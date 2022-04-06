Paul Suh named President; Robert Hirst appointed Chief Technology Officer and next-generation senior leadership team created to support rapid growth.

Hanzo Announces Executive Promotions

The Hanzo board names Paul Suh as President and Robert Hirst, as CTO.

New York, NY, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanzo, a technology pioneer in preserving, collecting, reviewing, and exporting dynamic, complex collaboration and web-based data, announces today two C-level executive appointments and several other key personnel changes. Paul Suh was named President and Robert Hirst will advance to Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In addition, the company announced that Dave Ruel will be Head of Product, Evan Gumz was promoted to Director of Account Management, Mariana Rosario is the new Director of Sales, and Sarena Regazzoni has been promoted to Senior Director of Communications.

“Paul and Rob have shown transformative leadership in helping Hanzo scale its delivery of innovative solutions to address the growing need for complex data management for enterprise legal, investigatory and compliance functions,” said Julien Masanès, CEO of Hanzo. “They have earned the respect and trust of the entire organization and will continue to position Hanzo as the leading technology partner that helps enterprises organize their complex collaboration data.”

Mr. Suh, based in the US, was the former CFO of Hanzo. As President, Paul will oversee all company operations. Suh is a seasoned finance and operations executive with expertise in SaaS platforms, fintech, digital media, gaming, and payments. His well-rounded experience includes leading finance departments, operations, product, marketing, HR, legal and corporate development for rapidly growing startups. His appointment will enable Hanzo’s CEO to focus on strategic partnerships and investment to accelerate the pace of growth.

“I’m thrilled to be taking on this new role. I see Hanzo at a major inflection point poised for tremendous growth with several factors contributing to our tailwinds, the most exciting of which is the launch of our new AI and ML capabilities that help our enterprise clients proactively stay ahead of potential litigation. Most of all, I’m humbled to be among such a talented group of next-generation new leaders here at Hanzo.”

Mr. Hirst, based in the UK, is a technology and software development veteran with multiple senior leadership roles in developing market-leading solutions for B2B, B2C, retail, fintech, insurance, SME, and corporate sectors. As CTO, his primary responsibilities will include overseeing Hanzo’s product roadmap of innovative technology solutions to organize and gain understanding from complex collaboration and SaaS tech stacks. He’ll also oversee the engineering, security, and service, delivery teams.



“I am very pleased to take on the CTO role at Hanzo and use my experience to lead our excellent group of forward-thinking technologists, who are well-positioned to drive Hanzo to new levels of excellence," said Rob Hirst. "The team's work to date has positioned Hanzo as a market leader in innovative multi-approach data capture, management, and insight delivery for complex enterprise SaaS applications and other collaborative sources that are at the cutting edge of ediscovery, legal, and compliance software. It's an honor to lead and collaborate with world-class engineering, security, and service delivery teams at Hanzo."

As the company has doubled, Hanzo also is pleased to be living up to its value of developing talent from within. Executive management is delighted to welcome the next generation of company leaders to serve on the senior leadership team with the following promotions.

Dave Ruel, formerly Senior Product Manager advances to Head of Product who will oversee the product strategy and work hand in hand with the product development team on innovative new enterprise solutions.

Evan Gumz, formerly, a Senior Account Manager takes on the role of Director of Account Management, to address the increasing needs of a rapidly growing customer base.

Mariana Rosario, formerly, Enterprise Account Executive, will assume the Director of Sales to lead Hanzo’s growing go-to-market initiatives.

Sarena Regazzoni, formerly Director of Communications, becomes Senior Director of Communications to lead corporate strategy and execution for internal and external messaging, communications, and brand.





About Hanzo

Hanzo helps global enterprises manage and reduce legal risk wherever work gets done. Capture data for investigations, litigation, and compliance wherever employees collaborate — including hard-to-capture sources like Slack, Jira, project management, collaboration platforms, and internal SaaS systems. Hanzo's software empowers defensible preservation, targeted collection, and efficient review of dynamic content. Hanzo is SOC 2® Type 2 certified, demonstrating its commitment to data security and serving large corporations worldwide. Learn more at hanzo.co and follow updates on Twitter: @gethanzo or on LinkedIn.

