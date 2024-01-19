Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) Is Very Good At Capital Allocation

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Hapag-Lloyd is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = €6.0b ÷ (€30b - €6.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Hapag-Lloyd has an ROCE of 25%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Shipping industry average of 16%.

See our latest analysis for Hapag-Lloyd

XTRA:HLAG Return on Capital Employed January 19th 2024

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hapag-Lloyd compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Hapag-Lloyd.

The Trend Of ROCE

Hapag-Lloyd is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 25%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 103%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Hapag-Lloyd thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Hapag-Lloyd has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 853% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Story continues

One final note, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Hapag-Lloyd (including 3 which are potentially serious) .

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.