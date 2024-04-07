What happens if Saint Anne's Hospital closes? Calculating the economic loss to Fall River

FALL RIVER — It’s a complicated issue with an unknown future for financially struggling Steward Health Care-owned hospitals and its embattled CEO and chairman Dr. Ralph de la Torre.

But one thing is certain, if the embattled company should sell off Saint Anne’s Hospital, or worse, shutters one of the city’s two hospitals, it would affect other commercial businesses when tax time comes.

Like $1.4 million annually the city takes in from Saint Anne’s Hospital in real estate taxes. Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan said he’s keeping a watchful eye on Saint Anne’s Hospital and Steward Health Care.

“It’s going to be challenging,” Coogan said. “For the well-being of the city, we’ve got to keep that place in operation.”

It's not just the loss of tax revenue that the city will have to make up, which over the years will add up to multiple millions, but it's about having available health care for city residents and the region, Coogan said.

It’s also about the hundreds of jobs that Saint Anne’s provides and all the ancillary businesses that service the hospital and its workers. According to a 2023 Saint Anne's Hospital fact sheet, the hospital employs 1,500 people.

Ian Schachne, the city’s treasurer and collector, said that Saint Anne’s Hospital is the third-largest real estate taxpayer in the city, behind New England Natural Gas and National Grid.

The annual real estate tax of approximately $1.4 million is from several properties associated with Saint Anne’s as of this year, largely from the Saint Anne’s Hospital facility at 795 Middle St., which is “the big one,” said Schachne, at $1.2 million.

Steward no longer owns the properties, having sold it and other hospitals it owns in Massachusetts in 2016 to Alabama-based company Medical Properties Trust.

In January, MPT reported that Steward Health Care owed them $50 million in back rent.

Potential hole filled by other Fall River commercial taxpayers

“The way it works, it's not like the city is going to lose that money,” said Schachne. “What would happen is it would just get spread out. The levy doesn’t go down, it gets spread out over the rest of the commercial tax base.”

It would not affect residential taxpayers, according to Schachne.

Schachne said he worked out some numbers of what an increase for commercial taxpayers could look like if Saint Anne’s is sold to a nonprofit institution or closes.

This year’s commercial tax rate is $23.94 per $1,000 valuation. Schachne said if the hospital was no longer for-profit, the rate would rise to $24.10.

“On a $500,000 valued piece of property, the difference is about $80 a year,” Schachne said.

At this point, Schachne said, in terms of revenue for the city from Saint Anne’s, “we don’t have many concerns at this moment.”

“But we sympathize with everyone else that would have to have a slight increased bill,” Schachne said. “They are one of our biggest taxpayers and there is a financial aspect to this.”

Talks of Saint Anne’s transfer to a nonprofit

It’s a possibility that St. Anne’s could become a nonprofit medical facility.

Last month, Southcoast Health’s President and CEO David McCready publicly expressed interest in taking over Saint Anne’s Hospital.

Southcoast Health, a nonprofit organization, owns the city’s other medical facility, Charlton Memorial Hospital.

Coogan said he’s never spoken with anyone from Steward about the future of Saint Anne’s but he’s watching the ever-changing news and speaking with members of the federal and state delegations.

“I don’t know where we stand, but it's way above my pay grade. The real heavyweights of medicine are fighting this fight,” Coogan said. “I’m hoping I do have some input along the way and will advocate strongly for Fall River.”

