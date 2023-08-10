U.S. markets open in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,503.50
    +17.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,331.00
    +129.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,248.25
    +70.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,947.40
    +9.30 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.39
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.90
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.79
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1008
    +0.0029 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.96
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2741
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.8480
    +0.1810 (+0.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,497.21
    -225.68 (-0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    637.26
    -4.15 (-0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.30
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,473.65
    +269.32 (+0.84%)
     

Hapag-Lloyd net profit plummets 67% in H1, maintains outlook

Reuters
·2 min read
Containers of the Hapag-Lloyd shipping company are pictured at the Valparaiso port

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German container shipper Hapag-Lloyd on Thursday posted a net profit of 2.9 billion euros ($3.18 billion) for the first half of 2023, down by 67% from a year earlier, but maintained its forecasts for full-year earnings.

The 2.9 billion euros compared with 8.7 billion euros in 2022 when shipping, a proxy for global trade, enjoyed a boom in the post-pandemic economic growth rebound and in light of logistics disruptions.

But now, the global economic slowdown and the clearing of supply log-jams have sent freight rates back down, which has also harmed Hapag-Lloyd's rivals Maersk and CMA CGM.

"Weaker demand and lower freight rates are having a very noticeable impact on our earnings," chief executive Rolf Habben Jansen said in a statement.

Transport volumes were down 3.4% at 5.8 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), while freight rates were down 38% at $1,761 per TEU.

Some relief came from lower transport expenses, mainly due to lower tanker fuel prices.

Hapag-Lloyd, the world's fifth-largest shipping line, upheld its May guidance - which itself had repeated a March guidance - for its 2023 full-year earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to be in a 2-4 billion euros range.

EBITDA is expected to be in a range of 4 to 6 billion euros.

However, the ongoing war in Ukraine, geopolitical uncertainties, persistent inflationary pressures and high inventory levels are creating risks that could negatively impact the forecast, it said.

A.P. Moller-Maersk last week said global container trade volumes might fall by up to 4% this year as companies reduce inventories while higher interest rates and recession risks in Europe and the United States drag on global economic growth.

($1 = 0.9107 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Friederike Heine and Kim Coghill)