2.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3932
    +0.0047 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6690
    +0.2010 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,131.88
    -208.59 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    974.44
    -1.46 (-0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,113.93
    -9.93 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

Hanzo Announces New CEO, Julien Masanès

Hanzo
·3 min read

Masanès brings operational acumen and strategic leadership as Hanzo scales to support risk mitigation and discovery insights for digital-first workplaces.

&#x00201c;I am thrilled to be leading Hanzo during a time when there is so much opportunity in the market. We are passionate about delighting our customers with unique solutions that solve the emerging challenges collaboration applications present legal and compliance teams and I look forward to accelerating our innovation to be the preeminent leader in enterprise information governance and discovery solutions.&#x00201d;
“I am thrilled to be leading Hanzo during a time when there is so much opportunity in the market. We are passionate about delighting our customers with unique solutions that solve the emerging challenges collaboration applications present legal and compliance teams and I look forward to accelerating our innovation to be the preeminent leader in enterprise information governance and discovery solutions.”
“I am thrilled to be leading Hanzo during a time when there is so much opportunity in the market. We are passionate about delighting our customers with unique solutions that solve the emerging challenges collaboration applications present legal and compliance teams and I look forward to accelerating our innovation to be the preeminent leader in enterprise information governance and discovery solutions.”

New York, NY, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanzo, a technology pioneer in preserving, collecting, reviewing, and exporting complex collaboration and dynamic web-based data sources, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Julien Masanès as Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Keith Laska, who will continue to contribute to the company from a position on the Board.

“During this time of global change, where people have shifted to working remotely for the foreseeable future, we are seeing a massive shift in how businesses communicate and this presents Hanzo a once-in-a-generation opportunity to help enterprises manage the risk associated with this new reality,” said Kevin Gibson, Executive Chairman of Hanzo. “Julien is a founder of the company and most recently held the role of COO. He combines a deep background in the technology of digital preservation for legal, compliance, and other applications with strong operational leadership skills to provide the balance between short-term delivery and strategic insights that build the business for tomorrow.”


Previously, Masanès was CEO of Internet Memory Research and served as CEO for the Internet Memory Foundation. He has been a founder and strategic advisor to several other technology and media companies. Masanès was instrumental in helping Hanzo realize its strategic initiatives of developing innovative technology that augments Hanzo’s dynamic web archiving capabilities to help enterprises solve the unique discovery and information governance challenges collaboration data sources like Slack and Google Workspace present enterprises. Going forward Hanzo remains committed to a unified cloud platform of end-to-end data intelligence and risk management to support digital-first organizations.

“I am thrilled to be leading Hanzo during a time when there is so much opportunity in the market. We are passionate about delighting our customers with unique solutions that solve the emerging challenges collaboration applications present legal and compliance teams and I look forward to accelerating our innovation to be the preeminent leader in enterprise information governance and discovery solutions,” said Masanès.


Hanzo is used by forward-thinking organizations looking for solutions that overlay best practices for the matter management, identification, targeted collection, early case assessment, and surgical exporting of critical data to industry-standard data review systems. Hanzo brings simplicity and control to legal and compliance teams over their dynamic and complex data sources such as Slack, Google Workspace, Confluence, Jira, Trello, among others.



About Hanzo

Hanzo brings context and a greater understanding of enterprise data to corporate legal and compliance teams by providing in-house control over dynamic and collaborative data sources. This control allows organizations to reduce millions of dollars in risk, litigation, and compliance costs and elevate their corporate legal and regulatory compliance responses. Hanzo's software empowers defensible preservation, targeted collection, and efficient review of dynamic content from enterprise collaboration applications and complex websites. Hanzo is SOC 2® Type 2 certified, demonstrating its commitment to data security and serves large corporations worldwide. Learn more at hanzo.co and follow updates on Twitter: @gethanzo or on LinkedIn.

Attachment

CONTACT: Sarena Regazzoni Hanzo 503-407-4208 sarena@hanzo.co


Recommended Stories

  • Fiverr Stock Swoons on a Disappointing Outlook. Blame Goes to the Vaccines.

    (FVRR) stock slid sharply Thursday, after the marketplace for freelance professional services warned that results for the rest of the year would be reduced by a reopening of the economy as more vaccinated people leave home and return to more normal work and leisure activities. Fiverr shares dived 20.4% to $183.45 in Thursday morning trading. In short, Fiverr International (ticker: FVRR) is having a bad reaction to Covid-19 vaccines.

  • Lightspeed Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Raises Outlook for Fiscal 2022

    Lightspeed POS Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021.

  • Roku down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Got $3,000? 3 Surefire Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Why settle for market-matching returns when dominant growth stocks like these can outperform the broader market?

  • Earnings Beat: Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

    It's been a good week for Li Auto Inc. ( NASDAQ:LI ) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest...

  • 3 Underrated Tech Dividend Stocks You Shouldn't Ignore

    Coming out of the dot-com bubble, very few people would have guessed that 20 years later the five largest companies in the U.S. would all be technology companies. Granted, technology companies are not known for high dividend yields, but their cash-flow-rich business models have supported years of dividend increases. Let's take a closer look at three tech companies that should get more love from dividend investors.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • Stop Trying for Moonshots, Wall Street Bets These 4 Stocks Can Return 38% to 73% in 1 Year

    Because of the out-of-this-world gains made by meme stocks like AMC Entertainment and GameStop, which are up almost 1,500% and 710% so far this year, respectively, too many investors might be getting the idea they should be shooting for the moon, too. You can still find stocks that are significantly undervalued by the stock market and that could offer outsize returns in a year's time without going for moonshots. The four stocks below are primed for much more attainable gains.

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • Here's Why eXp World Holdings Stock Skyrocketed Today

    What happened Shares of eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) gained 36% in today's trading session, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock surged after the real estate company posted its second-quarter earnings results.

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Stock Pops on Earnings and Revenue Beat

    The cannabis stock rose nearly 2% following the company's release of its Q2 results on Wednesday after the close.

  • Energy Transfer's Diversification Paid Dividends in Q2

    The midstream company is benefiting from strength in some businesses, offsetting weakness elsewhere.

  • Etsy Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Etsy's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why SunPower Stock Fell in July and Continued Falling in August

    SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) stock fell 15.2% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. SunPower stock fell 9% on Wednesday, after the company announced lackluster second-quarter results. SunPower stock's fall in July is likely attributed to an underperform rating by Credit Suisse.

  • Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG settles disputes with Tata Steel and Rio Tinto

    The business, which owns Liberty Steel, has been restructuring amid the collapse of lender Greensill Capital.

  • Institutions are Hedging their Bets with Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM)

    Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)might be on the verge of reversing the trend. After a massive 10-bagger run in 2020, the stock started drifting lower, undoing some of the parabolic move up. Yet, in July, it set what might be a higher low. Today we will examine the ownership structure of the company and elaborate why we believe that the institutional investors are hedging their broad market bets with Zoom Video Communications.

  • Here's Why FuelCell Energy Stock Plunged More Than Its Peers in July

    Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) plunged 28.9% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The fall was much higher than stocks of peers Bloom Energy or Plug Power, which fell roughly 19% and 20%, respectively. On July 12, FuelCell Energy announced it had received a court case win versus Posco Energy.

  • SoFi: It’s a Mid-to Long-Term Play

    After an inauspicious start to life on the public markets via a SPAC merger on June 1, SoFi Technologies (SOFI) stock has made some powerful forward strides this week. The fintech player is one of many trying to make its mark in the disruptive banking field, where big names are already staking out their territory. “The competitive landscape is heating up,” notes Oppenheimer’s Dominick Gabriele. There’s a one-stop shop super app at industry giant PayPal, expansion at Square with a pivot toward th

  • Equinox Gold Reports 124,712 Ounces of Gold Sold in Second Quarter 2021

    Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its second quarter 2021 summary financial and operating results. The Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 will be available for download on SEDAR, on EDGAR and on the Company's website. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on August 5, 2021 com

  • Why Alteryx Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) were taking a dive today after the data analytics company once again offered up a disappointing earnings report. Alteryx beat estimates with its second-quarter earnings report.