Here’s What Happened to Galaxy Gaming (GLXZ) Company

Investment management company River Oak Capital recently released its second-half 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In 2023, the fund returned 8.3% compared to 26.3% for the S&P 500, 16.9% for the Russell 2000, and 9.3% for the Russell Microcap Index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

River Oak Capital featured stocks such as Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC:GLXZ) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC:GLXZ) is a gaming company. On February 16, 2024, Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC:GLXZ) stock closed at $1.74 per share. One-month return of Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC:GLXZ) was -4.42%, and its shares lost 37.09% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC:GLXZ) has a market capitalization of $42.872 million.

River Oak Capital stated the following regarding Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC:GLXZ) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC:GLXZ) licenses proprietary tables games to casinos – most notably ‘21+3.’ It is our ninth largest position in the fund and now has a market cap of $45m. Since our fund started in 2020, Galaxy Gaming has been the most disappointing investment I have made thus far as their team continues to get in the way of a wonderful business by making short-term minded, often nonsensical decisions. This problem started long before we were investors in the company. But once former CEO Todd Cravens took over for Galaxy Gaming’s founder - who had to step away from the company in 2018 due to nefarious business activities that almost caused Galaxy Gaming to lose their gambling license - I thought the company’s problematic days were finally behind them…”(Click here to read the full text)

