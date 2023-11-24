Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad (KLSE:HAPSENG) Will Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.15

The board of Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad (KLSE:HAPSENG) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.15 per share on the 21st of December. The dividend yield of 6.4% is still a nice boost to shareholder returns, despite the cut.

View our latest analysis for Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad

Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. At the time of the last dividend payment, Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad was paying out a very large proportion of what it was earning and 103% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows can expose the business to needing to cut the dividend if the business runs into some challenges.

EPS is set to fall by 5.2% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 80%, which is definitely on the higher side.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was MYR0.105, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.30. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's not great to see that Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 5.2% per year over the past five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed.

Story continues

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. While Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.