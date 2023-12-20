What happened to the truck stop at Monroe Road in Bellevue? Streetwise found out

The Country Express Truck Stop at 2605 Monroe Road was demolished leaving only some gas pumps standing.

BELLEVUE — As you drive along Monroe Road to hop on the ramp towards State 172, you might have noticed the empty lot where Country Express Truck Stop and Egg Yolk Café used to stand.

Readers asked us what happened to the truck stop and we looked into it. Here is what we found out.

In April a fire partially destroyed the building at 2605 Monroe Road, owned by Jayambey LLC, and it was recently demolished as ordered by the village of Bellevue.

Andrew Vissers, director of community development for the village, said the village's superintendent of inspection found significant damage to structural, electrical, heating, ventilation and plumbing systems.

The estimated repair provided by Paul Davis Restoration was close to $2 million, Vissers said. The current assessed value of the building is $567,300, with a current equalized value of $644,800.

As such, the village asked the owner to demolish the building.

"The cost of repair to the structure damaged by fire is unreasonable as defined by Section 66.0414 (1)(c), Wisconsin Statutes and therefore the Village pursued a raze order to which the owner complied," Vissers said.

He added: "As of this time there is no definitive plans for anything. The underground gas tanks were removed as well."

