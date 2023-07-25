Fact-Checked by: Jeff White | Edited by: Chris Thompson

Understanding what happens to your debt when you die can empower you to make informed decisions and relieve future financial burdens on loved ones. As U.S. household debt reached a record high of $17.05 trillion in the first quarter of 2023, it’s vital to understand the types of debt that can be inherited and know how to protect your estate from creditors. A financial advisor can help you manage your debt and create an estate plan for when you’re gone.

Who Is Responsible for Your Debt After Your Death?

Location and circumstances play a significant role in debt responsibility after death. In community property states, which include Arizona, California, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin, all of the deceased’s debt may pass on to the surviving spouse. In other states, surviving family members might not inherit debt unless they are co-signatories on loans or share property ownership.

For example, suppose John lives in Idaho and dies, and he leaves behind $20,000 in credit card debt. If his estate does not cover the debt, then his wife Jane would become responsible for the remaining debt.

As daunting as that may seem, determining responsibility for debt after a person passes away requires understanding the general rules and regulations regarding debt inheritance. These rules are primarily influenced by factors like where the deceased lived, whether the debt is co-signed and whether filial responsibility laws apply.

These filial responsibility laws can enforce some financial responsibility onto adult children for their deceased parents’ debts in dozens of states. These include California, Georgia, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio and others.

To navigate these complexities, consider consulting with a financial advisor to ensure you and your loved ones are well-informed of the potential implications. Also, keep in mind that applicable laws and regulations, such as the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), prohibit debt collectors from using abusive, deceiving or unfair practices to collect debts from the estates of deceased individuals.

What It Means to Inherit Debt

It’s important to understand the difference between an inheritance of debt and the obligation to pay a debt. Inheriting debt refers to becoming legally responsible for repaying the debt after the borrower’s death, while the obligation to pay a debt is the contractual duty to repay a loan or fulfill the terms of a credit agreement.

For instance, timeshare contracts may pass on maintenance fees and other financial obligations to the deceased’s beneficiaries. To avoid legal troubles, ensure that you or your loved ones understand the terms and conditions associated with these contracts. It’s crucial to consult a legal advisor, review your contract and estate documents and communicate with the timeshare company about potential options.

Secured vs. Unsecured Debts: Key Differences

When dealing with debt after death, it’s essential to distinguish between secured and unsecured debts.

Secured debts, which include mortgages and car loans, require collateral that may be subject to foreclosure or repossession after death. For instance, if a person with a mortgage dies, that loan may pass on to their heirs or the property may be sold to pay off to pay the outstanding debt.

Conversely, unsecured debts, such as credit card balances and personal loans, have no collateral. That means they are typically only collected from the deceased’s estate or from co-signers.

What Can Creditors Take From an Estate?

Under certain circumstances, creditors can seize assets such as bank accounts, investments or home equity to recover unpaid debts. This usually involves probate, the legal process for settling the financial affairs of a deceased person.

During probate, the deceased’s assets are identified, debts are paid and the remaining assets are distributed to rightful heirs. It’s the executor’s responsibility to protect the estate and ensure proper handling of the claims.

There are exceptions to what creditors can seize. Certain assets like life insurance policies and retirement accounts may be exempt from seizure.

Safeguarding Your Estate From Creditors

To protect your estate from creditors, consider setting up an irrevocable trust with a trustee. You can also establish a payable-on-death designation for bank accounts, which allows beneficiaries to directly access funds without going through probate and maintaining proper insurance coverage to insulate your estate from claims. To explore effective strategies and tools for asset protection, it’s recommended to consult with an estate planning attorney and financial advisor.

Bottom Line

Being knowledgeable about debt after death, including understanding relevant laws, types of debt, and the process through which creditors can claim debts from an estate, can not only ease the burden on loved ones but also ensure the security of your legacy. Proactively protecting your estate from creditors will provide your family with the support they need, helping them navigate any post-death financial challenges with confidence.

Estate Planning Tips

Creating an estate plan is important, but updating it throughout your life is nearly as vital. As your life changes and your financial situation evolves, your estate plan should reflect your new circumstances and needs. Here are five mistakes to avoid with your estate plan.

