What happens when you combine Scandinavian functionality and Japanese minimalism? You get Japandi.

It may sound like just another buzzword flying across our TikTok feeds — and believe us, it's trendy right now — but Japandi is anything but new. This style dates back to when Danish designers began traveling to the country after the end of Japan's 220-year-old closed-border policies.

They combined minimalism with flair: light colors but dark materials and plenty of texture — rattan furniture, caning details and vertical paneling. Adding antiques and worn (but loved) accessories, such as ceramics, bring a homey touch to an otherwise streamlined, contemporary room

Amanda Scotto, CEO and principal designer of AMA Designs and Interiors in Caldwell, said it is influenced by the Japanese philosophy of wabi-sabi — a way of life that values slow-living and simplicity — and the Scandinavian practice of hygge, which embraces comfort and wellbeing.

"It almost reminds me of Marie Kondo, a very popular home organizer who dials back and just lives with her favorite items," she said. "I think the same concept applies here: If you love it, it stays. If it doesn't have meaning to you or it's not serving you in any way then you get rid of it. I think that's the beauty of being a minimalist."

She said Japandi has become more popular following the pandemic, when people spent more time living and working at home.

People realized that comfort and functionality were more important than ever. Even as people have began going back to working in person, the Japandi lifestyle offers a calm and tranquil environment to relax after a busy day.

"Everyone loved gray, gray was everything. And when we were stuck in our homes, we realized that the gray is very depressing, very cold and we couldn't leave or escape our house. We changed our lifestyle. We all started working from home and the gray just wasn't inspiring us or making us feel uplifted," Scotto said. "So, I feel like that's why when we had that natural transition of people craving the warmth."

This increased time at home has also inspired many people to embrace nature more. Scotto said this is one of the biggest parts of Japandi: incorporating more earth tones, like beige, browns and greens, as well as bringing in live plants.

Japandi style focuses on the use of earth tone colors and wood detailing.

"Embracing the imperfections, finding the beauty in things that are old, finding the beauty in things that may have cracks in it, like these ceramic pots that are hand made," she said. "That's what gives every home character. It makes your home feel lived in rather than like a showroom."

Allison Handler, founder and principal designer of Allison Handler Design based in Ridgewood, said what makes Japandi special is the fact that it can stand the test of time.

"A far as an aesthetic, it's very organic feeling − a lot of wood and natural stones, and textures like plaster. All kinds of warm and natural elements get incorporated," she said. "I don't wouldn't even think of it as trendy because it has withstood the test of time. It's a design style that you will always see, with one version or another throughout the year."

People have become inspired to live in a clutter free environment, and to make their living space more warm and inviting. Handler said this is why the minimalist lifestyle and earthy tones of Japandi has become increasingly popular.

HGTV personality Noel Gatts, founder and principal designer of Beam and Bloom based in Bloomfield, said there are four fundamentals that can prepare you for designing your space: fix, filter, flow and finesse, which all apply to incorporating Japandi into your home.

Living with less

First, Gatts recommends fixing your space. This means making your living areas as functional as possible. Japandi is a very minimalist way of living, so this means getting rid of items that do not serve a purpose and do not bring happiness into your space. This also means making sure that you can move around comfortably by getting rid of unnecessary clutter.

"We live in an era of overstimulation and this is sort of coming back to a lot of our common global roots. People are looking for authenticity and a return to simplicity," she said. "You have to essentially edit your space, get rid of things that are not necessary."

Neutrals, neutrals, neutrals

Japandi is rooted in soft, neutral color palettes. Gatts said you can set the base for this style by bringing in these types of colors, and filtering out shades that don't emphasize the tranquility of the space.

"If you think about things that are unprocessed or unadded, think about that as your basis," she said. "Find a color that speaks to you. Something that's neutral or that feels comfortable and airy, and maybe start with that paint and use it to refresh a room."

Don't forget about textures

The use of materials and textures rather than patterns and colors is seen throughout Japandi style. Gatts said incorporating pieces that have a natural and organic texture to them complements the use of other materials, like wood and stone, that are traditional of Japandi.

"For example, rough textures. You've got woven grasses, rattan, reeds and unprocessed textures — things that speak a little bit to that imperfection that is central to this style."

She also suggests finding ways to bring more natural light into the space, which will further emphasize these natural textures and colors.

