U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,304.00
    -14.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,435.00
    -129.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,620.00
    -50.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,145.40
    -13.50 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.33
    -0.48 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.90
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.68
    -0.11 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3000
    +0.0030 (+0.23%)
     

  • Vix

    18.45
    +1.44 (+8.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3762
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8800
    -0.1860 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,726.15
    +138.42 (+0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    769.35
    -10.21 (-1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,008.09
    -3.93 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,003.08
    -276.02 (-0.98%)
     

Hao Nguyen Shows How Powerful Photography Leads to Healing

Dan Ginn
·4 min read

For more stories like this, subscribe to The Phoblographer.

“…I tried to find ways to cope with heartbreak and trauma,” Toronto-based photographer Hao Nguyen tells us. Hao is the winner for the healing category for the 2021 All Out Photography Awards. “Since it was difficult to express it on my own, I wanted to visualize healing through others…” The 2021 All Out Photography Awards offered a platform for photographers to express the issues confronted by the LGBTQ community. Just shy of 2,000 images were summited, and a range of industry experts selected the best of the bunch. Hao Nguyen is a Chinese-Vietnamese photographer. His take on the subject matter offered a sense of unity and came with a dose of creativity that any artist can enjoy. We caught up with Nguyen to see how life has been since receiving this fantastic recognition for his work.

Want to get your work featured? Here’s how to do it!

“I don’t know about considering my work being the best. It feels nice to be seen, though.”

— Hao Nguyen

Hao Nguyen Shares His Gateway Into Photography

Before photographers start receiving awards for their work, there tends to be a journey that comes before them. For Toronto-based Nguyen, his life in photography began after facing adversity in high school. “After losing the visual arts award in my final year of high school, my interest shifted from illustration to photography,” he tells The Phoblographer. He adds, “I was given a Canon Powershot Pro 1 as a graduation gift. From there, I only wanted to take photos of anyone I came across.”

Fast-forwarding to the present moment, we were curious to learn what Nguyen’s inspiration was for submitting his work to the All Out Photo Award. He explained, “my photographer friends, they kept being persistent with words of encouragement. I never entered contests, usually due to not knowing about them until past the deadline.”

Hao Nguyen on Healing

The Healing category for the award was met with a range of images focusing on the topic. Nguyen’s work was his attempt at coping with the heartbreak and grief he was experiencing at that time. “Since it was difficult to express it on my own, I wanted to visualize healing through others (my queer friends.).”

At this point, we take the conversation deeper and things get a little more personal. We asked Nguyen to share details about his relationship with the word healing and how photography has helped the process. Opening up, he shared, “light can be so powerful. Just being able to look at a photo can evoke many feelings. There was a moment during the pandemic when I had intrusive thoughts in my head, but then I was going through folders of my archive work and realized how much joy photography had brought me.”

On Winning the Award

Winning photo of the All Out Photo Award 2021: Healing category.
Winning photo of the All Out Photo Award 2021: Healing category.

Winning an award means one thing: people deem your photography to be the best. That’s a great feeling for any photographer. We asked Nguyen how it felt for him. Modestly, he replied, “I don’t know about considering my work being the best. It feels nice to be seen, though.”

Clearly not one to blow his own trumpet, we shift the conversation to real-life experience and how it influences the photos we make. In terms of Nguyen’s photographic journey, he told us, “meeting people and wanting to explore places outside of my comfort zone continually influences my work.” He adds, “both share perspectives and have helped me understand how the world functions and understand what we can do to make things better for others and ourselves.”

Other Interests and Long Term Goals

At his core, Nguyen gets the most out of photography when he is photographing people. But when he doesn’t fix his lens on humanity, he’s happy to direct it elsewhere. “When I’m not taking photos of people, I enjoy capturing still life randoms, wherever I decide to go.”

Nguyen doesn’t express desires to be rich (most photographers aren’t): his goals are more minimal. When asked what he would like to achieve with photography in the future, he told us, “to be able to feed myself and live a bit more comfortably from photography.”

In Closing

Nguyen certainly has a bright future in the photo industry. And while he may not be a man of many words, his photographs certainly do the talking. For him, photography is about actively fighting against injustices around the world. It’s clear he sees photography as a tool, not only to drive change, but to heal the wounds that tend to be unavoidable throughout life.

It was a pleasure speaking with him and learning more about his thoughts on the world and photography. In closing, we asked him what his focus was for the immediate future. Keeping it brief and to the point, he answered, “staying passionate.”

To enjoy more of the work by Hao Nguyen, be sure to visit his website here. And to see more winners from the All Out Photography Awards 2021, visit the website here.

All images by Hao Nguyen. Used with permission.

Recommended Stories

  • 6 Amazing Street Photographers We Featured in 2021

    Street photography has been a mainstay here on The Phoblographer. It’s been a great ride, and we’ve also done our annual round-up of our favorite street photographers throughout a calendar year. The term “you’re never too old” has never been more fitting than with Paul Kessel.

  • Ubisoft sued in France over alleged 'institutional harassment'

    Ubisoft is facing a lawsuit in France after a workers' union says the game developer enabled 'institutional harassment.'

  • Grimes, Will.i.am and Alanis Morrissette will judge an avatar singing TV show

    Grimes, Alanis Morrissette and Will.i.am are poised to judge a 'world's first' avatar singing competition show.

  • Maine police officers get jail time for beating porcupines to death while on-duty

    Both officers were fired by department last September for shocking behaviour

  • Is it ethical to show Holocaust images?

    A wall-size image at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum that shows Jewish prisoners marching. The Nazis killed prisoners during these marches. AP Photo/Tony GutierrezOver seventy-five years ago, the world started to see the horrors of Nazi concentration camps. Shot by photographers Lee Miller, George Rodger and others, and published in Time, the Daily Mirror and other outlets, these pictures showed gaunt figures greeting Allied soldiers, and corpses piled alongside concentration camp b

  • Germany's floods cover livelihoods in sludge

    BAD NEUENAHR-AHRWEILER, Germany (Reuters) - Business owners in a town badly hit by the record flooding in Germany struggled on Saturday to pick up the pieces after their livelihoods - from old books to wine - were swept away or caked in sludge. Mud still filled the streets of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, nestled in the Ahrweiler district where at least 98 people were killed. "You cannot imagine the change that has taken place in the countryside," he added, standing in front of the remnants of his store in the town's historic centre.

  • It is difficult, if not impossible, to estimate the size of the crowd that stormed Capitol Hill

    It is very difficult to estimate the size of the crowd that stormed Capital Hill because there is no aerial imagery. Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty ImagesEditor’s note: Stephen Doig is a data journalist and journalism professor at Arizona State University. In this interview, he explains good techniques for estimating crowd sizes, and why the absence of aerial imagery makes it difficult to estimate the size of the crowd that stormed Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Journalism professor Stephen Doi

  • Jean-Michel Basquiat's impact on hip-hop culture

    His first canvases were the walls and subway cars of New York City. But from that humble beginning, Jean-Michel Basquiat would change art, music and hip-hop culture. Dana Jacobson takes a look at how his influence is still being felt.

  • Opera director Graham Vick dies at 67 of COVID complications

    Graham Vick, a British director who founded Birmingham Opera Company and worked in opera houses around the world, has died of complications from COVID-19. Birmingham Opera said it was “devastated to announce” that Vick, its artistic director, died Saturday. Born in Birkenhead in northwest England in 1953, Vick was a champion of taking opera to the people.

  • China Signals End to $2 Trillion U.S. Stock Listing Juggernaut

    (Bloomberg) -- For two decades Chinese tech firms have flocked to the U.S. stock market, drawn by a friendly regulatory environment and a vast pool of capital eager to invest in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.Now, the juggernaut behind hundreds of companies worth $2 trillion appears stopped in its tracks.Beijing’s July 10 announcement that almost all businesses trying to go public in another country will require approval from a newly empowered cybersecurity regulator amounts to a d

  • Exclusive: J&J exploring putting talc liabilities into bankruptcy, sources say

    Johnson & Johnson is exploring a plan to offload liabilities from widespread Baby Powder litigation into a newly created business that would then seek bankruptcy protection, according to seven people familiar with the matter. During settlement discussions, one of the healthcare conglomerate’s attorneys has told plaintiffs’ lawyers that J&J could pursue the bankruptcy plan, which could result in lower payouts for cases that do not settle beforehand, some of the people said. Plaintiffs’ lawyers would initially be unable to stop J&J from taking such a step, though could pursue legal avenues to challenge it later.

  • Mortgage rates drop to new 5-month low and give 14M a reason to refinance

    Rates are down by more than a quarter point since the spring, a leading survey shows

  • Fed Has a Sunny View of Inflation While Companies See the Clouds

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve may be downplaying the risk of lingering inflation, but those with arguably the best vantage point -- the companies themselves -- are taking a less optimistic view of rising prices.Just last week, Conagra Brands Inc. and PepsiCo Inc. signaled that higher input costs will be more than a blip. Instead, they expect everything from raw ingredients to labor to remain substantially more expensive in coming months.“I’m not going to assume it’s going to be transitory,”

  • Political Risk Back on Radar in Emerging-Market Currency Trades

    (Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s unfolding turmoil is putting emerging-market political risks at the fore, and traders are hunting for currencies vulnerable to political hazards and playing them off against their more stable peers.Citigroup Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG were among the lenders recommending investors to short the South African rand last week as deadly riots threatened to derail an incipient economic recovery. Chile’s peso is also seen as vulnerable relative to more stable units such as t

  • Lagarde’s Big Change Means ECB Has a New Message: Eco Week Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.European Central Bank officials are poised to reveal just how their new monetary strategy, unveiled with fanfare earlier this month, will actually make a difference to investors.At their decision on Thursday, policy makers will tweak their stance to reflect changes ranging from a slightly higher inflation goal of 2% to an explicit allowance that they might overshoot it for a while. ECB

  • Crypto Long & Short: Crypto Needs More Than VC Interest

    Plus: Correcting misconceptions about institutional interest in crypto, and why Circle going public may bring greater regulatory clarity in the U.S. for stablecoins.

  • One Man Just Sent The $30 Trillion ESG Revolution Into Overdrive

    Billions of dollars were earmarked by the world’s largest investment funds as ‘’ESG-investment’’ last year, and this year, with President Biden at the helm, this megatrend will probably be trickling down into the real economy

  • Refinancing a mortgage now could save a homeowner $293 a month, new data says

    A recent drop in mortgage rates has given close to 14 million an incentive to refi.

  • How much of a cut to social security benefits can you expect based on your age?

    It’s not a new discovery that Social Security income will fall short of scheduled benefit. But there’s no need to overreact.

  • In a big week for pandemic relief, Americans just got $20 billion in new aid

    President Biden's administration is doling out COVID cash, just not a new direct payment.