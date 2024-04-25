Here is What is Happening in Markets: April 25

Kristin Myers
2 min read
0
ETF Investing Tools
ETF Investing Tools

Markets are in the red to kick off the trading day on Thursday after the Commerce Department reported that the economy had slowed.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 1.6% in the first quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Thursday, less than the 2.2% economists had forecast. The growth rate was a sharp slowdown from the last quarter of 2023, when the U.S. economy grew by 3.4%.

As markets slipped, broad index ETFs also fell. SPY, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust fell 1.2% after the open while DIA, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust lost 1.6%. According to etf.com data, SPY was one of the most active ETFs on Thursday with a trading volume of nearly 15 million as markets dipped.

Bond yields jumped Thursday as investors digested the data about a weakening economy. Yields have an inverse relationship to prices and as bond prices fell, TLT, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF also slipped, falling nearly 1% in midmorning trading. Fixed income traders have been on a rollercoaster ride in 2024 as investors questioned whether the Fed would cut interest rates—and when.

BND, the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and AGG, the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were also under pressure on Thursday. Both funds invest in the wider bond market.

Slowing economic growth would typically be good news for investors betting on rate cuts. If the economy starts the weaken, the belief is that the Fed will cut rates to help stimulate economic growth. But personal consumption expenditures (PCE) rose 3.4% in the first quarter, compared to a 1.8% jump in the last quarter of 2023.

The acceleration in PCE—the Fed's preferred inflation gauge—highlights persistent and stubborn levels of inflation. With inflation here to stay, today's report torpedoed investor hopes that rate cuts were coming any time soon.

According to the CME Fed Watch Tool, investors aren't expecting rate cuts until September.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq was also in the red after Meta reported their earnings on Wednesday. QQQ, the Invesco QQQ Trust slid over 1.5% while MAGS, the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF which invests in the Magnificent Seven stocks, sank 2.5%.

While Meta reported beats in both earnings and revenue, the tech giant's outlook for second quarter earnings fell short of expectations.


Permalink | © Copyright 2024 etf.com. All rights reserved

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Why Unilever Stock Jumped Higher on the Market's Down Day

    Many companies are struggling with slumping consumer demand, but Unilever isn't one of them.

  • Wolverine’s Work Division Promotes Scott Schoessel to Top Marketing Role

    Schoessel most recently served as vice president of global marketing for the Wolverine, Bates and Hytest brands.

  • IBM's Stock Got a Big, Blue Bruise Today

    Why did IBM's stock plunge despite robust earnings? "Good enough" isn't always good enough on Wall Street.

  • Property tax: How to calculate and pay what you owe

    The amount you pay in property tax, or real estate tax, is set by your local government. Learn how property taxes factor into your monthly mortgage payments.

  • Chilean instant payments API startup Fintoc raises $7 million to turn Mexico into its main market

    The fintech startups doing the legwork to make it a reality in smaller markets could become M&A targets for incumbents like Visa. One of these is Y Combinator alum Fintoc, a B2B fintech startup that has raised a $7 million Series A round of funding to consolidate its presence in its home country, Chile, and in Mexico, where it expanded one year ago. Fintoc's product is an API that lets online businesses accept instant payments coming directly from the customer's bank account.

  • Why O'Reilly Automotive Stock Sank Today

    Its profit margin contracted slightly but the business is still doing fine.

  • Why Comcast Stock Slid 6% on Thursday

    Investors think Comcast is a sell today, but they may be wrong about that.

  • Wall Street plunges after US inflation shock

    US stock markets plunged amid fears of stagflation in the American economy, which grew at its slowest pace in nearly two years just as inflation jumped.

  • Nvidia supplier SK Hynix expects full chip recovery after strong earnings on AI boom

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's SK Hynix Inc said it expected a full recovery in memory chips on AI demand, posting its highest profit in nearly two years on sales of advanced DRAM chips with high bandwidth memory (HBM) for use in generative AI chipsets. "The memory market is entering into full recovery cycle with ongoing strength of AI demand," SK Hynix said. With chipmakers focusing production capacity more on chips to meet AI-driven demand, there may be a shortage of regular memory chips for smartphones, personal computers and network servers by year-end if demand for tech devices exceeds expectations, Hynix said.

  • RevenueCat raises $12M Series C as it expands its subscription management to the web

    RevenueCat, a top subscription management platform for apps that monetize via in-app purchases, is now flush with new capital as it expands to the web. The company has closed on a $12 million Series C led by Adjacent, following the launch of a new product, RevenueCat Billing, that allows web app developers to integrate subscription purchases into any website. The timing of the product's launch is notable, as it arrives amid the implementation of the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulation, which is forcing Apple to open the iPhone and the App Store to new competition.