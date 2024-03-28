Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad (KLSE:HAPSENG) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad (KLSE:HAPSENG) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.048 = RM685m ÷ (RM19b - RM4.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad has an ROCE of 4.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Industrials industry average of 6.8%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's past further, check out this free graph covering Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 7.1% over the last five years. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

Our Take On Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's ROCE

We're a bit apprehensive about Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 44% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

