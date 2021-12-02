Here’s what’s happening today at the iMerit ML DataOps Summit 2021

And we’re off to the data races! Yes, today iMerit ML DataOps Summit 2021 dives deep into the data science solutions that power artificial intelligence and machine learning. It’s shaping up to be a productive and opportunity-filled day. Don’t have a pass yet? No problem — they’re free. Simply register here and then get ready to get busy.

Here’s a quick look at what you — and more than 2500 other attendees — can experience today. Check out the event agenda for full descriptions and exact times, and then get ready to learn, connect and network!

First up: Product demos you won’t want to miss.

iMerit Unveils: Reporting, Analytics and Insights for Scaling your ML Data Pipeline — presented by Glen Ford, iMerit’s VP of Product.

iMerit Unveils: AI Data Solutions for Solving Edge Cases with Greater Precision — presented by Sudeep George, iMerit’s VP of Engineering.

iMerit Unveils: The First End-to-End AI Data Solutions Platform — presented by Brett Hallinan, iMerit’s Director of Marketing.

Now serving up a flight of presentations:

Emerging AI Companies Are Driving A Paradigm Shift in ML — Hussein Mehanna (Cruise) and Ragavan Srinivasan (Facebook AI) discuss the emergence of AI native companies and the paradigm shift being driven by advances in ML and robotics. Just as web transformed business, then the emergence of mobile and cloud, autonomous technologies are redefining the companies building products that simply cannot exist without AI.

Bringing Complex Conversational AI to Production in RPA — Robotic processing automation (RPA) is a game-changer for enterprises looking to streamline customer service, create new operational efficiencies and realize cost savings. Hear from Infinitus Co-Founder and CEO, Ankit Jain as he shares how RPA is taking complex conversational AI to new heights.

Fireside Chat with Former U.S. Chief Data Scientist DJ Patil — Join former U.S. chief data scientist, DJ Patil and iMerit CEO, Radha Basu as they discuss what’s needed from data science for artificial intelligence to advance and potentially achieve human-like intelligence in the future. These industry veterans will explore the complex relationship between technology and humans; what’s needed for humans and AI to work together to bring new opportunities to market that will truly have a societal impact.

Finally, don’t miss exploring the companies showcasing their tech and talent in the virtual expo: Alectio, Alegion, Dataloop, Datasaur, Deepen AI, Labelbox, Lightly, Picterra, Superb AI and Taskmonk Technology.

iMerit ML DataOps Summit 2021 happens today — and you still have time to join this world-class data-dive. Simply register here for your free pass.