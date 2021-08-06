Hapbee Expands Leadership Team to Support Aggressive Growth Strategy

U.S. markets open in 41 minutes

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), the leading wearable, wellness technology company has announced the appointment of two experienced technology executives: Eric Brassard as Chief Revenue Officer and Yannick Desjardins as Chief Technology Officer.

Hapbee Technologies, Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Hapbee Technologies Inc.)
Hapbee Technologies, Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Hapbee Technologies Inc.)

Eric Brassard joins Hapbee as Chief Revenue Officer, where he will oversee marketing, data, strategy and growth. A proven leader in scaling disruptive tech for consumer-facing companies, Brassard brings more than 20 years of expertise in database marketing, customer analytics and artificial intelligence systems to the role. His extensive background includes senior management and C-Suite roles at Saks Fifth Avenue, Microcell, Bell Aliant, Rogers, Avon, Reader's Digest, Fido and others.

Hapbee's new Chief Technology Officer, Yannick Desjardins, will be responsible for leading engineering, technology and systems architecture at the company. An industry leader in building scalable architecture in systems and hardware. Desjardins brings a nearly 30-year proven track record of supporting commercial products for world-class technology organizations. His impressive career has included product and technology leadership positions at AirBnB, bciti, PIICCO and numerous others.

The addition of Brassard and Desjardins to the Hapbee team marks a continuation of progress for the company, which welcomed new Chief Executive Officer Yona Shtern in June 2021. All three executives will be based in Montreal.

"The opportunity to add two accomplished leaders like Eric and Yannick to the Hapbee team is indicative of the momentum that is pushing our company forward," said Shtern. "Hapbee is an ambitious organization with a unique, cutting-edge product. In order to innovate and grow, we are adding visionaries with proven track records for scaling disruptive, consumer-facing technologies like ours. These world-class executives will be a catalyst for accelerating the success and strategic expansion of the company."

Hapbee, described by users as "a stroke of genius" and "revolutionary," recently released its eighth and latest signal, Boost, which provides users with a caffeine-free and calorie-free energy boost whenever they need it. It also marked major milestones, including a 16% month-over-month increase in active user base in June 2021 and reaching a cumulative one million hours of usage.

About Hapbee
Hapbee is a wearable magnetic field technology company that aims to help people choose how they feel. Powered by EMulate Therapeutics' patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology, Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, Boost and others.

Hapbee is available for purchase at Hapbee.com.

You can learn more about how Hapbee works at www.hapbee.com/science.

Forward-Looking Information Disclaimer
Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Any statements about Hapbee's product marketing and development initiatives; and the introduction of new products or services; are all forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's ability to meet its planned product marketing and development initiatives and the Company's ability to achieve its e-commerce rollout and full-scale commercial launch as anticipated.

Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, lack of user adoption of the Boost signal, inability of the signal to deliver its desired effects, delays in design, production, manufacturing, development or releases of signal blends, collection of data from customer use, or the Company may not be able to achieve its targets as anticipated or at all; changes in legislation and regulations; increase in operating costs; equipment failures; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; litigation; the loss of key directors, employees, advisors or consultants and fees charged by service providers. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described in Hapbee's annual information form dated January 27, 2021, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Daniel Southan-Dwyer, Corporate Communication, E: invest@hapbee.com, W: www.hapbee.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hapbee-expands-leadership-team-to-support-aggressive-growth-strategy-301349993.html

SOURCE Hapbee Technologies Inc.

