Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HSPLANT) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HSPLANT) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.083 = RM192m ÷ (RM2.4b - RM81m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 8.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Food industry average of 8.5%.

What Can We Tell From Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 23% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Bottom Line On Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

