Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad (KLSE:HAPSENG) Stock's On A Decline: Are Poor Fundamentals The Cause?

With its stock down 2.4% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad (KLSE:HAPSENG). Given that stock prices are usually driven by a company’s fundamentals over the long term, which in this case look pretty weak, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad is:

10% = RM961m ÷ RM9.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.10.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

At first glance, Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 10%, we may spare it some thought. However, Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad has seen a flattish net income growth over the past five years, which is not saying much. Remember, the company's ROE is not particularly great to begin with. Hence, this provides some context to the flat earnings growth seen by the company.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's earnings seems to be shrinking at a similar rate as the industry which shrunk at a rate of a rate of 0.2% in the same period.

KLSE:HAPSENG Past Earnings Growth December 26th 2023

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 83% (implying that the company keeps only 17% of its income) of its business to reinvest into its business), most of Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the absence of growth in earnings.

Moreover, Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Conclusion

On the whole, Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's performance is quite a big let-down. Because the company is not reinvesting much into the business, and given the low ROE, it's not surprising to see the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Hap Seng Consolidated Berhad's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

