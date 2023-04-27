The hapless Bank of England should offer a full apology to the British people

Andrew Bailey - STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Some pills are harder to swallow than others, especially during a cost of living crisis. But they don’t come any more bitter than the one dished out by the Bank of England after its chief economist was regrettably allowed off the leash.

In an interview that will surely go down as one of the most tin-eared that an establishment figure has ever conducted, Huw Pill, a man who earns nearly six times more than the average person, has declared that we should all accept being poorer.



It is at this point surely that any shred of integrity that the central bank may have had left has been eviscerated – possibly forever given the frequency with which the once-venerable institution keeps serving up the howlers.



It’s becoming difficult to keep track. Incredibly, as if further proof were needed that the Bank of England is completely out of touch with ordinary people, Pill wasn’t the only one embarrassing himself in public.



Across town, or possibly in the room next door from where Pill was speaking on a Columbia University podcast, deputy governor Ben Broadbent was peddling the now utterly tiresome line that the Bank couldn’t have done anything about inflation even if it had raised interest rates sooner.



The spectacle of not one but two central bankers making fools of themselves in this way leaves the Bank with no possible route back to credibility, at least while Andrew Bailey is in charge.

Pill’s remarks have rightly caused the most anger, provoking a backlash from across the political divide.

At a time when new figures from the Trussell Trust charity reveal that 3m struggling families turned to emergency food parcels last year, 1m of them for children, the comments will be seen as deeply insensitive.

Coming from a man who earns £190,000 a year they are particularly crass.



It’s not just low-income families that are suffering. Almost everyone in some form, and through no fault of their own, is markedly worse off than they were 18 months ago.

The middle classes have been horribly squeezed by a toxic mix of crippling inflation and punishing tax hikes.

Why shouldn’t people demand more pay if their cost of living has gone through the roof?

It’s an entirely normal reaction to seeing everyday life become so eye-wateringly expensive. For hard-up, hard-working families to be told by an unelected central banker that they must instead “accept they’re worse off” truly beggars belief.

But what will enrage people most is that the desperate situation that millions now find themselves in can be laid, fairly and squarely, at the door of Threadneedle Street.

Young people for example, are having to contend with eye-watering house prices caused in no small part by the central bank itself.



The Bank spent a decade pouring petrol on asset prices by holding interest rates too low for too long, while simultaneously printing vast quantities of money, especially during the pandemic when its bond-buying programme came within a whisker of touching an astonishing £900bn.



Bailey rejects the suggestion that quantitative easing has fuelled the rapid rise in inflation. Yet, a panel of esteemed economists recently told a parliamentary select committee of MPs that it has.

Former governor Lord King has said the same.



To make matters worse, next it failed to spot that inflation was hurtling down the track when the rest of the world could see that it was.

Then, when prices began spiking, policymakers buried their heads in the sand and hoped for the best.

Eventually, in an attempt to catch up, the Bank was forced to put up interest rates sharply, compounding the cost of living squeeze even further. Yet it refuses to accept those charges, too.

But not only does the Bank refuse to accept any responsibility for the mess at all, it prefers to blame everything and everyone else instead.

Pill’s contemptible comments are merely a continuation of the regrettable habit of pointing the finger at others. In Bailey’s case, the buck-passing has reached epic heights, so is it any wonder that others at the Bank are doing the same?

The Governor has lashed out at workers for wanting pay rises, at the same time as lambasting employers for giving in, and he’s also criticised companies for raising prices too sharply.

He’s also shamed older people for retiring too soon, though last time I checked nobody was under any obligation to toil away until their last breath.

More recently, Bailey has also complained about the failure of politicians to implement regulation properly.

But his favourite scapegoat is of course Vladimir Putin, and while it’s true that imported energy prices are a big factor in inflation in this country, Bailey conveniently forgets that they had begun rising months before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Pill’s tone-deaf rebuke is the final insult to those that have seen their living standards wrecked by the Bank’s catalogue of mistakes, and now have to watch as its senior figures attempt to sweep the entire sorry saga under the carpet.

There have been calls for a review of what has gone wrong. But even that wouldn’t be enough.

In the spirit of openness that an independent Bank of England is supposed to represent, it should offer a full and frank apology for letting down the British people.