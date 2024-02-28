'What Happens If Bitcoin Crashes?' — 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki Says Market Crashes Are Assets Going On Sale

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" is one of the most influential books of the past several decades. Written by Robert Kiyosaki, the book advocates for financial literacy and independence. The book has changed the lives of many, and Kiyosaki has gained lots of influence in the finance community.

Though Bitcoin was not yet created when Kiyosaki wrote the book, many still look to him for advice on the token and crypto in general.

In a Feb. 23 post on X, Kiyosaki wrote, "I am often asked ‘What happens if Bitcoin crashes?' My reply is the same for Bitcoin, gold or silver. My reply is ‘I would be happy and I would buy more, once the crashing stops.' All market crashes are, are assets going on and ‘sale' is my favorite four-letter word."

Kiyosaki is a known Bitcoin bull, so this post certainly aligns with that view. The renowned author has expressed several Bitcoin price targets, such as his belief that Bitcoin will reach $100,000 by June.

The post comes at an interesting time. Bitcoin has performed extremely well the past month, up nearly 50%. The token is approaching new all-time highs and may even advance toward Kiyosaki's $100,000 price target. Kiyosaki also is looking at the upcoming Bitcoin halving, projected to occur in April, as another catalyst to the price of Bitcoin.

To back up his words, Kiyosaki disclosed that he purchased another five Bitcoins in early 2024.

As the price of Bitcoin continues to heat up, some are thinking back to the last bull market when Bitcoin hit all-time highs. It occurred in late 2021, but within seven months, the price of Bitcoin fell by over 50%. While numerous other factors contributed to the fall in price, Kiyosaki may have considered past Bitcoin price movements in his post. After the crash, Bitcoin's price settled around the $25,000 level but has more than doubled since then.

If Bitcoin were to follow a pattern similar to 2021, a crash in Bitcoin could be coming soon. If that were the case, Kiyosaki's post could become more relevant. However, Kiyosaki does not see a crash coming anytime soon, as shown by his $100,000 price target.

Kiyosaki is a proponent of Bitcoin and has invested heavily in the asset over the past several years. Even if Bitcoin were to crash, Kiyosaki would likely hold on to his investment and potentially buy more.

