Hapag-Lloyd to offer land transit through Saudi Arabia amid Red Sea disruption

Shipping containers are seen onboard the Hapag-Lloyd container ship Chacabuco at the HHLA Container Terminal Altenwerder on the River Elbe in Hamburg, Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - German shipping group Hapag-Lloyd will continue to route its vessels around the Cape of Good Hope until further notice due to Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, it said on Monday, after announcing it was introducing land corridors through Saudi Arabia to mitigate the impact on its business.

"We continue to monitor and review the situation constantly. As soon as the situation changes, and it is safe again, we will route our vessels through Red Sea and Suez Canal," it said.

In an earlier statement to clients on its website, the company said it would offer land connections from Jebel Ali, Dammam and Jubail to its ocean shuttle service out of Jeddah.

"Our aim is to provide (customers) with a convenient contingency solution to overcome this unexpected closure until the situation in the Red Sea has been normalized," it said.

The company considers at regular intervals whether normal shipping through the Suez Canal can be restored.

Hapag-Lloyd regularly offers logistics services whereby goods are brought further inland from ports by road or rail.

The shipping company says it has 55 ports and 53 inland terminals in the Middle East region.

(Reporting by Elke Ahlswede; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Linda Pasquini and Miranda Murray)