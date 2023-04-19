Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad (KLSE:HAPSENG) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad (KLSE:HAPSENG), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.073 = RM1.0b ÷ (RM19b - RM4.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad has an ROCE of 7.3%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 8.3% average generated by the Industrials industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 10% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 41% in the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad we've found 4 warning signs (2 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

