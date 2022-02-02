U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,576.00
    +41.00 (+0.90%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,346.00
    +72.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,241.00
    +246.25 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,051.90
    +6.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.50
    +1.30 (+1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.70
    +4.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.86
    +0.27 (+1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1329
    +0.0054 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.24
    -3.59 (-14.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3580
    +0.0054 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1830
    -0.4990 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,678.63
    +18.30 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    902.20
    +9.19 (+1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,590.35
    +54.57 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

Hapbee to Host Sponsored Challenge on Popular Strava Fitness App

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HAPBF

Strava, the #1 App for runners and cyclists with a global heatmap of 95 million athletes, will feature a Hapbee-branded challenge commencing Feb 7, 2022

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), a leading provider of wellness wearable technology, is pleased to announce that the Company will partner with Strava, one of the world's most engaged community of athletes to host a sponsored challenge, titled "Hapbee Choose Your Challenge". The challenge commences on Monday, February 7, 2022, and runs through Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Hapbee Technologies, Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Hapbee Technologies Inc.)

The Strava mobile app enables millions of athletes all over the world, and across many walks of life, to inspire each other to new heights and higher goals in their quest to unlock their full fitness potential. With more than 95 million users, and growing at approximately 2 million new athletes per month, Strava is among the largest and fastest growing communities of athletes in the world.1

"Strava is a perfect fit with our brand messaging and aligns well with our mission to improve people's lives through better sleep, physical performance and recovery," said Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. "The fitness community is a focal point of our outreach. Garnering exposure within the premier mobile app for athletes is a fantastic opportunity to increase Hapbee's growing brand awareness and benefits among active fitness enthusiasts. We look forward to delivering a fun challenge that inspires members of Strava's community and ours to enhance their wellness habits with the help of Hapbee's headband and library of digital wellness blends."

The sponsored challenge aims to expose Hapbee to a growing and captive segment of the fitness and wellness market, providing the Company with the opportunity to significantly broaden brand visibility on a top-tier wellness platform. The challenge has been designed to promote a healthy lifestyle while incentivizing Strava members to try Hapbee with a special offer.

To participate in the sponsored challenge, Strava members will need to log a minimum of six hours for any workout on the app over the course of two weeks. Members who complete the Company's sponsored challenge will have the opportunity to receive a $100 discount offer for the Hapbee Headband and a bonus three-month free all-access subscription to the Company's library of digital wellness signal blends.

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a leading wearable wellness technology platform provider aiming to help people improve their wellbeing and enhance how they feel. The Company is the creator of the Hapbee Headband, which is powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology and delivers low-power electromagnetic signal blends designed to help improve users' sleep, productivity, recovery, and relaxation. Hapbee has offices in Montreal, Vancouver, Seattle and Los Angeles.

Hapbee is available for purchase at Hapbee.com and through authorized Hapbee dealers.

For more information about Hapbee, please visit hapbee.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (also known as forward-looking statements). Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or industry results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "feel", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "subject to", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Any statements about Hapbee's product marketing and development initiatives; are all forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's ability to meet its planned product, marketing and development initiatives.

Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, delays in marketing programs, production, manufacturing, collection of data from customer use, or the Company may not be able to achieve its targets as anticipated or at all; changes in legislation and regulations; increase in operating costs; equipment failures; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; litigation;. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to: that Hapbee will be able to complete its business objectives as anticipated; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Canadian and global economy, Hapbee's industry and its business, which may negatively impact, and may continue to negatively impact, Hapbee and may materially adversely affect its investments, results of operations, financial condition;

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Hapbee. The forward-looking information is stated as of the date of this news release and Hapbee assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1.

https://www.strava.com/yis-community-2021

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hapbee-to-host-sponsored-challenge-on-popular-strava-fitness-app-301473381.html

SOURCE Hapbee Technologies Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • PayPal falls after hours following Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how PayPal stock is plunging after the company reported weaker-than-expected guidance.

  • Alphabet Seeks More Investors in 20-for-1 Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend, aiming to draw a wider audience for its shares.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study Shows“The reason f

  • Is Nvidia Stock Too Expensive?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) share prices reached an all-time (split-adjusted) high of $346 in November after reporting another blockbuster quarter of earnings. In its fiscal 2022 third quarter (which ended Oct. 31), the graphics processing unit (GPU) specialist reported adjusted earnings growth of 60% year over year, driven by gains across its data center and gaming segments. The continued expansion of the data center industry will be key to that, since it's the company's fastest-growing and highest-margin business.

  • PayPal shares plunge 17% as bleak forecast stokes growth fears

    The share slide set the stock up for its lowest opening since May 2020, as PayPal also listed out a number of other factors hurting its performance, including high inflation, the end of stimulus checks and the impact of the ongoing supply chain issues on cross-border volumes. At least 11 analysts cut their price targets on the stock and BTIG downgraded its recommendation to "neutral" from "buy". PayPal's operating agreement with eBay, its former parent, has ended and the online marketplace's transition to its own payments platform is impacting transaction volumes, the company said on Tuesday.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Google Stock Jumps As Earnings Beat, Alphabet Announces 20-For-1 Stock Split

    Google-parent Alphabet reported Q4 earnings and revenue that topped estimates and announced a 20-for-1 stock split, sending Google stock up.

  • Constellation completes separation from Exelon, announces $1M donation

    Constellation has officially completed its separation from Exelon and is now a Baltimore-based public company again for the first time since 2012.

  • AT&T Sets WarnerMedia Spinoff Plan and Lowers Its Dividend

    The spinoff is part of AT&T’s planned deal to combine WarnerMedia with Discovery, a merger that is expected to close in the second quarter.

  • PayPal’s Stock Is Sinking Because Its Earnings Missed and Guidance ‘Lacks Anything Redeeming’

    PayPal Holdings stock was sinking after the payments company reported earnings and guidance that fell short of Wall Street estimates. Shares of PayPal (ticker: PYPL) were tumbling 16.7% to $146.40 in premarket trading Wednesday after gaining 2.2% during regular trading hours on Tuesday. PayPal reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.11 a share, missing forecasts for $1.12 a share, on sales of $6.92 billion, topping estimates for $6.89 billion.

  • Dynatrace Stock Tumbles On Earnings Report, Guidance Under New CEO

    Dynatrace plunged after its fiscal Q3 earnings topped estimates while its revenue outlook fell slightly short of expectations. DT stock reported earnings under a new CEO.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Amazon dubbed top FAANG name by BofA, Starbucks dips ahead of earnings, AMC spikes

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details Amazon's outlook as analysts pay extra attention to its cloud and Prime services, Starbucks' earnings estimates, and AMC releasing preliminary quarterly revenues.

  • Marathon Petroleum stock surges after profit more than doubles expectations, $5 billion added to stock buyback program

    Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp shot up 3.9% toward a more-than three-year high after the oil refiner reported fourth-quarter profit that was more than double what was expected and also a big revenue beat, while also adding $5 billion to its stock buyback authorization. Net income shot up to $744 million, or $1.27 a share, from $285 million, or 44 cents a share, in the year-ago period, as the refining and marketing business swung to income of $881 million from a loss of $1.6 billion. Excluding

  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q4 2021 Enterprise Products Partners conference call. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Enterprise Products Partners conference call to discuss fourth quarter and year-end 2021 earnings.

  • Analysts Think These 10 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks that could rebound in 2022 according to analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the Chinese economy, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022. Chinese companies have been in hot water for quite a while, due to […]

  • Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)?

    If you want to know who really controls Bakkt Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:BKKT ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • Alphabet Stock Split Could Permit Tech Giant to Join Dow Industrials

    The parent company of Google announced the split in conjunction with fourth-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates.

  • Google is outdoing Apple and Tesla with a 20-for-1 stock split

    Based on current prices, the split will lower the cost of a Google shares to under $150 per share, down from $2,700.

  • A year on, GameStop champion Roaring Kitty is quiet - yet much richer

    A year ago, office worker Keith Gill shot to global notoriety when his "Roaring Kitty" YouTube persona stoked a trading frenzy with bullish bets that propelled shares of retailer GameStop to eye-popping gains and saddled hedge funds that had bet against the stock with billions of dollars in losses. Gill has returned to obscurity: albeit much richer thanks to his GameStop positions that at one point reached $48 million in value. The Massachusetts securities regulator is still probing Gill's activities around the Reddit rally, a spokeswoman said.