Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HSPLANT) Shares Could Be 37% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad is RM2.99 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad's RM1.89 share price signals that it might be 37% undervalued

The RM2.03 analyst price target for HSPLANT is 32% less than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HSPLANT) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Is Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM132.6m RM141.6m RM140.1m RM140.6m RM142.4m RM145.3m RM148.8m RM152.9m RM157.5m RM162.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -1.01% Est @ 0.35% Est @ 1.31% Est @ 1.98% Est @ 2.45% Est @ 2.77% Est @ 3.00% Est @ 3.16% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 8.6% RM122 RM120 RM109 RM101 RM94.2 RM88.5 RM83.4 RM78.9 RM74.9 RM71.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM943m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.5%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM163m× (1 + 3.5%) ÷ (8.6%– 3.5%) = RM3.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM3.3b÷ ( 1 + 8.6%)10= RM1.4b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM2.4b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM1.9, the company appears quite good value at a 37% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad

Strength

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Food market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value?

