Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HSPLANT) Has Announced A Dividend Of MYR0.053

The board of Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HSPLANT) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 27th of March, with investors receiving MYR0.053 per share. The yield is still above the industry average at 4.6%.

Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last payment made up 76% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 32.8% over the next year. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 46% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.06 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.085. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.5% over that duration. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad has impressed us by growing EPS at 26% per year over the past five years. However, Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad isn't reinvesting a lot back into the business, so we wonder how quickly it will be able to grow in the future.

Our Thoughts On Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad's Dividend

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We don't think Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.