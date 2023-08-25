Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:HSPLANT) Shareholders Will Receive A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HSPLANT) is reducing its dividend to MYR0.015 on the 21st of Septemberwhich is 70% less than last year's comparable payment of MYR0.05. The dividend yield of 6.3% is still a nice boost to shareholder returns, despite the cut.

Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. At the time of the last dividend payment, Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad was paying out a very large proportion of what it was earning and 464% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows can expose the business to needing to cut the dividend if the business runs into some challenges.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 50.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 61% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was MYR0.16, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.12. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 2.8% per year. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Unfortunately, Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We don't think Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Berhad (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

