Hapbee to Host Investor Webinar on Wednesday, March 30th, 2022

·4 min read
  • HAPBF

MONTRÉAL, March 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), a leading provider of wellness wearable technology, is pleased to announce that the Company will be hosting an investor webinar on Wednesday, March 30th, 2022, at 2 PM (EST) to discuss Hapbee's latest developments as well as its growth strategy.

Hapbee Technologies, Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Hapbee Technologies Inc.)
Webinar Details:

Date: Wednesday, March 30th, 2022
Time: 2.00 PM (EST)
Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_J6WVZdXCTZOhfgLz7J3h5Q

CEO of Hapbee, Yona Shtern will present during the webinar. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session during which Yona will answer all investor questions.

Recent Developments:

  • The Hapbee Neckband was selected as an essential wellness solution for Grey Team's "Operation Phoenix" program, designed to help military veterans improve their emotional and physical well-being

  • Hapbee entered into a joint venture agreement with BiOptimizers, a leading U.S. nutritional supplements provider and signed an agreement to participate in a marketing rewards program with the Royal Bank of Canada

  • Hapbee expanded its patent portfolio for new sleep-oriented products by filing a provisional patent application for the "Sleepbee Sleep Mask" and a non-provisional patent application for the "Sleepbee Mattress Topper"

  • Hapbee entered into a marketing partnership with Veritone One, a leading full-service performance-based audio and influencer advertising agency, to expand its reach to new consumers

  • Hapbee hosted a sponsored challenge, titled "Hapbee Choose Your Challenge" on Strava, the #1 App for runners and cyclists to provide more exposure for Hapbee products within the fitness and wellness community

Please submit any questions to invest@hapbee.com before or during the event.

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a leading wearable wellness technology platform on a mission to help people improve their wellbeing and enhance how they feel. The Company is the creator of the Hapbee Neckband, which is powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology and delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to help improve its users' productivity, recovery, downtime, and sleep. Hapbee has offices in Montreal, Vancouver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Hapbee is available for purchase at Hapbee.com and through authorized Hapbee dealers.

For more information about Hapbee, please visit Hapbee.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (also known as forward-looking statements). Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements or industry results, or results on certain individuals to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or industry results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "feel", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "subject to", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by Hapbee, including, without limitation: the growth of the worldwide sleep and wellness market; the suitability of the Hapbee Neckband and blends for users; no change to laws or regulations that negatively affect Hapbee's business; the ability of Hapbee to source supplies required to manufacture its products; there will be a demand for Hapbee's services and products in the future; all necessary approvals will be received and all conditions will be satisfied or waived;and Hapbee will be able to operate its business as planned. Hapbee is not a medical device and is not to be used for medical purposes. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what Hapbee believes to be reasonable assumptions, it cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such information.

Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information contained herein are based upon reasonable assumptions and information currently available; however, management can give no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hapbee-to-host-investor-webinar-on-wednesday-march-30th-2022-301510555.html

SOURCE Hapbee Technologies Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/25/c5019.html

